Saint Louis, MO

WATCH: Albert Pujols hits home run No. 702 in final home game of career

By Rachel Schilke
 3 days ago

St. Louis Cardinals f irst baseman Albert Pujols hit the 702nd home run of his career during the last regular season home game of his career on Sunday.

The Cardinals are playing the Pittsburgh Pirates today for their last home game of the season.

At the time of his home run, the Cardinals were down 3-4. They were leading 5-4 at the bottom of the fourth inning as of press time.


Pujols is retiring at the end of the season. He told USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale that he would retire after this season no matter what his total home run count came out to be.

“I’m still going to retire, no matter whether I end up hitting 693, 696, 700, whatever," Pujols said. “I don’t get caught up in numbers. If you were going to tell me 22 years ago that I would be this close, I would have told you that you’re freakin’ crazy. My career has been amazing."

Earlier this year, the star slugger made it to 700 home runs , joining only three other players in accomplishing the feat: Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds, and Babe Ruth.

CHICAGO, IL
