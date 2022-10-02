ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Plan your BLINK experience with the newly-released map

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We're less than two weeks away from the return of BLINK. Organizers have just released the installation map. There will be 101 installations over 30 city blocks from McMicken Avenue in Cincinnati to 7th Street in Covington. They'll be around Findlay Market, OTR, downtown, The Banks and across the Ohio River.
WKRC

From Hollywood to Hamilton: Owners bringing Cincinnati-themed bar home

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The owners of a popular Cincinnati-themed bar in Hollywood, California will soon open a second location in Hamilton. Bengals fans who went to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl likely know about The 513. The bar and restaurant is a popular place for Cincinnati natives to visit while they're in LA and soon they will be able to visit one closer to home.
WKRC

Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
WKRC

Florence Y'alls to light up the stadium for the holidays

FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - It will soon be time to Deck the Y'alls!. The Florence Y'alls will debut its own Lightfest on November 25 at Thomas More Stadium. There will be more than two million lights making up a light show. Deck the Y'alls Lightfest will also offer outdoor ice skating, a holiday carnival, Christmas vendors, s'mores over firepits and more.
Everything Kaye!

Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.

Depending on where you live in the country, will set the time of year you will most likely have a yard sale. The spring and summer months are the most popular. But there is a plus side to having a Fall Yard Sale. People tend to search for winter attire in the Fall. Plus men get out and search for snow blowers, shovels, and even generators. September and early October are a great time of these types of sales.
WLWT 5

'A Kid Again' returns to Kings Island for annual outing

MASON, Ohio — A Kid Again is back and excited to host its 27th annual adventure at Kings Island. The Rides and Slides Adventure will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, and is expected to host more than 5,000 A Kid Again kids, siblings, parents and caregivers.
WDTN

When will we see our first snow in Dayton?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The recent periods of colder than normal temperatures have some thinking about the first snow of the season. While we are not quite there yet, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, the earliest date of measurable snow in Dayton occurred on October 18. On that date, Dayton picked up […]
WKRC

Man exposes himself to 3 kids in Over-the-Rhine

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police hope to identify the man who allegedly exposed himself to three children at an Over-the-Rhine gas station. The three children were in their mother's van parked at a gas pump at the Shell station on East Liberty. When she went up to the window...
