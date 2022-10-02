Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Set to Play vs. BengalsAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
WKRC
Chef Aaron whips up a simple and delicious pasta dish
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - October is National Pasta Month. Chef Aaron from Kroger shares a decadent but easy recipe.
Affordable Eats: 25 Greater Cincinnati Spots to Grab a Meal for Under $13
CityBeat staffers have put together a list of 25 of their favorite spots for an affordable meal.
Jamaican Soul Food Restaurant Flavors of the Isle to Open in Findlay Market
Flavors of the Isle will be serving up Jamaican soul food and frozen cocktails at its new location starting Oct. 8.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Longterm shelter resident Pugsley Addams needs a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal CARE really wants to find one of its longterm residents a forever home. The volunteers pitched in for a training program for Pugsley Addams who's been at the shelter for over a year. All adoptions are just $5 for dogs over six months old through Oct. 8.
WLWT 5
Family searches for tortoise that escaped from farm on Cincinnati's west side
CINCINNATI — A family is searching for their 10-year-old tortoise that escaped from their farm on Cincinnati's west side. The 10-year-old tortoise named Gunner went missing from a farm on Kleeman Road in Monfort Heights, the family said. They said he escaped when goats pushed the gate of his...
WKRC
Plan your BLINK experience with the newly-released map
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We're less than two weeks away from the return of BLINK. Organizers have just released the installation map. There will be 101 installations over 30 city blocks from McMicken Avenue in Cincinnati to 7th Street in Covington. They'll be around Findlay Market, OTR, downtown, The Banks and across the Ohio River.
Olly-Olly-In-Come-Free!, Or, Your Grandparents Had Way More Fun Than You Do
Up for a game of shinny? How about Go, Sheepy, Go? Mumblety-Peg? Kids in old Cincinnati used to pass the time with creative games. The post Olly-Olly-In-Come-Free!, Or, Your Grandparents Had Way More Fun Than You Do appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Ohio city named among Fortune’s ’25 Best Places to Live for Families’ list
One Ohio city is being hailed as one of the best places to reside in the c
WKRC
Tragedy strikes Clermont County family for second time in less than a year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Just when things were looking up for the family of an immunocompromised infant, the child’s mother fell through an attic and suffered a serious brain injury. Ten-month-old Luca Discepoli hasn’t been able to live outside a hospital since he was born without a thymus late...
WKRC
From Hollywood to Hamilton: Owners bringing Cincinnati-themed bar home
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The owners of a popular Cincinnati-themed bar in Hollywood, California will soon open a second location in Hamilton. Bengals fans who went to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl likely know about The 513. The bar and restaurant is a popular place for Cincinnati natives to visit while they're in LA and soon they will be able to visit one closer to home.
WKRC
Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati native prepares to return home to Sanibel Island after Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As residents in Florida continue to come to terms with the wrath of Hurricane Ian, some neighbors who evacuated the Gulf of Mexico's barrier islands finally have a better idea of when they can see if their home survived the storm. On Monday evening, the...
WKRC
Florence Y'alls to light up the stadium for the holidays
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - It will soon be time to Deck the Y'alls!. The Florence Y'alls will debut its own Lightfest on November 25 at Thomas More Stadium. There will be more than two million lights making up a light show. Deck the Y'alls Lightfest will also offer outdoor ice skating, a holiday carnival, Christmas vendors, s'mores over firepits and more.
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.
Depending on where you live in the country, will set the time of year you will most likely have a yard sale. The spring and summer months are the most popular. But there is a plus side to having a Fall Yard Sale. People tend to search for winter attire in the Fall. Plus men get out and search for snow blowers, shovels, and even generators. September and early October are a great time of these types of sales.
WLWT 5
'A Kid Again' returns to Kings Island for annual outing
MASON, Ohio — A Kid Again is back and excited to host its 27th annual adventure at Kings Island. The Rides and Slides Adventure will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, and is expected to host more than 5,000 A Kid Again kids, siblings, parents and caregivers.
Ohio & Kentucky Gettin’ Lit-Huge Light Festival Taking Up 30 City Blocks & It’s Totally FREE
One Ohio city is bringing the arts and light displays spanning over 30 city blocks and it is totally free to everyone who wants to enjoy the fun. Blink is the Nation's Largest light, art, and projection show and it is back for a third year in Cincinnati. BLINK® will...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Everything We Spotted During The Chicks' Show at Cincinnati's Riverbend Music Center
Fiery country-pop trio The Chicks brought the heat to their Riverbend Music Center performance on Oct. 2. The show was originally slated for June 21 but was rescheduled due to vocal issues. Patty Griffin opened the show. Keep scrolling to catch a glimpse of everything we saw during The Chicks' performance at Riverbend Music Center.
Wish granted for 7-year-old Dayton Children’s patient
Since Irelynn was unable to go to Disney World to meet her favorite Disney Princess, Belle, the Dayton and Southwest Ohio Chapter of A Special Wish Foundation brought Belle to her.
When will we see our first snow in Dayton?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The recent periods of colder than normal temperatures have some thinking about the first snow of the season. While we are not quite there yet, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, the earliest date of measurable snow in Dayton occurred on October 18. On that date, Dayton picked up […]
WKRC
Man exposes himself to 3 kids in Over-the-Rhine
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police hope to identify the man who allegedly exposed himself to three children at an Over-the-Rhine gas station. The three children were in their mother's van parked at a gas pump at the Shell station on East Liberty. When she went up to the window...
