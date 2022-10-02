Read full article on original website
Along with concussion, Colts’ Shaq Leonard dealing with broken nose
INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard is dealing with more than a concussion as a result of his collision with Zaire Franklin. The Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro linebacker also suffered a broken nose when Franklin’s helmet slammed into his facemask during the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Vikings take aim at Bears’ porous rush defense
The Minnesota Vikings needed a career-high five field goals from Greg Joseph to edge the New Orleans Saints in London
Judge out of Yankees starting lineup for finale after No. 62
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge wasn’t in the starting lineup for New York’s regular-season finale Wednesday, a day after his 62nd home run that broke Roger Maris’ 61-year-old American League single-season record. When Judge homered in the first inning Tuesday night, in the...
Pujols sits as Cards finish season with 5-3 loss to Pirates
Miguel Andújar had three hits, Diego Castillo added two and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the playoff-bound St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 in the regular season finale
