The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
Benzinga

Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why

Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
invezz.com

Jim Cramer agrees ‘it’s absolutely not the time to go long’

The benchmark S&P 500 index made a new 52-week low on Friday. Cramer explains why there's further downside in the S&P 500. He likes Vail Resorts Inc after it reported encouraging Q4 results. S&P 500 made a new 52-week low on Friday but famed investor Jim Cramer warns the bears...
AOL Corp

Housing expert: 'Sellers aren’t selling’ as mortgage rates climb

Home sellers across the country have become discouraged by the slowing housing market as higher mortgage rates reduce homebuying demand. “We're finding that sellers aren't selling, buyers have pulled back," First American Deputy Chief Economist Odeta Kushi told Yahoo Finance (video above). "And that's resulting in a housing market that's cooling quite a bit.”
u.today

1.06 Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as SHIB Goes up 5%, Are Whales Selling?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is $937K still realistic after 2022’s winter?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. If you’re a Bitcoin holder, I’m guessing you’re not really happy. After all, when you bought into the world’s largest cryptocurrency, the expectation was it would soon hit $100k on the charts. At least, that’s what some “analysts” said.
Motley Fool

You Don't Need Luck to Become a Millionaire -- Just Index Funds

Compound earnings is when interest begins earning interest on itself. An S&P 500 index fund may be a good staple in every investor's portfolio. Dollar-cost averaging can help keep investors consistent. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
