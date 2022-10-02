Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The SF Giants should pay to rebuild the Double Play
Dave Tobener on the Giants' opportunity to restore an SF icon while enhancing it for a new generation of fans.
Protester from notorious Bay Area group bloodied by Rams LB after running on 49ers' field
The incident showed how painful it can be to take a hit from an NFL defender.
Saints' Allen praises Dalton, but won't rule out Winston
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen isn't ready to commit to starting Jameis Winston or Andy Dalton at quarterback for his increasingly desperate team's next game. “The first thing we need to do is find out where Jameis is health-wise before we make any...
Two Minute Drill 10-04-22 Smoke bomb protester bloodied by Rams LB after running on field
Multiple protesters from controversial Bay Area animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere got past security at Levi’s Stadium during the San Francisco 49ers' Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams. Multiple participants from the group, which has an unsettling history, ran onto the field in the first half carrying pink smoke grenades. While the first protester was corralled by security and carried off the field in the first quarter, the second was leveled by star Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. • Joe Buck mocks asinine 49ers graphic during MNF • Deebo Samuel has some fun with Rams CB Jalen Ramsey's missed tackle
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rams' Stafford battling through 16 sacks, TD pass drought
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford has been one of the NFL's most-durable quarterbacks over the past dozen years of his career despite getting sacked a whopping 444 times over his 14 seasons in the league. The past 16 sacks have happened in the Los Angeles Rams' first...
Bosa has no planned celebration for rematch with Mayfield
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bosa said he doesn't have any celebration planned ahead of this meeting against Baker Mayfield. The San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher mimicked waving and planting a flag on the field after earning an intentional grounding call against Mayfield three years ago. That came in response to Mayfield planting an Oklahoma flag on the Ohio State logo following a win over Bosa and the Buckeyes following a 2017 win.
49ers star Deebo Samuel, RT Mike McGlinchey have some fun with Rams CB Jalen Ramsey's missed tackle
Jalen Ramsey made a questionable effort to tackle 49ers star Deebo Samuel on Monday night - and both Samuel and right tackle Mike McGlinchey took note.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts chastises Philly media for failing to ask questions about Week 5 opponent
The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a fantastic start to the 2022 NFL season, entering Week 5 as the league's only remaining undefeated team at 4-0. Currently the media darling of the NFL world, the spotlight shined a little too brightly on the team for quarterback Jalen Hurts' liking on Wednesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Warriors' Andre Iguodala has rare praise for Donte DiVincenzo
"I have this funny thing with white players. It's like, 'Yo, it ain't too many of y'all that are really good.' But he's good."
Rays-Guardians matchup full of mutual admiration from the top
BOSTON — When Rays manager Kevin Cash needs advice on how to handle an unusual or challenging situation with the team, Terry Francona is usually the first person he calls, as one would with a mentor and dear friend. When Francona, the longtime Cleveland manager, wants a laugh, Cash...
Cole Swider was delighted to make Lakers debut in front of his family
One of the more underrated aspects of the NBA is how the league has made the dreams of countless men come true. Not only do they get to live out their aspiration of playing pro ball, but they also become rich and are thus able to bless their families in many ways.
