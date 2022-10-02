ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints' Allen praises Dalton, but won't rule out Winston

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen isn't ready to commit to starting Jameis Winston or Andy Dalton at quarterback for his increasingly desperate team's next game. “The first thing we need to do is find out where Jameis is health-wise before we make any...
Two Minute Drill 10-04-22 Smoke bomb protester bloodied by Rams LB after running on field

Multiple protesters from controversial Bay Area animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere got past security at Levi’s Stadium during the San Francisco 49ers' Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams. Multiple participants from the group, which has an unsettling history, ran onto the field in the first half carrying pink smoke grenades. While the first protester was corralled by security and carried off the field in the first quarter, the second was leveled by star Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. • Joe Buck mocks asinine 49ers graphic during MNF • Deebo Samuel has some fun with Rams CB Jalen Ramsey's missed tackle
Rams' Stafford battling through 16 sacks, TD pass drought

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford has been one of the NFL's most-durable quarterbacks over the past dozen years of his career despite getting sacked a whopping 444 times over his 14 seasons in the league. The past 16 sacks have happened in the Los Angeles Rams' first...
Bosa has no planned celebration for rematch with Mayfield

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bosa said he doesn't have any celebration planned ahead of this meeting against Baker Mayfield. The San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher mimicked waving and planting a flag on the field after earning an intentional grounding call against Mayfield three years ago. That came in response to Mayfield planting an Oklahoma flag on the Ohio State logo following a win over Bosa and the Buckeyes following a 2017 win.
