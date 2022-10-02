ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Woman secretly led deputies to her alleged kidnapper, sheriff says

By Hailey Dunn, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rY3DF_0iJFYYOT00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — An Oregon woman called 9-1-1 and secretly led law enforcement to her location, as well as the man who allegedly kidnapped her, Marion County officials said.

The situation began Wednesday outside a gas station in Salem, Oregon, around 5 p.m. As the woman was trying to leave, she says a man hopped into her car and refused to get out.

Three teens injured after car crash on Clinton Highway

The woman quickly dialed 911 before stashing her phone in her purse, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. As she drove, she called out street names she was passing.

The 9-1-1 operator reported hearing the woman tell someone in the background “get out of my car” and “don’t touch me.”

Deputies intercepted both of them at a restaurant in Salem.

Family eager to see Tennessee Veteran released from imprisonment in Venezuela

The suspect, 40-year-old Daniel Anderson, was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping and harassment.

The sheriff’s office said the woman was found uninjured. They commended the woman’s quick thinking – as well as the dispatcher’s work – that led deputies to her.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc16.com

Sheriff's Office identifies man who died on home's porch

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has identified the man who died on a home's porch after throwing himself against the door. The death of 36-year-old David Roy Keefaver of Junction City was considered suspicious at the time. LCSO says while the exact series of...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
WATE

WATE

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy