Mysuncoast.com
Home of Hidden River woman destroyed by Myakka River floodwaters
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Family and friends of Susan Kucia doing what they can to help during these tough times. ”The water is out of it, but it looks like a tornado went through it and mixed everything up,” said Mike Nevius, a family friend. Nevius and his...
Operation Blue Roof coming to Sarasota County for those left with damages from Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. — Homeowners and residents in Sarasota County who were left with damages to their roofs after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida may now be eligible for repairs. As a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Operation Blue Roof is a free federal program...
Historic Venice Theater destroyed, homes damaged in south Sarasota County
VENICE, Fla. — On Woodingham Trail in Venice, palm trees are uprooted, some laying on top of homes. Linda Jones lives has lived on this street since 1990. Walking through her home, you can't miss the large pile of ceiling debris that sits on top of her furniture, slowly developing a stench in the air from the wet material sitting there for days.
Mysuncoast.com
The City of North Port lists donation sites, resources
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has made a list of resources for those in need. The United Way of South Sarasota County is now accepting monetary donations that will be distributed in North Port. Simply specify North Port as the community that you want to help at the time of your donation. The Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of Sarasota County are also taking donations for impacted residents.
North Port community lines up for supplies
St. Petersburg Police will be sending out more than 20 officers to help the North Port community following Hurricane Ian. Monday, ABC Action news got a look at the need in the community.
Longboat Observer
Manatee County roadside debris cleanup begins Friday
County Administrator Scott Hopes said Tuesday morning that the first passes for pickup of debris piled on roadsides are set to begin Friday. The county is in the process of repairing the 1,600 signs, 750 of which were stop signs, that were down or leaning. He said the county has...
sarasotamagazine.com
What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?
News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
WATCH: Ian Recovery in Manatee
Virtually all power expected back in Manatee by Wednesday night
Manatee County schools reopen Tuesday after Hurricane Ian blew through area
BRADENTON, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, counties across the state are still taking in the aftermath and are conducting relief efforts. During a news conference Tuesday morning, Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes says power is slowly but surely being restored and debris collection is being coordinated.
North Port continues restoring power, helping residents with relief efforts
NORTH PORT, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in Florida, crews from across the state have been working to restore power and ensure the safety of the residents. During a news conference Monday afternoon, North Port Emergency Manager Michael Ryan reported that 60 percent of power has...
Manatee County sends resources to Myakka community after flooding
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County response and resources have been dispatched to flooding in the Myakka City area. After Hurricane Ian's effect on the area this week, rural residences in the area were surrounded by the rising waters of the swollen Myakka River, Manatee County said via press release. On Saturday, rescue crews went door-to-door in trucks, boats, airboat and high-water vehicles to perform welfare checks in the area.
Supplies aid families dealing with Hurricane Ian damage in North Port
Families throughout Sarasota County spent Monday dealing with damage left behind by Hurricane Ian.
Mysuncoast.com
Recycling on hold in City of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Power outages have forced the City of Sarasota to suspend residential recycling pickup for the time being, the city said Wednesday. “Unfortunately due to continued power outages at the Recycling Processing Center, the City will be suspending collection of all recyclable materials until further notice,” the city announced on Facebook.
800+ people rescued from rising water in North Port, officials say
The flood water that has been inundating the City of North Port for days now since Hurricane Ian is finally starting to recede. Officials say more than 800 people have been rescued from their homes since the storm and they are still evacuating people as necessary, as of Monday.
Mysuncoast.com
Second storm-related death reported in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A second storm-related death has been reported in Manatee County, the medical examiner’s office said Monday. Dr. Russel Vega, the medical examiner for District 12, which includes Manatee County, confirmed two storm-related deaths attributable to Ian. No details on the circumstances were released. At...
sarasotamagazine.com
Photos: A Look at South Sarasota County After Ian
Last Friday, after Hurricane Ian passed through Florida, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake, our deputy art directer Hannah Phillips ventured out to take photos of the damage. While Sarasota was spared a direct hit, the damage in the south of the county, in particular, is...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County crews respond to Myakka City flooding
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Within 48 hours Manatee County’s response teams were dispatched in the aftermath of Ian to deal with flooding in Myakka City. On Saturday, rescue crews—going door-to-door in trucks, boats, airboats and high-water vehicles—performed welfare checks for folks whose rural residences were surrounded by the rising waters of the swollen Myakka River.
Here are the points of distribution locations for counties impacted by Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Following the deadly impacts of Hurricane Ian across the southwestern Florida region, including the Tampa Bay area, many people are still in need of essential items. Multiple counties have set up points of distribution, also known as PODs, to provide food, water and ice. Some...
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA aid available for Manatee residents
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Individuals and families needing assistance due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for federal assistance online or call and get answers to related questions by calling 1-800-621-3362 711 or via Video Relay Service at 1-800-621-3362. Please have the following available:. Your address with ZIP...
Parts of Fort Myers could be without power for a month
As residents all across the state of Florida continue to recover from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian, parts of the city of Fort Myers could be without electricity for as much as a month.
