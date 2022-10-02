ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
Mysuncoast.com

The City of North Port lists donation sites, resources

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has made a list of resources for those in need. The United Way of South Sarasota County is now accepting monetary donations that will be distributed in North Port. Simply specify North Port as the community that you want to help at the time of your donation. The Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of Sarasota County are also taking donations for impacted residents.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Government
County
Sarasota County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Longboat Observer

Manatee County roadside debris cleanup begins Friday

County Administrator Scott Hopes said Tuesday morning that the first passes for pickup of debris piled on roadsides are set to begin Friday. The county is in the process of repairing the 1,600 signs, 750 of which were stop signs, that were down or leaning. He said the county has...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?

News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Hope#Myakka River#Thrift Store#Snake
10 Tampa Bay

Manatee County sends resources to Myakka community after flooding

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County response and resources have been dispatched to flooding in the Myakka City area. After Hurricane Ian's effect on the area this week, rural residences in the area were surrounded by the rising waters of the swollen Myakka River, Manatee County said via press release. On Saturday, rescue crews went door-to-door in trucks, boats, airboat and high-water vehicles to perform welfare checks in the area.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Mysuncoast.com

Recycling on hold in City of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Power outages have forced the City of Sarasota to suspend residential recycling pickup for the time being, the city said Wednesday. “Unfortunately due to continued power outages at the Recycling Processing Center, the City will be suspending collection of all recyclable materials until further notice,” the city announced on Facebook.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Second storm-related death reported in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A second storm-related death has been reported in Manatee County, the medical examiner’s office said Monday. Dr. Russel Vega, the medical examiner for District 12, which includes Manatee County, confirmed two storm-related deaths attributable to Ian. No details on the circumstances were released. At...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Photos: A Look at South Sarasota County After Ian

Last Friday, after Hurricane Ian passed through Florida, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake, our deputy art directer Hannah Phillips ventured out to take photos of the damage. While Sarasota was spared a direct hit, the damage in the south of the county, in particular, is...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County crews respond to Myakka City flooding

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Within 48 hours Manatee County’s response teams were dispatched in the aftermath of Ian to deal with flooding in Myakka City. On Saturday, rescue crews—going door-to-door in trucks, boats, airboats and high-water vehicles—performed welfare checks for folks whose rural residences were surrounded by the rising waters of the swollen Myakka River.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA aid available for Manatee residents

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Individuals and families needing assistance due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for federal assistance online or call and get answers to related questions by calling 1-800-621-3362 711 or via Video Relay Service at 1-800-621-3362. Please have the following available:. Your address with ZIP...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy