ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Manti Te’o Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

Manti Te’o has signed on with UTA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. With the signing, UTA will help Te’o work across a variety of areas, including broadcasting, public speaking, publishing, unscripted television, and audio. More from Variety. Tefi Pessoa, TikTok Creator and Multi-Hyphenate, Signs...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Football
State
Washington State
Arlington, TX
Football
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
State
Arizona State
City
Cleveland, TX
SFGate

Rams' Stafford battling through 16 sacks, TD pass drought

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford has been one of the NFL's most-durable quarterbacks over the past dozen years of his career despite getting sacked a whopping 444 times over his 14 seasons in the league. The past 16 sacks have happened in the Los Angeles Rams' first...
NFL
SFGate

Bosa has no planned celebration for rematch with Mayfield

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bosa said he doesn't have any celebration planned ahead of this meeting against Baker Mayfield. The San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher mimicked waving and planting a flag on the field after earning an intentional grounding call against Mayfield three years ago. That came in response to Mayfield planting an Oklahoma flag on the Ohio State logo following a win over Bosa and the Buckeyes following a 2017 win.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Teen from hurricane-hit Florida catches HR, meets Yankees

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A mother-son trip to a major league game for a Florida family in need of diversion after their home was hit by Hurricane Ian turned into much more on Tuesday afternoon. Samantha Sheffield and 14-year-old son Braylon were in town from storm-ravaged Fort Myers, sitting...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy