Detroit — AJ Hinch already feels comfortable enough with his new boss to joke around with him. Scott Harris, the Tigers’ new president of baseball operations, was hired away from the San Francisco Giants less than three weeks ago. But his first official day on the job was Thursday, and that led to a little ribbing from the Tigers manager after he’d returned from the team’s season-ending road trip in Seattle.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO