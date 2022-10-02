Read full article on original website
Lions waive kicker Austin Seibert
Allen Park — Austin Seibert won the Detroit Lions' kicking job in training camp, but a groin injury, a residual issue from a surgery last year, has cost him the role just four games into the season. On Friday, the Lions waived Seibert. Although the team didn't announce a...
Lions place Quintez Cephus on IR; sign two, promote two others off practice squad
The Detroit Lions made a series of roster moves on Saturday afternoon, a day ahead of the team’s road game against the New England Patriots. The Lions placed wide receiver Quintez Cephus on injured reserve, signed receiver Maurice Alexander and cornerback AJ Parker to the active roster, and temporarily elevated kicker Michael Badgley and cornerback Saivion Smith for the contest.
Lions mailbag: Thoughts on defensive malaise, Hockenson's future and ... the draft?
Allen Park — Welcome to another edition of our weekly Detroit Lions mailbag. Let's get right to the questions. ▶ Question: Do these last four games automatically mean the Lions aren’t drafting a QB? — @szn_lions. ▶ Answer: No, I don't think we can make any proclamations...
Lions' final injury report of the week brings some good news, more bad news
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions released another lengthy injury report on Friday, offering both some positive news and more bad news days ahead of Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots. On the positive side of the things, starting guard Jonah Jackson practiced fully on Friday, and even...
Scouting report: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots
Lions (1-3) at Patriots (1-3) ▶ Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts. Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News breaks down the Lions' Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots. Key matchup. LIONS’ RUSHING OFFENSE VS. PATRIOTS RUN DEFENSE. It’s still unclear if Lions running back D’Andre...
Niyo: Harris, Hinch sending the right message as Tigers begin overhaul
Detroit — AJ Hinch already feels comfortable enough with his new boss to joke around with him. Scott Harris, the Tigers’ new president of baseball operations, was hired away from the San Francisco Giants less than three weeks ago. But his first official day on the job was Thursday, and that led to a little ribbing from the Tigers manager after he’d returned from the team’s season-ending road trip in Seattle.
Lions notes: Hutchinson focused on staying active, not being discouraged by double-teams
Allen Park — As Detroit Lions rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson navigates natural rookie struggles, particularly as a pass rusher, one of the factors helping keep him away from the quarterback is the sheer number of double teams he's been facing. According to data collected by ESPN, Hutchinson is...
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft watch: Five prospects to watch for Week 6
Each Saturday during the college football season, we'll highlight five prospects with locally televised matchups who could be a fit for the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft, based on projected needs. The list aims to highlight early-, mid- and late-round prospects. This will give you a chance to...
Hinch: Keeping Javier Baez at shortstop next season 'a good outcome' for Tigers
Detroit — Tigers manager AJ Hinch takes great pride in his ability to relate to and understand how his players operate mentally and emotionally. As he should with a psych degree from Stanford on his mantel. For him, no ego is too big. No idiosyncrasy is too disruptive. Just come prepared and ready to compete and he’ll make it work.
Watch: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole get into dustup at Warriors practice
Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, two Golden State Warriors teammates who come from rival in-state programs in Michigan, had a dustup during practice Wednesday. Video obtained by TMZ offers a glimpse at the altercation. Green, who starred at Michigan State, apologized to the team a day after fighting with Poole,...
