From September 15 to October 15, we celebrating Latin Heritage Month. This yearly recognition acknowledges the independence of several Central and Latin American nations from colonialism. According to the 2021 Census, 22% of Coloradans identify as Latino or Hispanic, which is the second largest racial demographic in the state. With the majority of the state's residents identifying as white, that is also reflected in the music scene. Representation should be a priority for not just Colorado's music community, but for the industry overall. So we have connected with a few of Colorado's Latin bands to talk about the importance of that representation and how non-Latin identifying people can support the Latin music community beyond Latin History Month.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO