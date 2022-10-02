Read full article on original website
Clear Creek County sheriff plans to create a crisis response team after fatal Christian Glass shooting
The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office will develop a crisis response team after a county deputy killed a 22-year-old man in June who was having mental health problems. Clear Creek County Sheriff Rick Albers issued a statement Wednesday saying he was going to develop a crisis response team for the county out of “respect for our community.”
Aurora will continue search for new police chief after two finalists drop out
Aurora’s search for a new police chief will extend into its sixth month after one of its two finalists dropped out of contention. Former police chief Vanessa Wilson was fired by Aurora city officials in April for what they described as a failure to rebuild morale following the death of Elijah McClain and a subsequent state-ordered consent decree to reform the agency.
As the reparations debate continues nationally, some Denver organizations are stepping up now
Risë Jones is walking around TeaLee’s, her three-year-old tea shop in Denver’s historically Black Five Points neighborhood. Soft jazz plays in the main seating area with about 10 tables, and in the basement is a bookstore with some hard-to-find titles by Black authors. She started the tea...
How to support Latin musicians during and beyond Latin Heritage Month
From September 15 to October 15, we celebrating Latin Heritage Month. This yearly recognition acknowledges the independence of several Central and Latin American nations from colonialism. According to the 2021 Census, 22% of Coloradans identify as Latino or Hispanic, which is the second largest racial demographic in the state. With the majority of the state's residents identifying as white, that is also reflected in the music scene. Representation should be a priority for not just Colorado's music community, but for the industry overall. So we have connected with a few of Colorado's Latin bands to talk about the importance of that representation and how non-Latin identifying people can support the Latin music community beyond Latin History Month.
Oct. 5, 2022: Individual reparations helping Black-owned businesses; ‘Purplish’ on the Latino vote
As the reparations debate continues nationally, some Denver organizations are stepping up now. The U.S. has never settled on reparations to the descendants of enslaved people, but some people are making individual donations on their own. CPR race, diversity, and equity reporter Elaine Tassy tells us about a grant program in Colorado based on these private reparations. Then, Purplish examines the significance of the Latino vote in the November election.
