Daniel Cormier reacts after being booked as guest referee for Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle at WWE’s Extreme Rules: “The law has been called in, and I will enforce it”

Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
Surprising Name Rumored For Brock Lesnar’s Next Opponent
Brock Lesnar last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but unfortunately for Brock it was The Tribal Chief who picked up the victory that night. Even though Lesnar has been sitting on the sidelines it’s expected that he will return at some point, and it looks like a big opponent could be waiting for him.
Looks Like A Major WWE Superstar Might Return At Extreme Rules
A major WWE superstar may be headed to the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, according to recent speculation.
International Business Times
Seth Rollins Makes Stunning Admission About Living In WWE's 'Roman Reigns Era'
WWE fans have been fortunate enough to watch the rise of Roman Reigns to the top of pro wrestling relevancy years after they chewed him up and spat him out. During the dark years of Reigns' climb, the fans already had their sights set on having Seth Rollins as their favored child out of the three former members of the Shield including Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley now with AEW).
Henry Cejudo takes issue with Dustin Poirier being added to the men’s pound-for-pound rankings: “There is no way you can put guys that have been knocked out and submitted”
Henry Cejudo has taken exception to Dustin Poirier featuring in the UFC’s pound for pound rankings. While he may not currently be an active member of the roster, the fact that Henry Cejudo is back in the USADA testing pool indicates that he’ll be ready to return to action sooner rather than later. Even if he wasn’t, though, the man known as ‘Triple C’ is still able to offer a fascinating insight on mixed martial arts, as he’s been doing ever since he retired.
RELATED PEOPLE
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Makes Claim About Why Vince McMahon Fired Bobby Lashley
When Bobby Lashley first joined WWE it seemed that he was in line for a major push and he ended up feuding with of the biggest stars the company had to offer. Lashley found himself in a coveted spot at WrestleMania 23 when he faced off against Umaga in the Battle of the Billionaires.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (10/3): Braun Strowman In Action, AJ Styles & Rey Mysterio Vs. The Judgment Day, More
"WWE Raw" rolls into St. Paul, Minnesota, tonight, just five days out from the WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. A number of key segments and matches have been confirmed, including "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman taking on Chad Gable in a one-on-one battle. The former Universal Champion has been on a path of destruction since he returned to the company last month, and it's likely he will unleash more fury on one half of the Alpha Academy. Additionally, Gable's partner, Otis, will step into the ring with another superstar who recently made his return to WWE, former "NXT" Champion Johnny Gargano. And speaking of Gargano, his real-life partner Candice LaRae will be in action tonight against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai, after overcoming Nikki A.S.H. last week in her "Raw" in-ring debut.
PWMania
Video: Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Brawl After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air
In the buildup to their match at Extreme Rules, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle did not touch one other during Monday night’s episode of RAW due to a No Contact policy. However, it appears that the clause was not in place after the show had ended and the broadcast went off the air.
Yardbarker
Another Bray Wyatt clue dropped during Solo Sikoa vs. Angelo Dawkins match on WWE Raw
A sign was shown tonight on WWE Raw that seems to further hint at Bray Wyatt returning soon. During the Angelo Dawkins vs. Solo Sikoa match, someone was seen walking with a "WYYT RABAT" sign in the crowd. You could also see the white rabbit in the top corner of the sign. Scroll down on this page to see the sign.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joe Rogan discusses what “changed everything” for Charles Oliveira and turned him into a “ferocious assassin”
Joe Rogan is discussing what ‘changed everything’ for Charles Oliveira and turned him into a ‘ferocious assassin’. It will be Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA) battling it out at UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight throne. UFC 280 takes place on Saturday, October 22nd at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
Bellator’s Scott Coker provides update on Fedor Emelianenko retirement fight, reveals hope for Ryan Bader rematch: “He wants a revenge fight”
Bellator president Scott Coker has revealed who Fedor Emelianenko could fight next. ‘The Last Emperor’ has been out of action since his knockout victory over Tim Johnson in October 2021. The bout moved Emelianenko to a two-fight winning streak, as he had previously finished Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson in Japan in December 2019.
Chael Sonnen shares the “strong leading candidate” for Jake Paul’s mixed martial arts debut
Chael Sonnen is sharing the ‘strong leading candidate’ for Jake Paul’s mixed martial arts debut. Jake Paul has apparently announced his move to MMA, and Chael Sonnen is weighing in on exactly who he should fight. Paul has a successful boxing career, 5-0, knocking out every man...
Aspen Ladd issues statement after signing on with PFL: “I look forward to testing myself against the best women’s featherweights in the world”
Aspen Ladd has issued a statement after signing on with PFL. Ladd, 27, was recently released from the UFC roster after a seven-fight run with the promotion. The Californian had her struggles making weight as a UFC bantamweight and had lost her 2 most recent fights against Raquel Pennington (14-8 MMA) in April of this year, and Norma Dumont (8-2 MMA) in October of last year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A.J. McKee down for trilogy fight with Patricio Pitbull after “horrible” title defense at Bellator 286: “There ain’t no respect for that dude”
Former Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee would like to run it back with Patricio Pitbull. ‘Mercenary’ returned at Bellator 286 last Saturday night opposite UFC veteran Spike Carlyle. The bout was the first time the former featherweight champion competed up at 155-pounds. The matchup was a thrilling one, that saw McKee win by unanimous decision.
Tyron Woodley says Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t a top-10 fighter of all-time
Tyron Woodley doesn’t think Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the top-10 fighters of all time. Nurmagomedov retired with a record of 29-0 and many consider him one of the greatest, but a knock on him was he retired too early and there were still many fights for him to take. Yet, after his father’s passing, he didn’t want to fight anymore. So, for Woodley, he says Khabib isn’t on his all-time top-10 list.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley To Defend United States Title On 10/10 WWE Raw
A huge United States Championship match has been added to the October 10 edition of "WWE Raw." Bobby Lashley will defend his belt against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Lashley has been a fighting champion since winning the title from Austin Theory at the Money In The Bank event. Lashley proved it once more on Monday after retaining his title against Mustafa Ali. However, he was blindsided by Rollins after the match came to a close. Rollins delivered two Stomps to Lashley: one on the canvas and one on his title. Later in the show, Lashley was checked on by medical personnel and had some choice words for Rollins.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins And Top WWE Stars Pose As The Shield At Live Event
Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did their best impression of The Shield at a WWE live event in Bismarck, North Dakota over the weekend. During the main event Street Fight against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler & Kevin Owens, the trio did the Shield's signature hand pose, which elicited loud boos from fans at Bismarck Event Center. As seen in the video here, they followed up the pose by setting up Lashley for a Shield Triple Powerbomb, with Rollins doing the Roman Reigns howl as he mocked the booing fans in attendance. Just as Rollins prepared to hoist Lashley, Ziggler nailed him with a superkick much to the delight of the fans. The babyfaces would go on to win the match with Lashley pinning Theory.
Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier makes his first appearance on WWE Raw (Video)
Daniel Cormier made his first appearance on WWE RAW last night ahead of his special guest referee spot at Extreme Rules this weekend. The former two-weight UFC champion has made no secret of the fact that he’s been a fan of professional wrestling for years now, and after teasing a run in WWE in the past, Cormier was recently confirmed as the special guest ref for Matt Riddle vs Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules.
Sike! Conor McGregor runs back Michael Bisping trash talk: “I was simply acting”
Conor McGregor has just revealed that his latest outburst directed at former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping was nothing more than an impressive display of his acting prowess. McGregor recently got his first taste of proper Hollywood acting when he starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the upcoming Road House remake...
Conor McGregor labels himself the ‘GOAT’ ahead of return: “The greatest comeback in sports history”
Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor believes he’s the GOAT ahead of his return. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. The series between the two was sitting at 1-1 heading into last summer’s massive clash. In the end, it was ‘The Diamond’ who got the last laugh.
Alistair Overeem gives retirement timeline, reveals if he’ll fight in MMA again: “I’m very thankful”
Former UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem’s combat sports career is coming to a close. ‘The Demolition Man’ has been out of action since his showdown with Alexander Volkov in February 2021. In that bout, Overeem was dominated, and lost by second-round knockout. The defeat snapped a two-fight winning streak for the 42-year-old.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0