Daniel Cormier reacts after being booked as guest referee for Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle at WWE’s Extreme Rules: “The law has been called in, and I will enforce it”

Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did their best impression of The Shield at a WWE live event in Bismarck, North Dakota over the weekend. During the main event Street Fight against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler & Kevin Owens, the trio did the Shield's signature hand pose, which elicited loud boos from fans at Bismarck Event Center. As seen in the video here, they followed up the pose by setting up Lashley for a Shield Triple Powerbomb, with Rollins doing the Roman Reigns howl as he mocked the booing fans in attendance. Just as Rollins prepared to hoist Lashley, Ziggler nailed him with a superkick much to the delight of the fans. The babyfaces would go on to win the match with Lashley pinning Theory.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO