ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Daniel Cormier reacts after being booked as guest referee for Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle at WWE’s Extreme Rules: “The law has been called in, and I will enforce it”

By Fernando Quiles
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Surprising Name Rumored For Brock Lesnar’s Next Opponent

Brock Lesnar last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but unfortunately for Brock it was The Tribal Chief who picked up the victory that night. Even though Lesnar has been sitting on the sidelines it’s expected that he will return at some point, and it looks like a big opponent could be waiting for him.
WWE
International Business Times

Seth Rollins Makes Stunning Admission About Living In WWE's 'Roman Reigns Era'

WWE fans have been fortunate enough to watch the rise of Roman Reigns to the top of pro wrestling relevancy years after they chewed him up and spat him out. During the dark years of Reigns' climb, the fans already had their sights set on having Seth Rollins as their favored child out of the three former members of the Shield including Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley now with AEW).
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Henry Cejudo takes issue with Dustin Poirier being added to the men’s pound-for-pound rankings: “There is no way you can put guys that have been knocked out and submitted”

Henry Cejudo has taken exception to Dustin Poirier featuring in the UFC’s pound for pound rankings. While he may not currently be an active member of the roster, the fact that Henry Cejudo is back in the USADA testing pool indicates that he’ll be ready to return to action sooner rather than later. Even if he wasn’t, though, the man known as ‘Triple C’ is still able to offer a fascinating insight on mixed martial arts, as he’s been doing ever since he retired.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Riddle
Person
Daniel Cormier
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Ariel Helwani
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Makes Claim About Why Vince McMahon Fired Bobby Lashley

When Bobby Lashley first joined WWE it seemed that he was in line for a major push and he ended up feuding with of the biggest stars the company had to offer. Lashley found himself in a coveted spot at WrestleMania 23 when he faced off against Umaga in the Battle of the Billionaires.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Raw Preview (10/3): Braun Strowman In Action, AJ Styles & Rey Mysterio Vs. The Judgment Day, More

"WWE Raw" rolls into St. Paul, Minnesota, tonight, just five days out from the WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. A number of key segments and matches have been confirmed, including "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman taking on Chad Gable in a one-on-one battle. The former Universal Champion has been on a path of destruction since he returned to the company last month, and it's likely he will unleash more fury on one half of the Alpha Academy. Additionally, Gable's partner, Otis, will step into the ring with another superstar who recently made his return to WWE, former "NXT" Champion Johnny Gargano. And speaking of Gargano, his real-life partner Candice LaRae will be in action tonight against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai, after overcoming Nikki A.S.H. last week in her "Raw" in-ring debut.
SAINT PAUL, MN
PWMania

Video: Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Brawl After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air

In the buildup to their match at Extreme Rules, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle did not touch one other during Monday night’s episode of RAW due to a No Contact policy. However, it appears that the clause was not in place after the show had ended and the broadcast went off the air.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wwe Extreme Rules#The Ufc Hall Of Famer#Ufc Light Heavyweight#Bank#Sports Illustrated
bjpenndotcom

Bellator’s Scott Coker provides update on Fedor Emelianenko retirement fight, reveals hope for Ryan Bader rematch: “He wants a revenge fight”

Bellator president Scott Coker has revealed who Fedor Emelianenko could fight next. ‘The Last Emperor’ has been out of action since his knockout victory over Tim Johnson in October 2021. The bout moved Emelianenko to a two-fight winning streak, as he had previously finished Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson in Japan in December 2019.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Aspen Ladd issues statement after signing on with PFL: “I look forward to testing myself against the best women’s featherweights in the world”

Aspen Ladd has issued a statement after signing on with PFL. Ladd, 27, was recently released from the UFC roster after a seven-fight run with the promotion. The Californian had her struggles making weight as a UFC bantamweight and had lost her 2 most recent fights against Raquel Pennington (14-8 MMA) in April of this year, and Norma Dumont (8-2 MMA) in October of last year.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

A.J. McKee down for trilogy fight with Patricio Pitbull after “horrible” title defense at Bellator 286: “There ain’t no respect for that dude”

Former Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee would like to run it back with Patricio Pitbull. ‘Mercenary’ returned at Bellator 286 last Saturday night opposite UFC veteran Spike Carlyle. The bout was the first time the former featherweight champion competed up at 155-pounds. The matchup was a thrilling one, that saw McKee win by unanimous decision.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Tyron Woodley says Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t a top-10 fighter of all-time

Tyron Woodley doesn’t think Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the top-10 fighters of all time. Nurmagomedov retired with a record of 29-0 and many consider him one of the greatest, but a knock on him was he retired too early and there were still many fights for him to take. Yet, after his father’s passing, he didn’t want to fight anymore. So, for Woodley, he says Khabib isn’t on his all-time top-10 list.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Bobby Lashley To Defend United States Title On 10/10 WWE Raw

A huge United States Championship match has been added to the October 10 edition of "WWE Raw." Bobby Lashley will defend his belt against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Lashley has been a fighting champion since winning the title from Austin Theory at the Money In The Bank event. Lashley proved it once more on Monday after retaining his title against Mustafa Ali. However, he was blindsided by Rollins after the match came to a close. Rollins delivered two Stomps to Lashley: one on the canvas and one on his title. Later in the show, Lashley was checked on by medical personnel and had some choice words for Rollins.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Seth Rollins And Top WWE Stars Pose As The Shield At Live Event

Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did their best impression of The Shield at a WWE live event in Bismarck, North Dakota over the weekend. During the main event Street Fight against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler & Kevin Owens, the trio did the Shield's signature hand pose, which elicited loud boos from fans at Bismarck Event Center. As seen in the video here, they followed up the pose by setting up Lashley for a Shield Triple Powerbomb, with Rollins doing the Roman Reigns howl as he mocked the booing fans in attendance. Just as Rollins prepared to hoist Lashley, Ziggler nailed him with a superkick much to the delight of the fans. The babyfaces would go on to win the match with Lashley pinning Theory.
BISMARCK, ND
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier makes his first appearance on WWE Raw (Video)

Daniel Cormier made his first appearance on WWE RAW last night ahead of his special guest referee spot at Extreme Rules this weekend. The former two-weight UFC champion has made no secret of the fact that he’s been a fan of professional wrestling for years now, and after teasing a run in WWE in the past, Cormier was recently confirmed as the special guest ref for Matt Riddle vs Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy