Read full article on original website
Related
California sheriff believes suspect in family's abduction had accomplice
Oct 5 (Reuters) - A suspect in custody in central California in the kidnapping of four family members who remained missing may have had an accomplice, police said on Wednesday as relatives pleaded for anyone with information about the abduction to come forward.
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was convicted of killing 46-year-old Pablo Castro in 2004, as he took out the trash while working at a convenience store in Corpus Christi. Prosecutors said Ramirez robbed Castro of $1.25 then stabbed him 29 times. Castro’s killing took place during a series of robberies conducted by Ramirez and two women following a three-day drug binge. Ramirez fled to Mexico but was arrested 3½ years later. Ramirez challenged state prison rules that prevented his pastor from touching him and praying aloud during his execution, saying his religious freedom was being violated. That challenge led to his execution being delayed as well as the executions of others.
Pennsylvania Task Force One searching for hurricane victims in Florida
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Members of Pennsylvania Task Force One are on the ground in Florida helping victims of Hurricane Ian. Their primary mission was initially water rescues, but it's shifted to search and rescue. Pennsylvania Task Force One is going door to door in Fort Myers searching for victims who may be trapped under the rubble after Hurricane Ian leveled homes and left entire communities destroyed."I've been a paramedic for the fire department for going on 10 years now," Lt. David Sullivan from Pennsylvania Task Force One said, "and, you know, in busy sections of the city, but it took me...
Comments / 0