Schuylkill County, PA

WOLF

High School senior dies at scene of fatal Schuylkill County crash

HUBLEY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County high school senior has been identified as the victim of a fatal weekend crash. According to Skook News, the crash happened around 3:20 PM on Saturday. Officials say 17-year-old Jozlyn Reinoeh, of Spring Glen, was driving west in the 2200 block of East Main Street in Sacramento, Hubley Township.
WBRE

Driver cited after truck rolls over on Giant’s Despair

LAUREL RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are citing a truck driver after he crashed on Giant’s Despair Monday morning after police say he ignored several signs to not drive on the road. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. as the driver Jason Caines, 36, of New Jersey, was navigating a […]
abc27.com

Lancaster County road reopens after three vehicle crash

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Route 222 in Lancaster County was closed for more than an hour due to a three vehicle crash. According to Manheim Township Police, Route 222 south closed just south of the Oregon Pike exit. A picture shared by Manheim Township Fire Rescue showed a vehicle on its side and a red Volkswagon with severe rear-end damage.
WBRE

Driver crashes into convenience store

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nanticoke City Police are sorting out the details of a driver crashing a vehicle into the front of a Cocoa Hut in Nanticoke. Police were called to the scene on East Main Street and Prospect Streets at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported. There was damage to the brick […]
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect steals 100 gallons of diesel fuel from parked truck in Northumberland County

Watsontown, Pa. — A person in a white Ford service truck stole $500 of diesel fuel last weekend from a parked truck in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say the person syphoned 100 gallons of fuel from the parked truck between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The truck was parked in the parking lot of Cleveland Brother's Equipment. When the truck owner discovered the theft, they noticed someone leaving the area in a white Ford service truck. Police estimate the service truck model years to be between 2017 and 2019. The service truck had an auxiliary fuel tank on the back. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Kyle Drick at 570-524-2662 or email at Kdrick@pa.gov.
WBRE

Missing Luzerne County woman found dead inside home

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a body found inside a home of a woman reported missing in Luzerne County. Police were on the scene of the 40 block of Jeanette Street Monday afternoon after Leona Sherrick was reported missing from her house. According to Pennsylvania State Police, once troopers arrived they were […]
wkok.com

UPDATE: ROAD OPEN: Mile Post Road Open, Trees, Wires, Cleared

SUNBURY – A section of Mile Post Road is closed between Sunbury and Danville, and that will have a school bus and commuter impact today. Trees and wires are down in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, between Kellers Road and Bassett Road. That is in the Klines Grove area, about mid-way between Danville and Sunbury.
Daily Voice

80-Year-Old Driver Dies Weeks After Northeastern PA Crash, Coroner Says

An 80-year-old driver who was in a northeastern Pennsylvania crash in August has died from her injuries, authorities said. Patricia A. Rodenbach died Friday, Sept. 30 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg after colliding with another vehicle around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at the intersection of Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East and Fredericks Grove Road in Mahoning Township (Carbon County), according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Police Reports - October 5th, 2022

TREMONT - According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Sunday, September 25th, 2022 around 9:30pm, Troopers responded to a home on East Line Street, for a report of a domestic dispute. Through an investigation, Troopers determined a physical altercation took place during an argument between Damian Watson,...
WBRE

Police search for missing Scranton woman

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for public help in finding a woman missing for nine days. According to the Scranton Police Department, Theresa Bautista, 42, was last seen on September 27 and has not been heard from since. Police are describing Bautista as a Hispanic woman, 5’7” 220 lbs, with black hair […]
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after pedestrian accident in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh County man has died after a pedestrian crash over the weekend. John Sassaman, 63, was involved in the crash around 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of S. 24th Street in Allentown, said the county coroner's office. The Salisbury Township man was pronounced dead...
WBRE

Firefighters respond to Monroe County fire

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters were on the scene of a fire in Monroe County that officials say started in the laundry room. Firefighters from the Pocono Mountain Fire Department tell Eyewitness News they responded to a reported structure fire around 11:30 am on Wednesday. According to first responders, they believe the fire […]
Daily Voice

63-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies In Allentown Crash: Officials

A 63-year-old pedestrian died in a crash in Allentown, authorities said. John Sassaman was pronounced dead on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest after the crash just before 1 a.m. on the 400 Block of S. 24th Street, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The Salisbury Township...
WBRE

Police searching for alleged Monroe County car thief

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Township Police Department is asking for the public to identify a man they believe stole a vehicle on Monday. Officials say they believe the man pictured below stole a 2019 Gray Ford Escape bearing the license plate “LZB9637” from the parking lot of “Advanced Collision” on Monday, […]
