WOLF
High School senior dies at scene of fatal Schuylkill County crash
HUBLEY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County high school senior has been identified as the victim of a fatal weekend crash. According to Skook News, the crash happened around 3:20 PM on Saturday. Officials say 17-year-old Jozlyn Reinoeh, of Spring Glen, was driving west in the 2200 block of East Main Street in Sacramento, Hubley Township.
Driver cited after truck rolls over on Giant’s Despair
LAUREL RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are citing a truck driver after he crashed on Giant’s Despair Monday morning after police say he ignored several signs to not drive on the road. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. as the driver Jason Caines, 36, of New Jersey, was navigating a […]
abc27.com
Lancaster County road reopens after three vehicle crash
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Route 222 in Lancaster County was closed for more than an hour due to a three vehicle crash. According to Manheim Township Police, Route 222 south closed just south of the Oregon Pike exit. A picture shared by Manheim Township Fire Rescue showed a vehicle on its side and a red Volkswagon with severe rear-end damage.
Driver crashes into convenience store
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nanticoke City Police are sorting out the details of a driver crashing a vehicle into the front of a Cocoa Hut in Nanticoke. Police were called to the scene on East Main Street and Prospect Streets at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported. There was damage to the brick […]
Suspect steals 100 gallons of diesel fuel from parked truck in Northumberland County
Watsontown, Pa. — A person in a white Ford service truck stole $500 of diesel fuel last weekend from a parked truck in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say the person syphoned 100 gallons of fuel from the parked truck between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The truck was parked in the parking lot of Cleveland Brother's Equipment. When the truck owner discovered the theft, they noticed someone leaving the area in a white Ford service truck. Police estimate the service truck model years to be between 2017 and 2019. The service truck had an auxiliary fuel tank on the back. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Kyle Drick at 570-524-2662 or email at Kdrick@pa.gov.
Car Rolls Over Following Crash Into Brick Wall In York: Police
Injuries were reported after a rollover crash in York County in Monday, Oct. 3, authorities say. Northern York County Regional police officers were called to the single-vehicle crash in the early afternoon, according to a release by the department. The vehicle appears to have hit a brick retaining wall before...
Missing Luzerne County woman found dead inside home
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a body found inside a home of a woman reported missing in Luzerne County. Police were on the scene of the 40 block of Jeanette Street Monday afternoon after Leona Sherrick was reported missing from her house. According to Pennsylvania State Police, once troopers arrived they were […]
wkok.com
UPDATE: ROAD OPEN: Mile Post Road Open, Trees, Wires, Cleared
SUNBURY – A section of Mile Post Road is closed between Sunbury and Danville, and that will have a school bus and commuter impact today. Trees and wires are down in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, between Kellers Road and Bassett Road. That is in the Klines Grove area, about mid-way between Danville and Sunbury.
'Intoxicated' PA Man Shot, Killed By State Police After Trying To Run Over Trooper
A 41-year-old Pennsylvania man who left a bar intoxicated was shot and killed by state police troopers after "intentionally" driving his pickup truck into one of them and crashing into a police SUV, authorities said. Jason Kilduff, of Pittston, was "highly intoxicated" and assaulted a patron and an employee at...
80-Year-Old Driver Dies Weeks After Northeastern PA Crash, Coroner Says
An 80-year-old driver who was in a northeastern Pennsylvania crash in August has died from her injuries, authorities said. Patricia A. Rodenbach died Friday, Sept. 30 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg after colliding with another vehicle around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at the intersection of Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East and Fredericks Grove Road in Mahoning Township (Carbon County), according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Police Reports - October 5th, 2022
TREMONT - According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Sunday, September 25th, 2022 around 9:30pm, Troopers responded to a home on East Line Street, for a report of a domestic dispute. Through an investigation, Troopers determined a physical altercation took place during an argument between Damian Watson,...
Police search for missing Scranton woman
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for public help in finding a woman missing for nine days. According to the Scranton Police Department, Theresa Bautista, 42, was last seen on September 27 and has not been heard from since. Police are describing Bautista as a Hispanic woman, 5’7” 220 lbs, with black hair […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after pedestrian accident in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh County man has died after a pedestrian crash over the weekend. John Sassaman, 63, was involved in the crash around 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of S. 24th Street in Allentown, said the county coroner's office. The Salisbury Township man was pronounced dead...
Police: Man killed by troopers after hitting 1, striking SUV
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Authorities say state police shot and killed a man who struck a trooper with his pickup truck and then crashed into a police sport utility vehicle after an altercation at a northeastern Pennsylvania bar. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. State...
Firefighters respond to Monroe County fire
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters were on the scene of a fire in Monroe County that officials say started in the laundry room. Firefighters from the Pocono Mountain Fire Department tell Eyewitness News they responded to a reported structure fire around 11:30 am on Wednesday. According to first responders, they believe the fire […]
63-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies In Allentown Crash: Officials
A 63-year-old pedestrian died in a crash in Allentown, authorities said. John Sassaman was pronounced dead on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest after the crash just before 1 a.m. on the 400 Block of S. 24th Street, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The Salisbury Township...
Police searching for alleged Monroe County car thief
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Township Police Department is asking for the public to identify a man they believe stole a vehicle on Monday. Officials say they believe the man pictured below stole a 2019 Gray Ford Escape bearing the license plate “LZB9637” from the parking lot of “Advanced Collision” on Monday, […]
phillyvoice.com
Ex-host of reality show 'The Appraisers' killed by falling tree branch at Berks County golf course
The Pennsylvania man who hosted "The Appraisers," a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, was killed last week after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel Township, Berks County, was riding in a golf cart along...
Human Remains Found In Luzerne County Identified As Wilkes-Barre Teen Girl Who Vanished In 1969
Pennsylvania State Police have identified the human remains found in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago as a teenage girl who went missing in 1969, they announced Tuesday, Oct. 4. The remains were discovered on Nov. 17, 2012, by individuals digging for relics on the grounds of a former coal-mining...
1,100 people without power in Lancaster after vehicle crash
UPDATE: As of 7:30 p.m., 13 affected customers remain, according to PPL. The outage is expected to be resolved by midnight. More than 1,100 people are without power in Lancaster County after a vehicle crashed into a pole earlier today. At around noon today, a vehicle crashed into a pole...
