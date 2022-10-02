Bend Fire Department responded to a call for assistance Tuesday night when a passerby noticed a smoke alarm sounding in a home on NW Delaware Ave. No one was home at the time. When the engine arrived they began to search the area for the source of the alarm. It was determined that the alarm was coming from the detached garage and ADU behind the home. The crews attempted to enter the garage and found the building full of smoke and a small fire in the garage. More crews were quickly dispatched to what was now a structure fire.

BEND, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO