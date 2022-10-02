Read full article on original website
mycentraloregon.com
Cascade Lakes Brewing Goes Non-Profit
Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. will operate as a not-for-profit company, allowing the Central Oregon brewery to donate the entirety of its net profits to support causes that will strengthen the community, Cascade Lakes announced. In addition, Cascade Lakes’ world-class brew team will be freed to focus on innovation and the...
mycentraloregon.com
Redmond Rotary Raises 10K for Veterans
Redmond Rotary Club’s sponsorship at the recent Wild Ride Jump Show raised $10,000 for the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch. Rotarian Justin Homan organized the sponsorship event and could be seen jumping the ramps. Rotarians will present a $10,000 donation check to Central Oregon Veterans Ranch Wednesday. WHERE: At Wild...
mycentraloregon.com
Bend Cubs Scouts Host “Scout Me In”
Back to school time is also a traditional time to join Cub Scouts. Bend Cub Scouts are hosting a community-wide information event with an opportunity to join. All youth in grades Kindergarten – 5th grade are invited to join the Scouting adventure. Cub Scouts provide a roadmap for adventure and opportunities for your family to do fun things together.
mycentraloregon.com
Young women are angry about abortion rights, but will they tip the midterm elections?
(AUGUSTA, Ga.) — Brenna Lyons, a young mom living with her husband and toddler son in Augusta, Georgia, suffered a miscarriage last spring. The procedure she required to remove tissue from her uterus was the same used for a woman getting an abortion, called a “dilation and curettage.”
mycentraloregon.com
E-Bike Charger Causes Garage Fire
Bend Fire Department responded to a call for assistance Tuesday night when a passerby noticed a smoke alarm sounding in a home on NW Delaware Ave. No one was home at the time. When the engine arrived they began to search the area for the source of the alarm. It was determined that the alarm was coming from the detached garage and ADU behind the home. The crews attempted to enter the garage and found the building full of smoke and a small fire in the garage. More crews were quickly dispatched to what was now a structure fire.
mycentraloregon.com
Two Bend Men Shot After Dispute
Bend Police are investigating a shooting in a northeast Bend home that sent two men to the hospital with gunshot wounds. According to BPD: At approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, Bend Police responded to a call of a gunshot wound at a residence in the 1900 block of NE Otelah Place.
mycentraloregon.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Large Fentanyl Seizure
An Oregon State Police Trooper made a major arrest after a stopping a vehicle for a traffic violation in Madras. According to OSP, on September 28, 2022, at about 10:11 p.m.., the trooper found reasonable suspicion for drug trafficking. The drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle revealed six (6) bundles concealed within the vehicle, with a gross weight of approximately 14.48 pounds. A preliminary test of the narcotics showed it was fentanyl powder.
