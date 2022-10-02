A good foundation of any base is laying down the right floors. Here's how to craft Grass Floors in Grounded. Part of Obsidian's survival game Grounded is building a strong, and creative base. As players progress and discover more items and materials, plenty of structural and decorative items will be unlocked. But one of the more basic pieces of your base isn't available from the start - a simple Grass Floor.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO