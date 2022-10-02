Read full article on original website
Warzone SMG Tier List: October 2022
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has dropped its mid-season update which means that we have a brand new SMG Tier List breaking down what guns have risen to the top and which have fallen from grace. The mid-season patch, which went live on Sept. 28, has provided the usual...
JGOD Maintains the UGM-8 is Still the ‘Absolute Meta’ in Warzone
Content creator JGOD recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks will be the best weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone moving forward after its final major update. Prior to the Season 5 Reloaded update, the UGM-8 had already been on a tear across just about...
Bewitching Senna Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
The Halloween season or as League of Legends prefers to call it the bewitching season is upon us. This year to help usher in the spooky season Riot Games is introducing five new bewitching skins for five witches in League of Legends. One of the witches with this holiday-themed skin is the champion Senna.
How to Make Grass Floors in Grounded
A good foundation of any base is laying down the right floors. Here's how to craft Grass Floors in Grounded. Part of Obsidian's survival game Grounded is building a strong, and creative base. As players progress and discover more items and materials, plenty of structural and decorative items will be unlocked. But one of the more basic pieces of your base isn't available from the start - a simple Grass Floor.
