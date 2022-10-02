ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Arizona woman found dead on Grand Canyon National Park trail

An Arizona woman died last weekend while on a multi-day backpacking trip at Grand Canyon National Park. The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a deceased backpacker along the Thunder River Trail – approximately 1 mile from the confluence of Tapeats Creek and the Colorado River – on Sunday at approximately 7:30 p.m. local time.
WINDOW ROCK, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Vox

How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River

The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Wild horse advocates protest against horse slaughter auctions

Saturday, wild horse advocates gathered in more than 20 states, including Colorado, to demand better protections for America's mustangs. In particular, advocates are pushing for Congress to reconsider the SAFE Act — a bill that died in committee this week that would have banned the horse slaughter pipeline. The Save America's Forgotten Equines Act would have made it illegal to ship horses out of the country to be slaughtered and sold for meat. Currently, it's illegal to slaughter horses in the U.S., so advocates would like to see that loophole closed. "There is no way right now to humanely slaughter a horse,...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Linus Hiking#Etiquette#California State Parks#Historic Buildings#Strollers
FOX31 Denver

What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?

If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region.  The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet.  How […]
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Mountain Lion Euthanized After Attacking Trail Runner

A trail runner experienced quite a scare when a mountain lion attacked them while out in Millcreek Canyon, Utah on Sunday (September 25th). According to Fox 13, the trail runner was running with a friend on the Pipeline Trail around 8:30 in the morning when they came face-to-face with the mountain lion. The quick interaction frightened the animal. And although the two backed away slowly, the creature leaped at them. One of the runners ended up falling down and getting clawed on the leg.
MILLCREEK, UT
Well+Good

‘I Hiked the Pacific Crest Trail, the Longest Hiking Trail in the U.S. at 2,653 Miles, and These Are the Shoes I Wore for Challenging Terrain and Support’

You may have a pair of hiking shoes that are your go-to for hitting the trails. But when you're a thru-hiker (someone who's covering a long-distance trail from end to end), your shoes basically become a fifth limb. The wrong pair will leave you with the blisters Cheryl Strayed forewarned in Wild, while the best ones of all will carry you through thousands of miles of wilderness.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes on Harvesting Animals on His Montana Property: ‘Dream Come True’

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes is experiencing life like Kayce Dutton while living on his new Montana ranch. And he’s taking full advantage of the land. During the COVID pandemic, Luke and his wife, Bianca, whom he married in 2018, decided to mix things up. The couple had been living in L.A. at the time but knew they needed a change. So they bought an Airstream camper and began visiting all U.S. National Parks.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: 71-Year-Old Hiker Has Powerful Moment After Trekking Entire Length of Pacific Crest Trail

A viral video of a 71-year-old hiker completing the Pacific Crest Trail has amassed over 2 million views after it was shared on Twitter. Pa’at is a veteran hiker. He completed the 2,653-mile Pacific Crest Trail Northern Terminus after walking each step of the way. He began his journey in Campo, CA on the Mexican border. Pa’at finished it at Manning Park, WA on the Canadian border.
CAMPO, CA
Whiskey Riff

Wild Trail Cam Footage Captures The Moment A Cougar Sneaks Towards Group Of Elk, Snatching A Calf In The Process

And that’s all she wrote. A trail cam located at Utah’s Wasatch Range captured the lightning fast moment a cougar snuck up on a group of elk, taking a calf in the process. If you follow Whiskey Riff’s RIFF Outdoors coverage, you know trail cams can catch some absolutely insane moments such as this zombie deer and its shocking open wound, or this Florida man wrestling a puppy from the jaws of an alligator.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy