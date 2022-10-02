Read full article on original website
How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River
The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?
If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region. The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet. How […]
The upstream water used to keep Lake Powell afloat is running out
Lake Powell's dam is a key source of energy in the region, but is at high risk of being forced offline if the lake's level drop too low.
Mount Shasta Herald
How climate change is destroying the 'Wild' experience of hiking the Pacific Crest Trail
Thousands of people each year set off to hike from Mexico to Canada along the Pacific Crest Trail, popularized by Cheryl Strayed's book "Wild." But most won't make it. That's because hiking more than 2,600 miles requires traversing deserts, mountain passes and snowstorms. Increasingly there's a new challenge: Portions of...
