Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Centre Daily
Five Thoughts: Steelers Have Stars, And a Possible Bust
With about seven minutes left in the halftime ceremony, Kenny Pickett emerged from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room, grabbed a helmet, a football and started throwing warm-up tosses. As teammates came over and greeted him, it became increasingly clear that he would lead the team onto the field when the Steelers' offense took the field in the second half.
Centre Daily
Kenny Pickett Faces Historic Challenge Only Ben Roethlisberger Has Overcome
PITTSBURGH -- It was no secret that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett would face an uphill battle when he makes his first career start against the preseason Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills. The Bills took an unexpected loss on the road to Miami two weeks ago but the challenge they pose to the rookie quarterback will be of historic proportions.
Centre Daily
Wednesday Dolphins Notebook: Tua Updates, Fejedelem Back, and More
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa already has been ruled out of the Miami Dolphins Week 5 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, but he's been around the team's facility this week. And head coach Mike McDaniel says that will continue, so long as it doesn't cause any issues in...
Centre Daily
Breaking Down the First Week 5 Dolphins-Jets Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins again had quite the list of prominent players on their initial injury report of Week 5, including a handful who did not practice Wednesday. Heading the list, of course, is quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who already has been ruled out of the game against the New York Jets because of the concussion he sustained in the Thursday night loss at Cincinnati.
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Texans: Dameon Pierce Provides Next Challenge For Jacksonville’s Run Defense
Life in the NFL means constant adjustment. From game to game, there are new and unique challenges that every team has to prepare and adjust for, with each game looking vastly different than the last. Such is the case for the Jaguars in Week 5. A week after traveling to...
Centre Daily
New York Giants Opening Injury Update: Arrow Pointing Up for Daniel Jones
The New York Giants have 14 players on their Week 5 opening injury report, the statuses of most of them being somewhat encouraging. First, the good news. Quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) was listed as limited and was seen rolling around the pocket and moving fairly well despite a heavy wrap on his left ankle. Jones told reporters that while Sunday is still a ways away, "I'm confident in my ability to throw from the pocket, throw outside the pocket, and make plays from both."
Centre Daily
Dallas Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley ‘Ready’ For Retirement: Here’s Why
Per Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, former Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley is retiring from professional football. "He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons," Beasley's agents told the NFL Network pair. "It’s time to be a full-time dad and husband.”. Beasley's lasting mark...
Centre Daily
Bears put Whitehair on IR, open window for Harry to return
The Chicago Bears placed left guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve Wednesday because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. He has been a fixture on the Bears’ line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games.
Centre Daily
WR Cole Beasley retires after 2-week stint with Buccaneers
Veteran receiver Cole Beasley retired Wednesday after a two-week stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Beasley, who played most of an 11-season NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, was signed to the Bucs practice squad to fill a need at receiver while Mike Evans was a serving a one-game suspension and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones were out with injuries.
Centre Daily
Pats’ Zappe soaks in extra reps ahead of possible 1st start
Four days after Bailey Zappe made his NFL debut, the rookie Patriots quarterback responded like a veteran when asked whether he expects to make his first start this week. “If that’s what happens, that happens,” Zappe said Wednesday. “That’s (for) coach (Bill) Belichick. That’s a question for him. I’m not going to get into those details.”
Centre Daily
Impressive Eagles’ Depth at LT is Being Tested
PHILADELPHIA - Jack Driscoll is the favorite to start at left tackle for the Eagles this weekend in Arizona but the door hasn’t been closed on either starter Jordan Mailata or projected backup Andre Dillard. Mailata injured his shoulder while trying to chase down Andre Cisco during a pick-six...
Centre Daily
Report: Saints Injured Players Return to Practice
John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reports that three players were back at New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday afternoon. Hendrix reports that DT Malcolm Roach was spotted at practice. Roach, in his third season with the Saints after being undrafted from Texas in 2020, was on injured reserve for the first four games.
Centre Daily
Why Frank Reich and Chris Ballard Should Keep Their Jobs
First mailbag of October, and there are lots of people fast-forwarding to January and the job market already. We’ll get to that and a whole lot more in this week’s Mailbag …. From Mr. Schwab (@schwab_mr): At what point does Irsay pull the plug on Frank Reich and...
Centre Daily
Falcons BREAKING: RB Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR; Who Replaces Him?
The Atlanta Falcons will be without one of their top playmakers for at least the next four weeks. Fresh off winning NFC Offensive Player of the Month, star running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been placed on injured reserve after undergoing a minor procedure to fix a knee injury. The injury,...
Centre Daily
Joe Burrow Admits He’s Played Through ‘Head Injuries’ in the NFL
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow acknowledged that he's likely played with concussions in the past, including head injuries he's suffered in the NFL. "Yeah, it’s definitely happened," Burrow said on Wednesday. "For sure. Stuff like that happens all the time." He never had symptoms the following day, but there...
Centre Daily
Watch: Ted Karras Mic’d Up For Cincinnati Bengals’ Win Over Miami Dolphins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15 in Week 4. Starting center Ted Karras was mic'd up for the win. Watch the entire session that the team released below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!. You...
Centre Daily
Another Patriots Offensive Weapon Out With Injury: Who’ll Miss Sunday vs. Lions?
The New England Partiots' tight end situation is getting ... well, tight. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, veteran Jonnu Smith's ankle issue is now a sprain, one said to be a "week-to-week" case as the Patriots try to pick up the pieces from an overtime loss in Green Bay. He is likely to miss Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions.
Centre Daily
Takeaways from New York Giants’ 20-12 Win vs. Chicago
The New York Giants stand 3-1 after the first month of the 2022 season, a mark that many who predicted this Giants team wouldn't win more than four games probably didn't see coming. What's even more impressive about the record so far is that the Giants have endured injuries at...
Centre Daily
Two Jets Players Fined For Separate Plays During Week 3 Loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI — Two Jets players were fined for their actions during the Bengals' Week 3 win at Metlife Stadium. Safety Lamarcus Joyner was fined $14,608 for his illegal hit on wide receiver Tee Higgins that also earned an unnecessary roughness flag. Jets receiver Corey Davis was fined $10,609 for an altercation he had with Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
Centre Daily
Three Rams OUT vs. 49ers With Injuries
OCTOBER 3 - THREE RULED OUT VS 49ERS. The Los Angeles Rams will be without three key players on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced in its official injury report. Among those missing will be offensive lineman David Edwards, who will now be the second Rams...
