Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Five Thoughts: Steelers Have Stars, And a Possible Bust
With about seven minutes left in the halftime ceremony, Kenny Pickett emerged from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room, grabbed a helmet, a football and started throwing warm-up tosses. As teammates came over and greeted him, it became increasingly clear that he would lead the team onto the field when the Steelers' offense took the field in the second half.
Centre Daily
New York Giants Opening Injury Update: Arrow Pointing Up for Daniel Jones
The New York Giants have 14 players on their Week 5 opening injury report, the statuses of most of them being somewhat encouraging. First, the good news. Quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) was listed as limited and was seen rolling around the pocket and moving fairly well despite a heavy wrap on his left ankle. Jones told reporters that while Sunday is still a ways away, "I'm confident in my ability to throw from the pocket, throw outside the pocket, and make plays from both."
Centre Daily
Cowboys BREAKING: ‘I Was Shocked!’; Rookie Damone Clark Roster Move for Dallas
FRISCO - "I was shocked!''. That's what Damone Clark told us on the first day of training camp in Oxnard as he explained his reaction to the news that he would need spinal-fusion surgery to be performed one month before the April NFL Draft. “My family is big on faith...
Centre Daily
Kenny Pickett Faces Historic Challenge Only Ben Roethlisberger Has Overcome
PITTSBURGH -- It was no secret that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett would face an uphill battle when he makes his first career start against the preseason Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills. The Bills took an unexpected loss on the road to Miami two weeks ago but the challenge they pose to the rookie quarterback will be of historic proportions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Centre Daily
Breaking Down the First Week 5 Dolphins-Jets Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins again had quite the list of prominent players on their initial injury report of Week 5, including a handful who did not practice Wednesday. Heading the list, of course, is quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who already has been ruled out of the game against the New York Jets because of the concussion he sustained in the Thursday night loss at Cincinnati.
Centre Daily
Steven Sims to Replace Gunner Olszewski as Steelers Punt Returner
PITTSBURGH -- Gunner Olszewksi has gotten off to a rough start this season as the Pittsburgh Steelers' punt and kick returner. He's fumbled twice in what looks like a pattern of ball insecurity to his coaches. "Not very high to be quite honest with you, man,” Steelers head coach Mike...
Centre Daily
Pats’ Zappe soaks in extra reps ahead of possible 1st start
Four days after Bailey Zappe made his NFL debut, the rookie Patriots quarterback responded like a veteran when asked whether he expects to make his first start this week. “If that’s what happens, that happens,” Zappe said Wednesday. “That’s (for) coach (Bill) Belichick. That’s a question for him. I’m not going to get into those details.”
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Texans: Dameon Pierce Provides Next Challenge For Jacksonville’s Run Defense
Life in the NFL means constant adjustment. From game to game, there are new and unique challenges that every team has to prepare and adjust for, with each game looking vastly different than the last. Such is the case for the Jaguars in Week 5. A week after traveling to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Centre Daily
Dallas Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley ‘Ready’ For Retirement: Here’s Why
Per Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, former Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley is retiring from professional football. "He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons," Beasley's agents told the NFL Network pair. "It’s time to be a full-time dad and husband.”. Beasley's lasting mark...
Centre Daily
WR Cole Beasley retires after 2-week stint with Buccaneers
Veteran receiver Cole Beasley retired Wednesday after a two-week stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Beasley, who played most of an 11-season NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, was signed to the Bucs practice squad to fill a need at receiver while Mike Evans was a serving a one-game suspension and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones were out with injuries.
Centre Daily
Former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles Retires
View the original article to see embedded media. Blake Bortles officially announced this week that he has stepped away from life as an NFL quarterback, ending the career of a former Jacksonville Jaguars fan-favorite and once hopeful savior. Bortles announced his retirement on the Pardon My Take podcast on Tuesday.
Centre Daily
Impressive Eagles’ Depth at LT is Being Tested
PHILADELPHIA - Jack Driscoll is the favorite to start at left tackle for the Eagles this weekend in Arizona but the door hasn’t been closed on either starter Jordan Mailata or projected backup Andre Dillard. Mailata injured his shoulder while trying to chase down Andre Cisco during a pick-six...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centre Daily
Why Frank Reich and Chris Ballard Should Keep Their Jobs
First mailbag of October, and there are lots of people fast-forwarding to January and the job market already. We’ll get to that and a whole lot more in this week’s Mailbag …. From Mr. Schwab (@schwab_mr): At what point does Irsay pull the plug on Frank Reich and...
Man files police report after Rams' Bobby Wagner tackled him on 49ers' field
A man filed a report with the Santa Clara Police Department, which has an active investigation surrounding the person who ran onto the 49ers' field Monday and was tackled by the Rams' Bobby Wagner.
Centre Daily
Bears put Whitehair on IR, open window for Harry to return
The Chicago Bears placed left guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve Wednesday because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. He has been a fixture on the Bears’ line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games.
Centre Daily
Report: Saints Injured Players Return to Practice
John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reports that three players were back at New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday afternoon. Hendrix reports that DT Malcolm Roach was spotted at practice. Roach, in his third season with the Saints after being undrafted from Texas in 2020, was on injured reserve for the first four games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Centre Daily
Broncos Are Once Again in the Throes of an Identity Crisis
Through four weeks of the season, the Denver Broncos are yet to forge an identity outside of coaching incompetence. While the Broncos are currently 2-2, it feels worse than the first month of the Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio-led teams. That doesn't bode well for Denver going forward. The most...
Centre Daily
Joe Burrow Admits He’s Played Through ‘Head Injuries’ in the NFL
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow acknowledged that he's likely played with concussions in the past, including head injuries he's suffered in the NFL. "Yeah, it’s definitely happened," Burrow said on Wednesday. "For sure. Stuff like that happens all the time." He never had symptoms the following day, but there...
Centre Daily
Watch: Ted Karras Mic’d Up For Cincinnati Bengals’ Win Over Miami Dolphins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15 in Week 4. Starting center Ted Karras was mic'd up for the win. Watch the entire session that the team released below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!. You...
Centre Daily
Jonathan Allen Urges Fans to ‘Keep That Same Energy’ When Commanders Win Again
You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who’s happy with the Washington Commanders’ performances four weeks into the season. In an interview with 106.7 The Fan’s Sports Junkies, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen voiced his frustrations and empathized with fans who feel the same way about Washington’s start to the season. Allen also challenged fans to “keep that same energy” when they get back on track.
Comments / 0