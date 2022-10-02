Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
Steelers officially name starting quarterback
Kenny Pickett replaced Mitch Trubisky at halftime of Sunday's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets after Trubisky started 7 of 13 for 87 yards and an interception.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Make (Surprising?) Cuts, Matt Murray Tunnel Vision Goggles
Before I scoot off to Detroit, the Dan’s Daily is a bit of an opinion, too. The Pittsburgh Penguins made most of their cuts on Sunday and got the camp roster down to 28, then 27 players. Dave Molinari confirmed with GM Ron Hextall that Radim Zohorna was also part of the cuts. Sidney Crosby would have been a firefighter if he was not the greatest hockey player of his generation. And the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie coach put tunnel vision glasses on Matt Murray.
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.
atozsports.com
National narrative surrounding Steelers’ Mike Tomlin is as ignorant as it gets
There seems to be a national narrative starting that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin should be on the hot seat if he suffers a losing season in 2022. Tomlin, who has never had a losing season as a head coach since taking over in Pittsburgh from Bill Cowher in 2007, is under fire for the way he’s handled the Steelers’ quarterback situation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steelers biggest underdog in 50 years
According to Yahoo Sports, the Steelers beat the Bills in Week 1 last season when they were a 6.5-point underdog.
Man files police report after Rams' Bobby Wagner tackled him on 49ers' field
A man filed a report with the Santa Clara Police Department, which has an active investigation surrounding the person who ran onto the 49ers' field Monday and was tackled by the Rams' Bobby Wagner.
Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr discusses shooting for first time: 'Lowest point I've ever been in my life'
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was back on the practice field for the first time since being shot in an attempted robbery in August.
NFL・
Penguins make defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph available for trade
In early 2021, as the shortened 2020-21 season was getting underway, the Pittsburgh Penguins were dealing with a massive number of injuries on defense. The team was without Mike Matheson, Marcus Pettersson, and Juuso Riikola all at once, forcing them to recall 21-year-old Pierre-Olivier Joseph and put him in the lineup. A few days later Brian Dumoulin and Kris Letang went down as well, meaning suddenly there were very few trusted names available.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jets takeaways from wild win over Steelers: Robert Saleh’s clock management, Alijah-Vera Tucker, more
PITTSBURGH – More than 60,000 Steelers fans stood on their feet before the start of the fourth quarter on Sunday, weaving their yellow “Terrible Towels” and roaring as Styx’s classic “Renegade” reverberated through Acrisure Stadium. This did not feel like a game the Jets...
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here are the games we’re covering for Week 6
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season continues with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania.
FOX Sports
Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season, freak out or chill out? | What's Wright?
Nick discusses Pittsburgh Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett's play in Week 4's loss to the New York Jets. He then looks to the Steelers Week 5 matchup vs. the Bills. Nick states " Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season, he could have a losing season locked up before we get to December."
Red Sox Castiglione among Frick Award finalists for excellence in baseball broadcasting
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Boston’s Joe Castiglione, the Mets’ Gary Cohen and former major leaguers Dave Campbell, Steve Stone, Duane Kuiper and Ernie Johnson Sr. are among the 10 finalists for Hall of Fame’s 2023 Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting. Other finalists...
Comments / 0