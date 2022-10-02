Read full article on original website
Barry Bonds Responds to Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run
After a long wait, Aaron Judge made history on Tuesday night, blasting his 62nd home run of the season to take the American League single-season record, passing fellow Yankees great Roger Maris. With Maris’s family traveling with the Yankees in recent weeks, he and Judge’s legacies have been intertwined. Another...
Dodgers put finishing touches on historic regular season with 111th win
LOS ANGELES — The 2022 season began with hyperbole about the Dodgers fielding one of the best teams ever. Six months later, It ended with them having done just that. Trea Turner’s three-run home run broke a mid-game tie Wednesday and sent the Dodgers to their 111th victory of the season, 6-1 over the Colorado Rockies.
Why Taijuan Walker Deserves Spot in New York Mets’ Postseason Rotation
The New York Mets will officially be playing in the Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres this weekend. The three-game series is set to feature Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt as New York looks to book a trip to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers in the National League Division Series.
MLB Releases Schedule for Phillies at Cardinals Wild Card Series
The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the opening round of the 2022 MLB postseason. That much we already knew. Now, Major League Baseball has officially released the schedule for the upcoming Wild Card Series. Game 1 between the Phillies and Cardinals will take place on...
Dodgers: Justin Turner Sports Incredible Cleats in Honor of LA Icon
Wrapped up in the pomp and circumstance of the regular season finale for the Dodgers was an awesome moment with veteran third baseman Justin Turner. In a season where the team and fanbase lost the iconic voice of the Dodgers, Vin Scully, people have continued to honor his memories with artwork, posts on social media, and in JT's case, incredible cleats.
Giants finish at .500 for 1st time, top playoff-bound Padres
David Villar hit two home runs and Austin Slater also connected for the San Francisco Giants, who beat the playoff-bound San Diego Padres 8-1 Wednesday in a regular-season finale. The Padres head to New York to face the Mets in a wild-card series starting Friday night. San Diego finished 89-73,...
Arraez wins AL batting title as Twins hammer White Sox in season finale
CHICAGO — Luis Arraez clinched the American League batting title on the season's final day. The Twins designated hitter walked twice and doubled before leaving in the third inning as the Twins stomped the Chicago White Sox 10-1 on Wednesday. Arraez finished the season hitting .316. He entered the...
Red Sox Castiglione among Frick Award finalists for excellence in baseball broadcasting
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Boston’s Joe Castiglione, the Mets’ Gary Cohen and former major leaguers Dave Campbell, Steve Stone, Duane Kuiper and Ernie Johnson Sr. are among the 10 finalists for Hall of Fame’s 2023 Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting. Other finalists...
Lakers: Can Max Christie Help L.A. This Year?
Rookie Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Max Christie had an inaugural preseason game performance that in a lot of ways was par for the course for a first-year player. He simultaneously gave fans a peak into why L.A. was high on him this summer and showed why he still has a lot of room for improvement.
Lakers: Postulating A Nightmare Scenario For L.A.
Your Los Angeles Lakers realized that their 2021-22 role players weren't going to cut it this year. But will their replacements return them to home court advantage in the playoffs?. View the original article to see embedded media. Beyond Kendrick Nunn (who opted into the second season of his two-year,...
Gallegos agrees to $11M, 2-year contract with Cardinals
Reliever Giovanny Gallegos and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed Monday to an $11 million, two-year contract, a deal that includes a club option for 2025 and escalators that could make it worth $20.5 million over three seasons. The 31-year-old right-hander is 3-5 with a 2.91 ERA and 14 saves in...
