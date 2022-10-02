LOS ANGELES — The 2022 season began with hyperbole about the Dodgers fielding one of the best teams ever. Six months later, It ended with them having done just that. Trea Turner’s three-run home run broke a mid-game tie Wednesday and sent the Dodgers to their 111th victory of the season, 6-1 over the Colorado Rockies.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO