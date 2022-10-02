ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Inmate dies at Reno County Correctional Facility

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3boL8O_0iJFVwuw00

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) announced the death of an inmate at the Reno County Correctional Facility (RCCF).

According to the RCSO, on Friday, Sept. 30, 36-year-old Kyle Skeen, from Hutchinson, was booked into the RCCF on suspected charges stemming from a local warrant.

Update: One killed in Andover house fire

The RCSO says when staff tried serving breakfast the morning of Saturday, Oct. 1, Skeen was found unresponsive.

Deputies then entered the cell and began CPR and utilized an AED in support of providing life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful, according to the RCSO.

His death is being investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) along with the Reno County’s Coroner’s Office.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Police: Kan. shooting victim not cooperating with investigation

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries. Just before 4a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to report of a shooting in the 1400 block of North Pinecrest, in Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. At the scene, officers located...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police say crash victim may have had medical problem

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has released more information after a person was found dead in a car crash in northeast Wichita Tuesday night. Sedgwick County dispatchers said the call came in shortly before 8 p.m. of a crash shortly at the intersection of 45th Street North and Hillside. A 43-year-old woman […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Reno County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Hutchinson, KS
Sports
County
Reno County, KS
Reno County, KS
Sports
City
Andover, KS
City
Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Crime & Safety
KSN News

Highway 56 reopens in McPherson County

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A section of U.S. Highway 56 in McPherson County reopened at noon Wednesday after being closed for more than eight hours. Crews were cleaning up after a tanker truck crashed in Conway, west of McPherson. The truck crashed at Highway 56 and 10th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. McPherson Fire Chief […]
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Police say Wichita shooting victim is not helping with case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man is in a Wichita hospital after someone shot him early Tuesday morning. Police went to the 1400 block of North Pinecrest around 3:45 a.m. to investigate the report of a shooting. They found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body. EMS took him to the […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 arrested in early morning Hutchinson FBI raid

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents in one Hutchinson neighborhood said they awoke to FBI agents raiding a home. It happened early Wednesday morning in the 500 block of N. Grandview. Two people were arrested according to neighbor Ginny Rockwell. She said authorities arrived in several unmarked cars with an armored...
Salina Post

Two from Salina arrested in woman's home after police chase

Two individuals were arrested Tuesday night on several allegations following a police chase on Ohio Street and Stimmel Road. According to the Salina Police Department, at approximately 10:20 p.m., a blue Chevrolet Avalanche left the Flying J Truck stop heading south on Ohio Street. The vehicle turned onto Stimmel Road...
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rcso#Rccf#Aed#The Reno County#Coroner S Office#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 4

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Barboza, Garnett Frances April; 27; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Outside warrant/NCIC hit. NAME:...
Salina Post

Sheriff: Kansas felon dies in custody at county jail

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County Correctional Facility inmate died Saturday. Late Friday after, deputies booked 36-year-old Kyle Allen Skeen into the Reno County Correctional Facility on charges stemming from a local warrant, according to a release from the Reno County Sheriff's Office. When jail staff came around to...
RENO COUNTY, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Suspect stole checks from mailbox, cashed them

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft and fraud in Manhattan. Just before 5p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5000 block of Muray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. V P Racing Fuels-Heartland reported a 33-year-old male suspect...
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WIBW

Tanker rollover causes closure of Kansas highway

JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A tanker rollover near McPherson has caused the closure of a Kansas highway as crews upright the rig. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews responded to reports of an accident in the area of U.S. Highway 56 between 7th and 8th Ave. in McPherson Co.
MCPHERSON, KS
KWCH.com

1 killed, 1 arrested in early-morning stabbing near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 38-year-old man was arrested and faces a first-degree murder charge in a stabbing that killed 25-year-old Trebeon Golston early Monday morning near downtown Wichita. The stabbing happened at around 1:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of E. First Street. Responding officers found Golston unconscious and...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Nurse advocates talk about possible nurse union in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With a petition submitted to the National Labor Relations Board that would cover some nurses in Wichita, KSN asked nurse advocates what that could mean for patients and nurses. “The union would provide an extra layer of protection,” said Melissa Jaquez, nursing hiring supervisor for TrueCare Nursing in Wichita. “So I […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Big help needed in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The need for volunteer mentors in Reno County with Big Brothers Big Sisters is at an all-time high. According to the agency, over 80 youth in Reno County have asked for a Big and are waiting to be matched. A few hours each month including youth...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

VIDEO: Wichita police investigate shooting caught on home surveillance

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting captured on a Ring home surveillance camera on Saturday. The shooting happened near Harry and George Washington Blvd. In the surveillance video shared with 12 News, you see people walking down the street. As they pass the home...
KSN News

City announces final 2 candidates for new Wichita police chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City announced its final two candidates in its search for a new Wichita police chief. The final two candidates are Mario Knapp and Joseph Sullivan. City Manager Robert Layton will be in charge of making the final hire. City council members say they plan to play a very active role […]
KSN News

KSN News

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy