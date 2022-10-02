Read full article on original website
St. Joseph-Ogden tumbles at Central Catholic, slideshow & recap
BLOOMINGTON -- Late in the second quarter of their road football game at Central Catholic, the St. Joseph-Ogden football team had the ball inside the five-yard-line poised to score. The Saints repelled at one-yard dive play and then a fourth-and-goal pass attempt by the Spartans. It was a palatable moment in the game that supercharged both the BCC offense and defense on their way to a 42-20 win over SJO.
Villa Grove landmark set for demolition
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic building in central Illinois will soon be gone. The more than 100-year-old railroad roundhouse in Villa Grove is set to be demolished. Community members said the site hasn’t been kept up in decades but it’s still sad to see it go. The site put Villa Grove on the […]
newschannel20.com
Decatur's Halloween hours
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur city council has approved the trick-or-treating hours for this year. Decatur's Halloween hours will stay the same as they were last year. Trick or treating will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31.
Central A&M students continue recovery after accident
MOWEAQUA (WCIA) — Two Central A&M students continue to recover following an accident on Sept. 22. The accident happened on Tower Hill Blacktop. Later that evening, Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown tweeted that the injuries of the two students are not life threatening. Brown said one student would be undergoing surgery to have a rod […]
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man dies trying to pass farm equipment
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An 81-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning in a three-vehicle crash in rural Coles County. The crash happened on U.S. Route 45 at approximately County Road 1480 North. Officials said Gary Phillips of Atwood was driving a pickup truck north on Route 45 and tried to pass a tractor pulling grain wagons. As Phillips attempted to pass, he saw a car driving southbound and tried to pull back into his lane. In doing so, he struck the tire of the tractor.
Victim identified after deadly shooting in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the identity of the male victim who was shot and killed Tuesday night. Northrup identified the man as 25-year-old Rashaud S. Weatherall from Danville. He added that Weatherall was attending a family party when he was shot in the area of Third Street and Beardsley Avenue. […]
Central Illinois Proud
Unit 5 principal acknowledged for lifesaving efforts
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Unit 5 principal was acknowledged for his life-saving efforts Tuesday. According to a McLean County U5 Facebook post, Northpoint Elementary Principal Matt Harr performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student during lunch. The post states that Harr executed the Heimlich maneuver perfectly and...
illinoisnewsroom.org
ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist
An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
A Town in Illinois is on the List of Cities with the Oldest Homes
Old homes are very desirable in today's real estate market, and there is a town in Illinois that finished 2nd on the list of the 10 Metros with the Oldest Homes. It's not Chicago or Peoria, so which town in Illinois is filled with old homes and made this list?
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin resident celebrates 100 years
PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — You’re never too old to have a celebration. Dorthea Jane Shoch was born on October 3, 1922, and she celebrated her 100th year surrounded by family and friends Monday afternoon. Shoch currently resides at the Cedar Hurst senior living home where she exercises three...
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
WAND TV
New truck stop opening up in Riverton
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A new truck stop is opening up in Riverton. The Travel America Truck Plaza is located at 2855 Overpass Road and will open tomorrow. Village officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony today with the owners and managers of the truck stop. They are hoping to pull in traffic from the people who use the exit to get to Springfield.
WAND TV
Man shot at Greenwood Manor Apartments
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot at the Greenwood Manor Apartments Monday evening, Decatur Police said. Police responded to the 300 block of S. Main for shots fired just after 4 p.m. They found a 20-year-old Decatur man in the parking lot with gun shot wounds. He was...
Central Illinois Proud
White Bison, Tatanka, dies at Wildlife Prairie Park
HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife Prairie Park announced that its rare white bison Tatanka has died. According to a Wildlife Prairie Park press release, Park staff first noticed something was wrong when Tatanka did not come for its regular feeding on Sept. 24 and reported sluggish behavior. After...
977wmoi.com
Illinois Watch Party for The Voice Contestant, Morgan Myles
Tuesday, October 11th at 7:00 P.M. a watch party for Morgan Myles, a contestant on this season of NBC’s The Voice, will be held at College Square Park in Cambridge, Illinois. Since 2020 Morgan has performed three times in Henry County—Bishop Hill, Cambridge, and Galva—and, as a result, this area was chosen to represent the state of Illinois in the “Myles Across America” campaign. The state with the best watch party will win a concert by Morgan Myles next year.
thecommunityword.com
SAFE SPACE: Jim and Laura Sniff provide special kind of fun on their farm
At press time, a few shows remain in the Blue Ridge Community Farm’s fall concert series, but there’s no end in sight for Jim and Laura Sniff’s activities — or the love behind it in Chillicothe. A self-described “farm kid” from rural Dunlap, 65-year-old Jim tried...
Central Illinois Proud
Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival returns with unique treasures
FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival has taken place in Central Illinois since 1968. The festival allows vendors to set up shop in multiple towns throughout Fulton County. At Reed Park in Farmington, all vendors had homemade items. Coordinator Sarah Perardi said it...
1470 WMBD
Cars appear to crash head-on, injuring two in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Two people are hurt following a vehicle crash that occurred late Wednesday at a busy Peoria intersection. Images from IDOT traffic cameras near the scene appeared to show two cars had collided head-on near the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Prospect Road shortly before 5:30 p.m.
1470 WMBD
Scenic Drives return this and next weekend
CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
Central Illinois Proud
Two people killed in Illinois crash
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed in a Lee County car crash Saturday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road at 3:03 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, according to the department. Deputies learned that a 2009 Ford driven by 27-year-old Dane Moorman of Arlington was northbound on La Moille Road while 72-year-old Bonnie Acker of Dixon was eastbound on Maytown in her 2017 Buick.
