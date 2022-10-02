ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions crushed by clock gaffe and their own poor defense

By Will Burchfield
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X9yGe_0iJFVhvH00

This could only happen to the Lions -- and only the Lions could do this to themselves.

A bizarre clock gaffe in the third quarter of Sunday's game at Ford Field gifted the Seahawks offense another shot at third-and-16 in Detroit territory, and the Lions defense immediately surrendered a devastating 36-yard touchdown in an eventual 48-45 loss.

It looked like the Lions had gotten a stop when they forced an incompletion by Seahawks QB Geno Smith on third down. But before Seattle kicker Jason Myers could attempt a 54-yard field goal, the officials announced that they had blown the prior play dead before the snap because of an issue with the game clock, which had continued to run after Smith had been called for intentional grounding on second down. So, replay third down.

"We fixed the game clock to where the clock was when the ball hit the ground on the grounding play," head referee Clay Martin said after the game. "So essentially, that third down never happened because the side judge came and shut it down prior to the snap."

Dan Campbell looked livid as he protested to the sideline official, and he had every right to be. He said afterward that he never even heard the whistle that shut down the play. The Lions got jobbed at a critical juncture of the game, trailing 31-23 late in the third quarter.

And then Aaron Glenn's defense came back on the field and fell on its face, showing and sending an all-out blitz that allowed Rashaad Penny to take a draw right up the middle and straight to the house. Campbell said the Lions were trying to get pressure on Smith.

The touchdown put Seattle up 38-23 and all but ended Detroit's chances of a comeback -- which officially ended late in the fourth quarter when the Lions gave up another back-breaking touchdown to Penny, this one for 41 yards.

"I’m not blaming it on (the officials)," said Campbell. "They didn’t do that. We lost this game.”

Listen live to 97.1 The Ticket via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Notorious ex-NFL RB throws punches at youth football game

A notorious former NFL running back was captured on video throwing punches at a youth football game over the weekend. LeGarrette Blount, who played in the NFL from 2010-2018, was coaching a youth football game on Saturday in Gilbert, Ariz. The game was between Blount’s GCYFC Gators and the Chandler Elite Bears, TMZ says.
GILBERT, AZ
The Spun

Dan Campbell Announces His Decision On Defensive Coordinator

Defense is a glaring problem for the Detroit Lions. Four games into the season, the Lions have allowed the most total yards (444.8) and points (35.3) per game. They're 1-3 despite leading the NFL in total offense and scoring. That dichotomy was apparent when Detroit lost a 48-45 shootout to...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon. The team announced that they have waived wide receiver Andy Isabella and have signed center Billy Price off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. Isabella had been the subject of numerous trade rumors over the last several months....
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Washington Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Clay Township, MI
City
Seattle, WA
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
ESPN

NFL Week 5 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, rating defenses

Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL regular season. Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through four weeks and named a new No. 1 team for the second week in a row. The updated...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Myers
Person
Rashaad Penny
NBC Sports

Kendrick Bourne claims refs blew key call in OT of Patriots-Packers

The New England Patriots fell just short of upsetting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and Kendrick Bourne believes the officials played a role in their demise. The Patriots faced a third-and-5 at Green Bay's 46-yard line in overtime needing only a field goal to win when...
GREEN BAY, WI
Raleigh News & Observer

Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt

OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Gaffe#American Football#Ford Field
Popculture

Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Says His 'Playing Days Are Over'

A former NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl has unofficially announced his retirement. Clay Matthews, who spent 11 seasons with the Green Bay Packers recently told Packers Wire that he's done playing football. The last time Matthews played was in 2019 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Colin Cowherd: Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett 'is not a head coach'

The Broncos (2-2) are the NFL's most penalized team, averaging 9.3 per game -- an issue that could be traced to their first-year head coach. Denver has been penalized 37 times -- an average of 71 yards per game. "We hurt ourselves," said quarterback Russell Wilson when discussing the seven...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
97.1 The Ticket

Red Wings Announce Updated Start Times

“Based on feedback from fans, season ticket members, hockey operations staff, and club partners, we’re confident the 7:00 p.m. start for weekday games will be a welcomed change,” said Chris McGowan, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment.
DETROIT, MI
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket

Comments / 0

Community Policy