Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Tropical potential in the Atlantic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Historically, hurricane season peaks in September and slows down in October before ending in November. There are currently two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean that could form into the season's next tropical threat, according to data published Monday by the National Hurricane Center. After a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Who's responsible to fix storm damage to a home under contract?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian destroyed hundreds of homes in its path, leaving a trail of destruction from Florida's Gulf coast to the Carolinas. No matter how much you prepare, a hurricane or severe weather can damage your home with high winds, flooding and tornadoes. But if your house is under contract, who's on the hook to fix the damage?
CHARLOTTE, NC
counton2.com

Researchers find coal ash under Mountain Island Lake in North Carolina

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Researchers found that coal ash pollution in some North Carolina lake sediments is more widespread than they first thought. One of the five lakes studied is Mountain Island Lake, a drinking water source for the Charlotte area. The Catawba Riverkeeper says people...
CHARLOTTE, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
cn2.com

Sun Outages May Cause a Disruption in Cable Service

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2’s parent company Comporium is reminding cable customers there may be a brief interference issues on some of the Cable TV channels due to sun outages. Sun outages occur in the Spring and Fall when the sun passes behind a satellite in...
ROCK HILL, SC
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Charlotte

Charlotte, North Carolina, is in the centre of the state in the Piedmont region. While the city of Charlotte has a lot to offer visitors and residents, the surrounding area has even more. With beautiful scenic landscapes, historic locations full of stories, and places of adventure and thrills, central North...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

North Charlotte families forced out of homes

Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is stepping down in June. Hickory man dies after Jeep plunges into creek, becomes submerged, authorities say. The driver, 47-year-old Philip John Paxson, of Hickory, was found dead inside the Jeep, according to the highway patrol. Meck County Sheriff's Office changes traffic stop policy. Updated: 3...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte airport overlook closing Monday for construction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The overlook at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will close Monday as part of a bigger construction plan that includes a new runway. The closure comes just one week after the airport temporarily closed its top-level dropoff lanes, which has caused some traffic issues for travelers. Charlotte Douglas officials confirmed in May the overlook would close for the current construction project.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

More I-77 toll lanes a possibility as other options present problems

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A lack of options has local and state officials seriously considering a proposed toll lane on I-77 between the South Carolina state line and 2-77 in Uptown. Data from the North Carolina Department of Transportation shows traffic congestion by 2050 would be almost unbearable if there is no expansion of I-77 by that point.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte's Epicentre becomes 'Queen City Quarter'

The property, listed as ‘Rock Hill Overlook,’ sits just off of I-77 near what will be Exit 81 in Rock Hill. Duke Energy, contractors continue power line repairs after damage from Ian. Updated: 14 hours ago. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the majority of power outages in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ROKU
WBTV

Construction woes: Dilworth Neighborhood Grille calling out city through messages on sign

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local restaurant is calling out the city of Charlotte amidst construction headaches. The owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille says the construction at the intersection of East Morehead St. and South McDowell St. is causing traffic and safety issues for customers. According to the city, work has been underway in this intersection since November 2021 to install wastewater and storm drainage infrastructure.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CATS hears what riders want in new transit center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday marks the next step towards a new and improved Transit Center for Charlotte. After a lengthy meeting with the city council last month, the Charlotte Area Transit System is now turning to riders for input on the future project. CATS expressed to the Charlotte city...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Quail Meadow residents still reporting water problems while property manager send WBTV statement about issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The people living in the Quail Meadow mobile home park in Rock Hill are once again reaching out to WBTV. This is a story we first brought you a month ago, and we have been covering it ever since. WBTV got calls and emails from many of you saying the water pressure started decreasing the last week in August. Then, a few days later it shut off all together. The water has since been restored, but many of you tell us the pressure is still bad, especially on nights and weekends.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

City of Kannapolis selected as top U.S. location for corporate headquarters

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has been named one of the Top 15 Cities in the U.S. for Corporate Headquarters Relocation. The designation was recently released by the Boyd Company and featured in Site Selection Magazine. Over the last decade the City has been successfully implementing a revitalization program built on bringing economic opportunities and companies to Kannapolis.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC

