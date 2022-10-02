CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The people living in the Quail Meadow mobile home park in Rock Hill are once again reaching out to WBTV. This is a story we first brought you a month ago, and we have been covering it ever since. WBTV got calls and emails from many of you saying the water pressure started decreasing the last week in August. Then, a few days later it shut off all together. The water has since been restored, but many of you tell us the pressure is still bad, especially on nights and weekends.

