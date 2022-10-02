Read full article on original website
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
WCNC
Tropical potential in the Atlantic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Historically, hurricane season peaks in September and slows down in October before ending in November. There are currently two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean that could form into the season's next tropical threat, according to data published Monday by the National Hurricane Center. After a...
WCNC
Who's responsible to fix storm damage to a home under contract?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian destroyed hundreds of homes in its path, leaving a trail of destruction from Florida's Gulf coast to the Carolinas. No matter how much you prepare, a hurricane or severe weather can damage your home with high winds, flooding and tornadoes. But if your house is under contract, who's on the hook to fix the damage?
counton2.com
Researchers find coal ash under Mountain Island Lake in North Carolina
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Researchers found that coal ash pollution in some North Carolina lake sediments is more widespread than they first thought. One of the five lakes studied is Mountain Island Lake, a drinking water source for the Charlotte area. The Catawba Riverkeeper says people...
Neighbors raise concern about leaning power pole in Charlotte neighborhood
CHARLOTTE — There’s a push in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood to prevent a potentially disastrous situation involving a Duke Energy power pole, and it could happen at any moment. People living along Winter Street say a leaning power pole is about to fall on their property, now...
A life of watching storms, and watching how people come back from them
As Hurricane Ian came through the South over the weekend, it left many wondering how to rebound from the damage it caused. WFAE’s Tommy Tomlinson, in his On My Mind commentary, talks about the hurricanes he’s seen, and how people recover once the storm has passed. Another hurricane...
cn2.com
Sun Outages May Cause a Disruption in Cable Service
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2’s parent company Comporium is reminding cable customers there may be a brief interference issues on some of the Cable TV channels due to sun outages. Sun outages occur in the Spring and Fall when the sun passes behind a satellite in...
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Charlotte
Charlotte, North Carolina, is in the centre of the state in the Piedmont region. While the city of Charlotte has a lot to offer visitors and residents, the surrounding area has even more. With beautiful scenic landscapes, historic locations full of stories, and places of adventure and thrills, central North...
Researchers find coal ash under NC lake
The Catawba Riverkeeper says people need not be concerned about drinking water because it is monitored and treated.
WBTV
North Charlotte families forced out of homes
Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is stepping down in June. Hickory man dies after Jeep plunges into creek, becomes submerged, authorities say. The driver, 47-year-old Philip John Paxson, of Hickory, was found dead inside the Jeep, according to the highway patrol. Meck County Sheriff's Office changes traffic stop policy. Updated: 3...
Charlotte airport overlook closing Monday for construction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The overlook at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will close Monday as part of a bigger construction plan that includes a new runway. The closure comes just one week after the airport temporarily closed its top-level dropoff lanes, which has caused some traffic issues for travelers. Charlotte Douglas officials confirmed in May the overlook would close for the current construction project.
WBTV
More I-77 toll lanes a possibility as other options present problems
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A lack of options has local and state officials seriously considering a proposed toll lane on I-77 between the South Carolina state line and 2-77 in Uptown. Data from the North Carolina Department of Transportation shows traffic congestion by 2050 would be almost unbearable if there is no expansion of I-77 by that point.
WBTV
Charlotte's Epicentre becomes 'Queen City Quarter'
The property, listed as ‘Rock Hill Overlook,’ sits just off of I-77 near what will be Exit 81 in Rock Hill. Duke Energy, contractors continue power line repairs after damage from Ian. Updated: 14 hours ago. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the majority of power outages in...
WBTV
Construction woes: Dilworth Neighborhood Grille calling out city through messages on sign
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local restaurant is calling out the city of Charlotte amidst construction headaches. The owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille says the construction at the intersection of East Morehead St. and South McDowell St. is causing traffic and safety issues for customers. According to the city, work has been underway in this intersection since November 2021 to install wastewater and storm drainage infrastructure.
Charlotte leaders may spend $5 million on new plan for commuter line from Uptown to Mooresville
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte transportation leaders want to spend $5 million in taxpayer money to plot out a commuter rail line from Uptown to Mooresville. Discussion about adding a Red Line has gone on for years and Channel 9 has followed every development. There’s one big catch that may keep...
WBTV
CATS hears what riders want in new transit center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday marks the next step towards a new and improved Transit Center for Charlotte. After a lengthy meeting with the city council last month, the Charlotte Area Transit System is now turning to riders for input on the future project. CATS expressed to the Charlotte city...
Channel 9 viewers share photos showing Hurricane Ian’s path through the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Carolinas Friday after tearing through Florida earlier this week. Channel 9 viewers shared pictures and video of heavy rain, flooding and powerful winds. Natalie Reyes sent Channel 9 a video of heavy rain and wind blowing through the trees outside of...
WBTV
Quail Meadow residents still reporting water problems while property manager send WBTV statement about issues
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The people living in the Quail Meadow mobile home park in Rock Hill are once again reaching out to WBTV. This is a story we first brought you a month ago, and we have been covering it ever since. WBTV got calls and emails from many of you saying the water pressure started decreasing the last week in August. Then, a few days later it shut off all together. The water has since been restored, but many of you tell us the pressure is still bad, especially on nights and weekends.
WBTV
Some forced to vacate homes in north Charlotte given an extension to find new homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The clock is still ticking for people in one Charlotte community after the new property management company sent out dozens of letters to vacate their rental homes. WBTV’s first brought you this story last month after a viewer called in because she didn’t have anywhere to...
WBTV
City of Kannapolis selected as top U.S. location for corporate headquarters
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has been named one of the Top 15 Cities in the U.S. for Corporate Headquarters Relocation. The designation was recently released by the Boyd Company and featured in Site Selection Magazine. Over the last decade the City has been successfully implementing a revitalization program built on bringing economic opportunities and companies to Kannapolis.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
