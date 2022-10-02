ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alford’s late pickoff saves Falcons’ 23-20 win over Browns

By Charles Odum, Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) – Dee Alford intercepted a pass by Jacoby Brissett with less than a minute remaining and the Atlanta Falcons held on to beat the Cleveland Browns 23-20.

The Falcons spoiled the Georgia homecoming of Cleveland’s Nick Chubb, who ran for 118 yards and a touchdown with his high school team watching.

Younghoe Koo’s 45-yard field goal, his third of the game, with 2:28 remaining gave the Falcons the lead.

The Browns moved past the 50 but on third and 23, Alford picked off Brissett’s pass intended for David Bell.

The Falcons’ running attack was led by rookie Tyer Algeier, who had 10 carries for 84 yards.

