Spokane, WA

You can now use your phone to pay and get on the bus in Spokane

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — You can now pay to get on the bus using your phone.

Spokane Transit Authority has introduced the virtual eConnect card on the STA Connect App. The eConnect card allows you to pay for the bus without needing a physical card.

Here’s how it works.

Simply download the STA Connect App on your IOS or Android device. From there, sign up for a Connect account where you can create an eConnect card.

After you create your eConnect card, add your debit or credit card and put however much money you’d like on the card. If you want, you can also set up your eConnect card to an autoload setting that automatically loads your eConnect card for you if you run out of money.

If you have a physical pass already, you can add your pass to the app and pay that way.

Once you do that, you are set to scan your card and ride the bus!

Click here to learn more!

