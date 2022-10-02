ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

flaglernewsweekly.com

PALM COAST ARTS FOUNDATION AND TOMOKA EYE ASSOCIATES INTRODUCE TURTLE #18

The Palm Coast Arts Foundation along with sponsor Tomoka Eye Associates, announce the long-awaited unveiling of TURTLE #18 to the public art Turtle Trail Saturday, October 15 at 11:00 am at Tomoka Eye Associates, 21 Hospital Drive, Palm Coast. Bill Watson, CEO of Tomoka Eye stated “When I found out...
PALM COAST, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

High tides, river levels caused flooding in Ormond Beach

Hurricane Ian brought historic levels of flooding to Volusia County, causing more than $156 million in damage to homes and businesses, per preliminary numbers from the Volusia County Property Appraiser. Five people died, two of them by drowning. Like its neighboring municipalities, Ormond Beach experienced historic levels of flooding. At...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler Beach: Dune Walkovers Update

~ Our City’s Dune Walkovers (wooden beach access stairs) endured the pulverizing surf associated with #HurricaneIan and many of these walkovers have been closed as a result. Here’s status list of our City’s Dune Walkovers that access our Beach;. North of SR100:. North 23rd – Closed.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Rising St. Johns River now just feet away from Sanford businesses

SANFORD, Fla. - Seminole Blvd. runs alongside Lake Monroe from Interstate 4 to Downtown Sanford. Next to the boulevard is the Sanford River Walk. Both the roadway and the popular biking and jogging path are underwater. Lake Monroe is just one of the many lakes that make up the St....
SANFORD, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast City Council Recognizes Retiring Fire Chief

Palm Coast – The Palm Coast City Council recognized retiring Fire Chief Jerry Forte at the October 4 City Council Meeting with a proclamation. Mayor David Alfin has proclaimed October 14, 2022, as “Chief Jerry Forte Appreciation Day”. Ms. Bevan and Mayor Alfin jointly read the proclamation,...
PALM COAST, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida shelter looking for owners of lost dog that was attacked by alligator

EUSTIS, Fla. - A Central Florida shelter is hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owners after it was attacked by an alligator following Hurricane Ian. The Lake County Florida Animal Shelter says the dog was discovered by animal control on Friday on State Road 44 and Seminole Springs in Eustis. Staff said they thought the dog's tail was just severed, but after being examined, teeth marks from an alligator were found.
EUSTIS, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200

In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
OCALA, FL
bungalower

House of the Day: 3/2 Condo in New Smyrna Beach asking $595,000

This three-bedroom, two-bath condo is located at 3 Riverwalk Drive [GMap] on beautiful New Smyrna Beach’s Riverwalk, just minutes away from shops and cafes on Canal and Flagler. The 1,603 SF condo features an open floor plan and overlooks the Indian River and charming Riverside Drive. The unit boasts...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods

DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Marion County store

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man stopped at a Marion County store and purchased a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Peter Dulas, 68, of Lake Placid paid $30 for the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme lottery game at the Ocala Stopping Center located at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick. He chose to take home his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $880,000.
MARION COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Decadent Delights Make Power In Pink Bake Off A Hit Fundraiser

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Transforming the Flagler Woman’s Club into a pink wonderland, it was a bake-off for the books as the Ladies of Flagler County and friends teamed up to raise money for the Pink Army and show off their sweet skills. With celebrity foodie judges sampling...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Hurricane Ian Death Toll Climbing Rapidly

As Florida continues to try and recover from Hurricane Ian, the total number reported dead is continuing to ascend rapidly. The southwest corner of the state was hit the hardest, with 42 dead in Lee County alone according to Reuters. 39 more are reported dead in nearby counties. After impacting...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

