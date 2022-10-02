Read full article on original website
Related
flaglernewsweekly.com
PALM COAST ARTS FOUNDATION AND TOMOKA EYE ASSOCIATES INTRODUCE TURTLE #18
The Palm Coast Arts Foundation along with sponsor Tomoka Eye Associates, announce the long-awaited unveiling of TURTLE #18 to the public art Turtle Trail Saturday, October 15 at 11:00 am at Tomoka Eye Associates, 21 Hospital Drive, Palm Coast. Bill Watson, CEO of Tomoka Eye stated “When I found out...
click orlando
Savannah Bananas coming to Daytona Beach for 2 games in February
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Banana Ball is coming to Central Florida in 2023. The Savannah Bananas, known for their viral TikToks showcasing the new style of baseball called Banana Ball, will be playing two games in Daytona Beach in February. On Feb. 22 and 23, you can head to...
flaglerlive.com
After Extension, Just 2 Bidders Apply to Take Over Green Lion Restaurant Lease at Palm Harbor Golf
After a three-week extension, the window to bid on the lease to replace the Green Lion Cafe at Palm Coast’s Palm Harbor Golf Club closed the afternoon of Sept. 29, just as Hurricane Ian had cleared the area. After initially resisting disclosing how many parties filed a bid, the city on Tuesday reported that two had done so.
ormondbeachobserver.com
High tides, river levels caused flooding in Ormond Beach
Hurricane Ian brought historic levels of flooding to Volusia County, causing more than $156 million in damage to homes and businesses, per preliminary numbers from the Volusia County Property Appraiser. Five people died, two of them by drowning. Like its neighboring municipalities, Ormond Beach experienced historic levels of flooding. At...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Absolutely disgusting’: Deltona residents puzzled by standing water outside flood zones
DELTONA, Fla. — Residents in one Deltona neighborhood are still dealing with flooding from Hurricane Ian days after the storm. Neighbors along Sunday Drive say the standing water there is starting to cause problems. They say it’s blocking off access to the entrance to the street, and starting to smell bad.
Officials: Stay out of the ocean on Flagler Beaches
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Though much of Northeast Florida is returning to normal after Hurricane Ian, Flagler County officials say it is still not save to swim in the Atlantic Ocean on Flagler's Beaches. They are urging...
click orlando
Volusia business owners scramble to clean before big events come to town
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida’s coast was rocked by Hurricane Ian, and ocean-front businesses are now left with major damage to clean up just a week before the 30th Annual Biketoberfest is slated to come to town. “We have the dive team here looking at the pilings,...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Beach: Dune Walkovers Update
~ Our City’s Dune Walkovers (wooden beach access stairs) endured the pulverizing surf associated with #HurricaneIan and many of these walkovers have been closed as a result. Here’s status list of our City’s Dune Walkovers that access our Beach;. North of SR100:. North 23rd – Closed.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox35orlando.com
Rising St. Johns River now just feet away from Sanford businesses
SANFORD, Fla. - Seminole Blvd. runs alongside Lake Monroe from Interstate 4 to Downtown Sanford. Next to the boulevard is the Sanford River Walk. Both the roadway and the popular biking and jogging path are underwater. Lake Monroe is just one of the many lakes that make up the St....
wmfe.org
In East Central Florida, Hurricane Ian’s rain fell heaviest on Volusia County
Ponce Inlet in Volusia County received 21 inches of rain during Hurricane Ian, according to data from the National Weather Service. That’s the most among the locations reported in East Central Florida between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Friday. Fire Chief Dan Scales is not surprised Ponce Inlet...
WESH
Water continues to creep higher in Seminole County neighborhoods
Fla. — Boats are the only way for people in some Seminole County neighborhoods to get to and from their homes. The water is still too deep, and they worry it will get deeper. North Jungle Road at Crossover Lane in Geneva is the one spot of dry...
WESH
Daytona Beach police, organizations work together to help families devastated by Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — With schools out until Wednesday, a number of organizations came together at Campbell Middle School to stage a local relief effort, providing everything folks need to at least start to get back to normal. Groceries, water, cleaning supplies, it was all there — including barbecue-to-go....
IN THIS ARTICLE
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast City Council Recognizes Retiring Fire Chief
Palm Coast – The Palm Coast City Council recognized retiring Fire Chief Jerry Forte at the October 4 City Council Meeting with a proclamation. Mayor David Alfin has proclaimed October 14, 2022, as “Chief Jerry Forte Appreciation Day”. Ms. Bevan and Mayor Alfin jointly read the proclamation,...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida shelter looking for owners of lost dog that was attacked by alligator
EUSTIS, Fla. - A Central Florida shelter is hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owners after it was attacked by an alligator following Hurricane Ian. The Lake County Florida Animal Shelter says the dog was discovered by animal control on Friday on State Road 44 and Seminole Springs in Eustis. Staff said they thought the dog's tail was just severed, but after being examined, teeth marks from an alligator were found.
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200
In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
bungalower
House of the Day: 3/2 Condo in New Smyrna Beach asking $595,000
This three-bedroom, two-bath condo is located at 3 Riverwalk Drive [GMap] on beautiful New Smyrna Beach’s Riverwalk, just minutes away from shops and cafes on Canal and Flagler. The 1,603 SF condo features an open floor plan and overlooks the Indian River and charming Riverside Drive. The unit boasts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods
DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Marion County store
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man stopped at a Marion County store and purchased a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Peter Dulas, 68, of Lake Placid paid $30 for the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme lottery game at the Ocala Stopping Center located at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick. He chose to take home his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $880,000.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Decadent Delights Make Power In Pink Bake Off A Hit Fundraiser
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Transforming the Flagler Woman’s Club into a pink wonderland, it was a bake-off for the books as the Ladies of Flagler County and friends teamed up to raise money for the Pink Army and show off their sweet skills. With celebrity foodie judges sampling...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Hurricane Ian Death Toll Climbing Rapidly
As Florida continues to try and recover from Hurricane Ian, the total number reported dead is continuing to ascend rapidly. The southwest corner of the state was hit the hardest, with 42 dead in Lee County alone according to Reuters. 39 more are reported dead in nearby counties. After impacting...
Comments / 0