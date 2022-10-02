ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama native Molly Davidson impresses at Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic

By Maxwell Donaldson, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago

A troublesome back nine Sunday couldn't damper the experience for Molly Davidson, an amateur golfer from Birmingham playing in the Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic at Ol' Colony Golf Complex.

The 16-year-old played in the LPGA Epson Tour event at Ol' Colony under a sponsors exemption. Davidson was in the top 10 on the leaderboard at 5-under when she made the turn Sunday, then sputtered to finish even part and in a tie for 47th.

Celine Borge sank a 20-foot putt on No. 18 to win the tournament at 15-under, one stroke better than Hyo Joon Jang. Borge shot a 9-under-63 in the final round to earn her first victory on the Epson Tour, which consists of players trying to reach the LPGA Tour. Robyn Choi set the course record a 10-under-62 on Friday.

Davidson was able to keep up with the pros and finished in front of 58 of them. On Sunday, she was hitting the ball at distances alongside her playing partners. Davidson welcomed the experience she gained at the tournament and is ready to take the lessons with her.

"It was just a great experience to be able to play with these pros and just truly blessed to have this opportunity," Davidson said. "It says a lot. Makes me feel good that I'm up there with them."

Davidson had an entourage of friends and family, and occasionally Alabama women's golf coach Mic Potter. Davidson's caddie for the week, Will Davidson, typically is on the bag for LPGA pro Lexi Thompson. He saw firsthand how special Davidson can be.

"She's got a ton of game," Davison said. "She's going to go a long way in this game. ... Obviously she's still 16, but she's got a great mental game. She is able to shake stuff off. She'll grow and mature."

Davidson's playing partner Sunday, Riley Rennell, finished 5-under, also complimented her game and thinks Davidson could go far in golf.

"She's very mature for her age. I could see that in some of the tougher situations she got frustrated, which is natural for anybody," Rennell said. "That's one of the things about the game that you have to learn through experience. She handled herself very well."

Davidson got a birdie in the middle of the two double bogeys on her final round, and later responded to another bogey with a birdie. She made 13 birdies during the 54-hole tournament.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama native Molly Davidson impresses at Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

University of Alabama students call for 'Dixie' to be removed from fight song 'Yea Alabama'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Tyler Harrell and Aaron Anderson sighted at Alabama practice for TAMU

Alabama fans saw JoJo Earle return last week for the Arkansas game. He recorded his first touchdown catch of the season. On Monday, Tyler Harrell and Aaron Anderson participated in routes and looked smooth working through drills. Both have the elite speed the Crimson Tide needs at the position, but is this the week they return to action? Harrell (a transfer) and Anderson (freshman) have not played this season. Harrell averaged 29.1 yards per catch in 2021 at Louisville and totaled six touchdowns.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
AL.com

UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’

A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Ranks No. 2 in Statewide Poll

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Bulldogs’ open date this week will be a little more enjoyable as they can celebrate their highest in-season ranking in nearly 30 years. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 2 in Class 4A in this week’s statewide football poll following last week’s dominating 32-7 victory over then-No. 2 Handley to claim the presumptive Region 4 championship.
ANNISTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Classic#Golf Ball#Golf Course#Lpga#The Epson Tour
95.3 The Bear

LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured

It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
NORTHPORT, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC Shorts announces latest live show

The SEC Shorts crew is hitting the road once again. The cast of the popular YouTube comedy series—Robert Clay, Josh Snead, Hannah Kuykendall, and Eric Hall—did their first live show in Athens on April 15 and 16, coinciding with Georgia’s G-Day. The theme was “An Evening of Hope”, based on a character Kuykendall played in the series named “Hope” that came along during the Bulldogs’ run to their first national championship since 1980.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

5 awesome Tuscaloosa pizza places

As the air cools and the leaves change ... ah, who are we kidding? It doesn’t matter the season, we want pizza. While Tuscaloosa boasts its share of famous barbecue joints and a tailgate scene envied by many, T-Town also has its share of delicious pizzerias, many of which have remained opened for several decades in the community.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WTOK-TV

Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Loretta Lynn in Alabama: A look back at 3 memorable concerts by the country icon

Loretta Lynn performed several concerts in Alabama over the years, including some memorable shows in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery. The country legend, who died on Tuesday at age 90, had always been a big draw in the state. However, when Lynn was in her 70s, she was riding -- and greatly enjoying -- a renewed wave of fame after a 2004 album with Jack White, “Van Lear Rose.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

October Events Not To Miss In Birmingham

The Fall fun continues this month with even more festivals and trick or treating happening around the Magic City. Get out and enjoy all of the fun Birmingham has to offer this time of year, there’s so much happening it will be hard to find time for all the fun!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County using Rebuild Alabama Act money

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County, along with every county in the state, has a road or bridge project that is now supported by the state through the Rebuild Alabama Act. Under the Rebuild Alabama Act, some Shelby County roads will get much needed repairs and changes. In Helena alone,...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy