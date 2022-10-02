General manager Calvin Booth, Denver Nuggets reach contract extension

DENVER - Additional job security came Calvin Booth's way Sunday.

The Nuggets reached a multi-year contract extension that will keep the general manager in Denver through the 2024-25 season, a league source confirmed to The Denver Gazette on Sunday. The Denver Post was the first to report the extension.

Booth stepped into the top position in Denver's front office after president of basketball operations Tim Connelly took a similar job in Minnesota.

The upcoming season will be Booth's third as general manager. The three seasons prior he was the assistant general manager.

"I don't look at Calvin as new," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said at media day. "Obviously, Tim has gone, and Calvin moved over a chair, but Calvin and I have had a relationship for many years. (He's) well-deserving of this opportunity."

Prior to his time in Denver, Booth started his career as an executive in Minnesota. The former NBA center quickly put his large fingerprints on the Nuggets roster. Booth traded Will Barton III and Monte Morris to Washington for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith.

In free agency, the Nuggets added DeAndre Jordan and Bruce Brown, while retaining Davon Reed. In his first draft calling the shots, Booth selected Christian Braun out of Kansas and UCLA's Peyton Watson late in the first round before adding Ismael Kamagate, who will stay in Europe for the upcoming season, in the second round.

At Monday's media day in Denver, Booth said he had a pair of priorities for the offseason.

"Last season provided an opportunity to evaluate the team through a different lens," Booth said Monday. "I think when you have guys like Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. it's easier to overlook some of your flaws. I think watching the (playoff) series and watching the end of the season, (the) general realization (was) we need to get bigger, and we need to get more versatile. We tried to approach the summer in that manner."

Stan and Josh Kroenke, of the Nuggets' ownership group, attended the Nuggets' training camp practice Saturday at the University of California San Diego. Now, Booth has a couple of additional years to see how his plan comes to fruition.