General manager Calvin Booth, Denver Nuggets reach contract extension

By By VINNY BENEDETTO
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

DENVER - Additional job security came Calvin Booth's way Sunday.

The Nuggets reached a multi-year contract extension that will keep the general manager in Denver through the 2024-25 season, a league source confirmed to The Denver Gazette on Sunday. The Denver Post was the first to report the extension.

Booth stepped into the top position in Denver's front office after president of basketball operations Tim Connelly took a similar job in Minnesota.

The upcoming season will be Booth's third as general manager. The three seasons prior he was the assistant general manager.

"I don't look at Calvin as new," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said at media day. "Obviously, Tim has gone, and Calvin moved over a chair, but Calvin and I have had a relationship for many years. (He's) well-deserving of this opportunity."

Prior to his time in Denver, Booth started his career as an executive in Minnesota. The former NBA center quickly put his large fingerprints on the Nuggets roster. Booth traded Will Barton III and Monte Morris to Washington for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith.

In free agency, the Nuggets added DeAndre Jordan and Bruce Brown, while retaining Davon Reed. In his first draft calling the shots, Booth selected Christian Braun out of Kansas and UCLA's Peyton Watson late in the first round before adding Ismael Kamagate, who will stay in Europe for the upcoming season, in the second round.

At Monday's media day in Denver, Booth said he had a pair of priorities for the offseason.

"Last season provided an opportunity to evaluate the team through a different lens," Booth said Monday. "I think when you have guys like Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. it's easier to overlook some of your flaws. I think watching the (playoff) series and watching the end of the season, (the) general realization (was) we need to get bigger, and we need to get more versatile. We tried to approach the summer in that manner."

Stan and Josh Kroenke, of the Nuggets' ownership group, attended the Nuggets' training camp practice Saturday at the University of California San Diego. Now, Booth has a couple of additional years to see how his plan comes to fruition.

The Denver Gazette

Broncos notebook: New running back Latavius Murray ready for opportunity in Denver

ENGLEWOOD — It's been an eventful 24 hours for new Broncos running back Latavius Murray. On Sunday, he ran for 57 yards and a touchdown for the Saints in London. On Monday, he got a text from his agent that he was headed to Denver. And on Tuesday, he was practicing with the Broncos. "It was an opportunity," Murray said Tuesday. "My first reaction was I knew Javonte (Williams) went...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Paul Klee: Tears in his eyes, Melvin Gordon needs a group hug from Broncos Country on Thursday night

LAS VEGAS — Before you swear Melvin Gordon’s name and stick another pin in a No. 25 Voodoo doll, consider the tears wept by the Broncos running back after his blunder sent the Broncos to yet another loss to the Raiders. In a bad situation, the easiest route is to point fingers. Thumbs up are more productive. “The best ones, they respond,” quarterback Russell Wilson said Sunday after a Gordon...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Avalanche draft pick Sean Behrens ready to deliver another special season for Denver hockey

Sean Behrens is well aware of what it’s like to live in a place with great hockey. The Chicago product grew up during the heart of the Blackhawks dynasty when his favorite team won three Stanley Cups from 2010-15. The DU Pioneers sophomore has said his favorite player is Jonathan Toews and if you ask just about any young kid who grew up in Chicago over the last 15 years, it would probably be an even split between Toews and Patrick Kane.
DENVER, CO
