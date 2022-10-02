ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury, MO

16th annual event kicks off at Mo-Kan Dragway

By Abbie Nielson
 3 days ago

ASBURY, Mo. – Mo-Kan Dragway hosted its 16th annual American Hot Rod Reunion today featuring all kinds of racing.

Racers competed in a 1/4 mile race for the fastest time with many participants going over 100 mph.

Many say “the sport is in their roots”.

Traditionally,  juniors 5 to 17 even compete in “half-scale dragsters” going up to 90 mph

This year, residents gathered from around the 4-States to witness the high-octane action.

