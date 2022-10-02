ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United States Navy

The Nike Air Force 1 Dons A Black And Laser Orange Colorway

From lace toggles to city-inspired makeovers, the Nike Air Force 1 has delivered a number of unique modifications and looks over the course of its 40th Anniversary. Here, though, the brand is taking things down quite a few notches, opting for a simple colorway helmed primarily by black and “Laser Orange.”
Markers Come Packaged With The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past”

With their pre-distressed and vintage-inspired offerings, Nike takes on the brunt of the work. But every so often, the brand’s design team will put the onus on the wearer, trusting them to decorate pairs like 2019’s LeBron x Air Force 1 “More Than.” Fast forward three years later and the Swoosh is effectively recreating said release with the Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past,” once again packaging markers alongside an iconic silhouette.
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Wheat Mocha" Gets Remixed With Cut-Out Uppers

Has a penchant for taking familiar and classic color schemes and reworking them with various materials or constructions to generate new footwear iterations. One example of that is the Air Force 1 Low “See-Thru” series which has just added a new variation to its arsenal that elicits memories of the AF1 CO.JP “Wheat Mocha” colorway from the early 2000’s.
Olive Green And Black Shade This Nike Air Force 1 Low

The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivered dozens of old and new looks to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in a fall-friendly olive green and black ensemble. Cold season-appropriate suede makes up the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with the only interrupt...
Brown Suedes And Navy Nylons Merge For The Latest Nike Air Max 90

As we venture further into the Fall 2022 calendar, it’s been made crystal clear that the Nike Air Max 90 isn’t going anywhere any time soon with just as many upcoming offerings being announced as this past summer. Employing dominant shaggy suede overlays, the latest textile construction of the Air Max cushioned silhouette signals the turn in seasons.
The Nike Air Flight ’89 Returns After A Two-Year Hiatus

Amidst its onslaught of Air Force 1 and Nike Dunk propositions, The Swoosh has chosen to selectively return to the heritage-filled aesthetic of its 1990s silhouettes. Headlined by the Nike Air Flight various successors haven’t been seen since 2020 outside of the Air Flight Lite that recently surfaced in a “Lemon” proposition. Resuming its in-line colorways from 1989, the Air Flight ’89 is returning after a two-year hiatus to a familiar black, red and white collection.
Peach And Chocolate Flavors Mix With Corduroy In The Latest Nike Air Max 90

The timeless nature of Tinker Hatfield’s 1991 classic runner has resulted in the silhouettes year-round popularity and subsequent offerings. After a summer chock full with brightly toned propositions, the Air Max 90 is enjoying a collection of clashing cool and warm hues as one of its many Fall 2022 contributions.
Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint" Rumored Release Date Revealed

One of the best shoes from the 90s was the Air Jordan 13. It is definitely one of the more underrated models, and fans of this sneaker have always been eager to get new colorways. Jordan Brand has actually been quite generous with all of the new offerings as of late, and when it comes to 2023, it seems like Jumpman has some interesting new models up its sleeve.
THE NIKE AIR FORCE 1

Designed by the legendary Bruce Kilgore, the Nike Air Force 1 occupies a special place in the heart of sneaker culture. And while there’s never a bad time to celebrate such an icon, 2022 provides even further cause, as the year marks the silhouette’s 40th Anniversary. Over the...
The Nike Air Max 95 Boasts A “Reflective Safari” Print

The Air Force 1 has taken the main stage of The Swooshes celebrations regarding anniversary silhouettes throughout 2022, while the Nike Air Max 95, less boastfully, continues to employ a myriad of propositions during its own pronouncement of 25 years. Establishing a new handful of colorways each week, the latest Air Max cushioned model returns to the Safari print of years past.
Shades Of Olive Ground This Nike Air Max 95

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t in the midst of a milestone anniversary like some of its counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, the Sergio Lozano-designed silhouette emerged in a fall-appropriate ensemble laden with...
Tuned Air Gets Repetitive On The Nike Air Max Plus 3

While it remains one of the lesser appreciated Air Max propositions, that hasn’t stopped The Swoosh from continuously delving out disparate looks on the Air Max Plus 3 over recent months. After two-tone color blocking took the main stage throughout the past few iterations, Sean McDowell’s design is imploring a boastful sampling of the rainbow.
Bungee Cord Fasteners Lay Claim To The Nike Air Max Plus

Nothing signals the turn of the season more than the appearance of lace toggles throughout various brands lifestyle silhouettes. Having last touched down on the Air Max 90, the Swoosh is choosing to elect its Tuned Air Plus counterpart to be fitted with the fastening closure system. Remaining slightly disparate...
Spray Painted Swooshes Liven This Crisp White Air Max Plus

Throughout the Air Max Plus’ reintroduction to the marketplace, The Swoosh has continued to experiment with seldom constructional changes such as its Speed Lacing counterpart and Spirograph-patterned propositions. Most recently employing a pitch-black spray paint stencil, the Air Max Plus 3 now indulges in a contrasting crisp white build.
“Black/Grey” Pairing Creates A Covert Aesthetic For The Nike Air Trainer 1

Currently enjoying its 35th anniversary, the Bo Jackson-endorsed Nike Air Trainer 1 has partaken in a duo of Travis Scott collaborations alongside a full slate of heritage-filled offerings. Bringing the tonal spectrum back to more simplified combinations, the latest proposition of the Tinker Hatfield design employs a stealthy aesthetic fit with a three-tone medley.
Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Green" Coming In 2023: First Look

There have been some amazing Air Jordan 3 colorways over the years. It is a shoe that came out back in 1988 and over the last 34 years, it has continued to receive dope offerings that have made fans excited. In 2022, the shoe has received plenty of cool models, and this is a trend that is going to continue well into 2023, much to the delight of sneakerheads everywhere.
Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” Coming Soon: Best Look Yet

The Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” is dropping next month. One of the most popular Jumpman models of all time is none other than the Air Jordan 11. This is a shoe with a lot of history, and fans have always loved garnering new colorways. Every year, we only get one or two new models, so it’s always special when they get revealed. One of the models dropping this year is a women’s exclusive “Midnight Navy” model that is being prepped for November.
