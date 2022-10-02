ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Hall of Fame QB Terry Bradshaw says he has battled cancer twice in past year

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw announced on Sunday that he has battled cancer twice in the past year.

Bradshaw, 74, who is now an analyst on Fox’s NFL pregame shows and has been with the network since 1994, spoke about his conditions and treatments during the pregame show, ESPN reported. He specifically referenced an incident that took place during last Sunday’s telecast, Fox Sports reported.

“Well, last week on this show, I ran out of breath, and Howie (Long) helped me up. And a lot of people are asking what’s wrong with me, what’s happened to me physically,” Bradshaw said. “I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life. In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center -- surgery, treatment. As of today, I am bladder-cancer free. That’s the good news.

“Then in March, feeling good. I had a bad neck. I get an MRI. Now, we find a tumor in my left neck. And it’s a Merkel cell tumor, which is a rare form of skin cancer. So I had that surgery done at M.D. Anderson in Houston,” Bradshaw added. “Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I’m cancer free, I’m feeling great. And over time, I’m going to be back to where I normally am.”

Bradshaw was the No. 1 pick in the 1970 NFL draft out of Louisiana Tech, taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He led Pittsburgh to four Super Bowl titles during the 1970s and is remembered for throwing the fourth-down pass that was deflected into the arms of Franco Harris, who picked the ball off his shoetops and scored the winning touchdown against the Oakland Raiders in the 1972 playoffs. The desperation pass is known as “The Immaculate Reception.”

Bradshaw was a two-time Super Bowl MVP and won the NFL Most Valuable Player award in 1978, ESPN reported.

He retired after the 1983 season and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989. Bradshaw later joined CBS as an NFL announcer and later became a studio analyst, CNN reported.

Bradshaw has also been a familiar face hawking products on television, and he also appeared in films such as Smokey and the Bandit II and “The Cannonball Run,” according to IMDb.com.

