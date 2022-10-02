Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
How to Watch “Chucky” season 2, stream the “Child’s Play” series
Chucky’s reign of terror continues tonight at 9/8c on Syfy. Stream the season 2 premiere with FuboTV, Sling, and DIRECTV Stream. A revamped spinoff of the iconic Child’s Play slasher franchise, Syfy’s Chucky series centers around a killer “Good Guy” doll. Don’t let the overalls fool you. Possessed by the evil spirit of a serial killer, this murderous toy has a way of latching onto unsuspecting kids and butchering everyone in their lives—all while skittering around in basically the body of a Cabbage Patch Kid.
MLive.com
How to Watch “Meet Marry Murder” series premiere
Lifetime true crime series Meet Marry Murder premieres tonight at 9/8c. Explore haunting cases of spousal murder, streaming on Philo and DIRECTV Stream. Narrated by the Academy Award-winning Helen Hunt, Lifetime’s Meet Marry Murder unpacks various cases of unsuspecting people brutally murdered by their partners. Featuring first-hand accounts from family members, friends, work acquaintances, and members of law enforcement, the series explores each homicide by diving into the shocking details that ultimately led to tragedy. From insurance money payouts to morbid YouTube fame, Meet Marry Murder dives into the twisted world of those willing to kill the people who trust them the most.
MLive.com
How to Watch “90 Day: The Single Life” season 3
90 Day: The Single Life season 3 continues tonight at 8/7c on TLC. Stream new episodes every Monday with Philo, FuboTV, discovery+, and DIRECTV Stream. 90 Day: The Single Life keeps up with fan-favorites from the 90 Day franchise, following along as they navigate the world post-engagement. After their long distance relationship journey didn’t work out as planned, these daring singles are ready to tackle their new lives—and the dating scene—with the same romantic tenacity that gave them the courage to brave the overwhelming K-1 visa process in the first place.
MLive.com
How to Watch “Beyond Oak Island” History Channel season premiere
Beyond Oak Island returns tonight at 9/8c on the History Channel. Uncover ancient caches of relics, take a peek into a pirate ship, and travel the world with the Lagina brothers when you register for Philo, discovery+, and DIRECTV Stream. History’s Beyond Oak Island follows Rick and Matty Lagina, a...
Comments / 0