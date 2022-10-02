ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts' Comment On Nick Saban Is Going Viral

Jalen Hurts played under some excellent coaches before joining the NFL. The quarterback won a national championship at Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oklahoma to play his senior year for Lincoln Riley. While appearing on Monday night's ManningCast, the Philadelphia Eagles star reflected on his first coach. Hurts...
NFL
KSLA

Wiley College mourns death of newly hired women's basketball coach

MARSHALL, Texas - Wiley College is mourning the passing of the head women’s basketball coach, Tiffany Jackson. Coach Jackson joined the Wiley College family as head coach on April 20, 2022, and was preparing for her first Wildcat season. “We were extremely saddened at the passing of Coach Jackson,...
MARSHALL, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Notorious ex-NFL RB throws punches at youth football game

A notorious former NFL running back was captured on video throwing punches at a youth football game over the weekend. LeGarrette Blount, who played in the NFL from 2010-2018, was coaching a youth football game on Saturday in Gilbert, Ariz. The game was between Blount’s GCYFC Gators and the Chandler Elite Bears, TMZ says.
GILBERT, AZ
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 'End Is Near' For Prominent Head Coach

Auburn could be looking for a new head coach sooner rather than later. Bryan Harsin's time with the program is ticking especially after what happened on Saturday. The Tigers lost to the LSU Tigers, 21-17, and were held scoreless in the second half. ESPN's Paul Finebaum thinks that the end...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Athlon Sports

Report: Here's Why Wisconsin Fired Coach Paul Chryst

Paul Chryst is a free agent in the coaching world. Wisconsin fired him recently.  Aside from the obvious reasoning for Wisconsin's decision (the Badgers are 2-3 to start the season), we now have more clarity on the situation.  Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says a big ...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Is Furious With The NFL

Tony Dungy is about as mild-mannered as it gets, but the Hall of Fame head coach didn't hold back when it came to player safety in Sunday night's game. Responding to a tweet from The Athletic's Greg Auman regarding Cameron Brate's concussion, Dungy condemned the NFL's current protocol when it comes to head injuries.
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Nick Saban Unhappy News

Nick Saban isn't happy on Monday. The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach blasted the media on Monday, a couple of days after his team's road win against Arkansas. There's been a lot of coverage about Bryce Young's injury and Alabama's plans with (or without) him. Saban doesn't appear to be...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Bret Bielema Has Brutally Honest Admission On Wisconsin

Bret Bielema had an indirect part in his former employer changing head coaches. Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst after Saturday's 34-10 loss to Bielema's Illinois squad. Chryst finished his Badgers tenure with 67 career wins, one fewer than Bielema earned when coaching Wisconsin for seven seasons. That link hasn't gone unnoticed,...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"

The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo

Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Transfer News

After the 2018 college football season came to an end, Jalen Hurts had to figure out what was next for him. When the dust settled, he transferred from Alabama to Oklahoma. During an interview with Eagles analyst Fran Duffy, Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided some details on Hurts' decision to go to Oklahoma.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday

Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Dan Campbell Announces His Decision On Defensive Coordinator

Defense is a glaring problem for the Detroit Lions. Four games into the season, the Lions have allowed the most total yards (444.8) and points (35.3) per game. They're 1-3 despite leading the NFL in total offense and scoring. That dichotomy was apparent when Detroit lost a 48-45 shootout to...
NFL
