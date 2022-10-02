Read full article on original website
Look: Jalen Hurts' Comment On Nick Saban Is Going Viral
Jalen Hurts played under some excellent coaches before joining the NFL. The quarterback won a national championship at Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oklahoma to play his senior year for Lincoln Riley. While appearing on Monday night's ManningCast, the Philadelphia Eagles star reflected on his first coach. Hurts...
KSLA
Wiley College mourns death of newly hired women’s basketball coach
MARSHALL, Texas - Wiley College is mourning the passing of the head women’s basketball coach, Tiffany Jackson. Coach Jackson joined the Wiley College family as head coach on April 20, 2022, and was preparing for her first Wildcat season. “We were extremely saddened at the passing of Coach Jackson,...
Notorious ex-NFL RB throws punches at youth football game
A notorious former NFL running back was captured on video throwing punches at a youth football game over the weekend. LeGarrette Blount, who played in the NFL from 2010-2018, was coaching a youth football game on Saturday in Gilbert, Ariz. The game was between Blount’s GCYFC Gators and the Chandler Elite Bears, TMZ says.
Paul Finebaum Says 'End Is Near' For Prominent Head Coach
Auburn could be looking for a new head coach sooner rather than later. Bryan Harsin's time with the program is ticking especially after what happened on Saturday. The Tigers lost to the LSU Tigers, 21-17, and were held scoreless in the second half. ESPN's Paul Finebaum thinks that the end...
Report: Here's Why Wisconsin Fired Coach Paul Chryst
Paul Chryst is a free agent in the coaching world. Wisconsin fired him recently. Aside from the obvious reasoning for Wisconsin's decision (the Badgers are 2-3 to start the season), we now have more clarity on the situation. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says a big ...
Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Is Furious With The NFL
Tony Dungy is about as mild-mannered as it gets, but the Hall of Fame head coach didn't hold back when it came to player safety in Sunday night's game. Responding to a tweet from The Athletic's Greg Auman regarding Cameron Brate's concussion, Dungy condemned the NFL's current protocol when it comes to head injuries.
Football World Reacts To The Nick Saban Unhappy News
Nick Saban isn't happy on Monday. The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach blasted the media on Monday, a couple of days after his team's road win against Arkansas. There's been a lot of coverage about Bryce Young's injury and Alabama's plans with (or without) him. Saban doesn't appear to be...
Bret Bielema Has Brutally Honest Admission On Wisconsin
Bret Bielema had an indirect part in his former employer changing head coaches. Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst after Saturday's 34-10 loss to Bielema's Illinois squad. Chryst finished his Badgers tenure with 67 career wins, one fewer than Bielema earned when coaching Wisconsin for seven seasons. That link hasn't gone unnoticed,...
Look: Lamar Jackson Reacts To John Harbaugh's Controversial Decision
The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills yesterday due in no small part to a botched fourth down play deep in Buffalo territory when a field goal would have given Baltimore the lead. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh defended the decision to go for the touchdown rather than the...
Paul Finebaum Names College Football's Biggest 'Loser' Right Now
Paul Finebaum had the Oklahoma Sooners in his crosshairs on this week's ESPN college football podcast. Hopping on with Matt Barrie, Finebaum ripped coach Brett Venables and OU's winless start in Big-12 play. Calling them the biggest losers of the weekend:. There was really only one true loser in college...
The media was all over BYU’s racism scandal. So why did no one care about Oregon’s cruel chant?
The media’s response and reporting to the incident of Oregon Ducks fans chanting derogatory chants during Oregon-BYU football game in Eugene, Oregon, is disheartening and eye-opening
Deion Sanders says being mentioned for Power Five jobs is ‘game changer’
Here's what Deion Sanders thinks about being mentioned for Power Five head coaching jobs. The post Deion Sanders says being mentioned for Power Five jobs is ‘game changer’ appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Wisconsin RB sends strong message about Paul Chryst firing
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen sent a strong message on Sunday regarding the Paul Chryst firing. Wisconsin fired Chryst a day after the Badgers lost at home to Illinois 34-10. Allen is the team’s star running back and had just 8 yards on 2 carries in the defeat. “Anyone...
247Sports
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"
The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo
Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
Paul Finebaum Was Asked If Lane Kiffin Could Replace Nick Saban
Lane Kiffin has the Ole Miss Rebels off to one heck of a start this season. They're 5-0 after upsetting the Kentucky Wildcats this past Saturday and look like a dark horse to win the SEC this season. Despite that, numerous media pundits want to continually talk about Kiffin's future....
Look: Football World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Transfer News
After the 2018 college football season came to an end, Jalen Hurts had to figure out what was next for him. When the dust settled, he transferred from Alabama to Oklahoma. During an interview with Eagles analyst Fran Duffy, Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided some details on Hurts' decision to go to Oklahoma.
NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday
Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
Dan Campbell Announces His Decision On Defensive Coordinator
Defense is a glaring problem for the Detroit Lions. Four games into the season, the Lions have allowed the most total yards (444.8) and points (35.3) per game. They're 1-3 despite leading the NFL in total offense and scoring. That dichotomy was apparent when Detroit lost a 48-45 shootout to...
