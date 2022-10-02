ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

SCSO: Nokomis man arrested after shining laser at helicopter

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Nokomis man has been arrested after being caught on camera pointing a laser at a helicopter. Pointing a laser at a pilot is a felony, but Sarasota County Sheriff’s officials noted that this incident occurring during the aftermath of a natural disaster made it especially heinous.
NOKOMIS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are three items of information regarding Hurricane Ian Recovery in the Suncoast that you need to know this Wednesday evening. 1. CoolToday Park cancels October events due to storm damage. Managers at CoolToday Park have canceled events through the end of October because of “substantial...
SARASOTA, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Tamiami, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Recycling on hold in City of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Power outages have forced the City of Sarasota to suspend residential recycling pickup for the time being, the city said Wednesday. “Unfortunately due to continued power outages at the Recycling Processing Center, the City will be suspending collection of all recyclable materials until further notice,” the city announced on Facebook.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

JFCS of the Suncoast working to feed Hurricane victims

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - JFCS of the Suncoast has started a fundraiser to collect money to purchase groceries and hot meals for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. The will also host a Food Truck Event on the property from 5:30 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 12. Food trucks...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bicyclist killed on U.S. 41 in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A bicyclist was killed Tuesday morning when he pedaled into the path of a truck on U.S. 41 in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say shortly before 10 a.m., a work truck was traveling southbound on U.S. 41 in the inside lane approaching 45th Avenue Circle West.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FLSHMV mobile DMVs to help Floridians replace drivers licenses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In response to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has announced two additional Florida Licensing on Wheels mobile locations in Lee and Charlotte counties to provide residents with no-fee replacement driver licenses, identification cards, and titles. The two new FLOW mobile...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast Blood Centers calls for donations in the wake of Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People throughout the Suncoast are opening up their hearts and their veins. Blood is badly needed at this moment, according to Suncoast Blood Centers. Leaders in the organization are calling on people throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Hillsborough County to step forward and fill their banks, so local hospitals can get the help they need.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Food flight

Criminal mischief: An Uber driver reported to police that two men in a vehicle blocked his path, in an apparent case of case of road rage, and caused significant damage to his windshield. The victim reported he stopped outside of an establishment to pick up a client when the driver of another vehicle would not move from in front of him or let him pass. The Uber driver confronted the driver of the suspect vehicle, and reported as he was returning to his car two men exited the suspect vehicle and began to punch his windshield.
SARASOTA, FL
Public Safety
Public Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County warns of fake contractors following Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is warning residents to keep an eye on scammers who try to prey on the vulnerable following natural disasters. Contractor schemes affect many after an event like Hurricane Ian. There are several resources to verify the license of your contractor. For the unincorporated area...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota public libraries reopening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County public libraries have reopened, the county announced Tuesday. Items currently ready for pick up at libraries will not be removed from the shelf. Items will continue to be on hold for you until Oct. 10. This date may be pushed back depending on how many of our library locations can reopen.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SMH dealing with an influx of patients, some repairs following Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has supported well over 700 patients throughout the storm. During Hurricane Ian, SMH “sheltered in place,” meaning it continued to care for patients 24/7 with physicians, nurses and support staff who hunkered down and worked around-the-clock to care for patients and medically dependent persons (MDPs) that local emergency management officials brought to the hospital for shelter. (SMHCS is a designated medical shelter for MDPs, who may require hospitalization during emergency situations).
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County Jail damaged in hurricane

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Jail was damaged during Hurricane Ian, officials report. None of the main structures were damaged; however, there were multiple issues with electricity, water, minimal flooding, and fan units ripped from the roof. During this event, all the detainees were secured in their...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Second storm-related death reported in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A second storm-related death has been reported in Manatee County, the medical examiner’s office said Monday. Dr. Russel Vega, the medical examiner for District 12, which includes Manatee County, confirmed two storm-related deaths attributable to Ian. No details on the circumstances were released. At...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

