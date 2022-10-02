Read full article on original website
SCSO: Nokomis man arrested after shining laser at helicopter
NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Nokomis man has been arrested after being caught on camera pointing a laser at a helicopter. Pointing a laser at a pilot is a felony, but Sarasota County Sheriff’s officials noted that this incident occurring during the aftermath of a natural disaster made it especially heinous.
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are three items of information regarding Hurricane Ian Recovery in the Suncoast that you need to know this Wednesday evening. 1. CoolToday Park cancels October events due to storm damage. Managers at CoolToday Park have canceled events through the end of October because of “substantial...
Home of Hidden River woman destroyed by Myakka River floodwaters
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Family and friends of Susan Kucia doing what they can to help during these tough times. ”The water is out of it, but it looks like a tornado went through it and mixed everything up,” said Mike Nevius, a family friend. Nevius and his...
Historic Venice Theater destroyed, homes damaged in south Sarasota County
VENICE, Fla. — On Woodingham Trail in Venice, palm trees are uprooted, some laying on top of homes. Linda Jones lives has lived on this street since 1990. Walking through her home, you can't miss the large pile of ceiling debris that sits on top of her furniture, slowly developing a stench in the air from the wet material sitting there for days.
Recycling on hold in City of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Power outages have forced the City of Sarasota to suspend residential recycling pickup for the time being, the city said Wednesday. “Unfortunately due to continued power outages at the Recycling Processing Center, the City will be suspending collection of all recyclable materials until further notice,” the city announced on Facebook.
Neighbors help neighbors in Manatee County following Ian
Many residents living in the Southern Parkway neighborhood of Manatee County said they didn't even know their neighbor's names until they came knocking on their doors following the hurricane.
JFCS of the Suncoast working to feed Hurricane victims
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - JFCS of the Suncoast has started a fundraiser to collect money to purchase groceries and hot meals for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. The will also host a Food Truck Event on the property from 5:30 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 12. Food trucks...
Bicyclist killed on U.S. 41 in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A bicyclist was killed Tuesday morning when he pedaled into the path of a truck on U.S. 41 in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say shortly before 10 a.m., a work truck was traveling southbound on U.S. 41 in the inside lane approaching 45th Avenue Circle West.
FLSHMV mobile DMVs to help Floridians replace drivers licenses
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In response to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has announced two additional Florida Licensing on Wheels mobile locations in Lee and Charlotte counties to provide residents with no-fee replacement driver licenses, identification cards, and titles. The two new FLOW mobile...
Suncoast Blood Centers calls for donations in the wake of Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People throughout the Suncoast are opening up their hearts and their veins. Blood is badly needed at this moment, according to Suncoast Blood Centers. Leaders in the organization are calling on people throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Hillsborough County to step forward and fill their banks, so local hospitals can get the help they need.
Pinellas Sheriff: Maserati Teens Traveling 123 MPH Before Crash
The suspected driver is a 15-year-old with no license
Sarasota Cops Corner: Food flight
Criminal mischief: An Uber driver reported to police that two men in a vehicle blocked his path, in an apparent case of case of road rage, and caused significant damage to his windshield. The victim reported he stopped outside of an establishment to pick up a client when the driver of another vehicle would not move from in front of him or let him pass. The Uber driver confronted the driver of the suspect vehicle, and reported as he was returning to his car two men exited the suspect vehicle and began to punch his windshield.
Sarasota County warns of fake contractors following Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is warning residents to keep an eye on scammers who try to prey on the vulnerable following natural disasters. Contractor schemes affect many after an event like Hurricane Ian. There are several resources to verify the license of your contractor. For the unincorporated area...
Sarasota public libraries reopening
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County public libraries have reopened, the county announced Tuesday. Items currently ready for pick up at libraries will not be removed from the shelf. Items will continue to be on hold for you until Oct. 10. This date may be pushed back depending on how many of our library locations can reopen.
Silver Alert Canceled For 80-Year-Old Sarasota Woman, Located Safe
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office canceled the Silver Alert for a missing-endangered 80-year-old woman. She has been located safe and returned home to familu. Deputies say on Sunday, at 4 a.m. Tamara Elsie Paolucci left the 2400 block of Riverbluff Parkway in
SMH dealing with an influx of patients, some repairs following Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has supported well over 700 patients throughout the storm. During Hurricane Ian, SMH “sheltered in place,” meaning it continued to care for patients 24/7 with physicians, nurses and support staff who hunkered down and worked around-the-clock to care for patients and medically dependent persons (MDPs) that local emergency management officials brought to the hospital for shelter. (SMHCS is a designated medical shelter for MDPs, who may require hospitalization during emergency situations).
PHOTOS: 1st responders rescue goats, horses trapped in flooding in North Port, Venice
Recovery operations in Sarasota County continued into the weekend after Hurricane Ian brought heavy flooding to the southern parts of the county.
Palmetto man arrested after allegedly stealing $100,000 in hurricane relief funds
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A man is in custody after police say he stole $100,000 earmarked for hurricane relief from a Moose lodge in Palmetto. Palmetto Police say they found William Andrew Luff in Tampa Tuesday night, and arrested him with the help of Tampa Police. Investigators say Luff stole...
Charlotte County Jail damaged in hurricane
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Jail was damaged during Hurricane Ian, officials report. None of the main structures were damaged; however, there were multiple issues with electricity, water, minimal flooding, and fan units ripped from the roof. During this event, all the detainees were secured in their...
Second storm-related death reported in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A second storm-related death has been reported in Manatee County, the medical examiner’s office said Monday. Dr. Russel Vega, the medical examiner for District 12, which includes Manatee County, confirmed two storm-related deaths attributable to Ian. No details on the circumstances were released. At...
