MLive.com
Associated Press high school football state rankings through Week 6 in Michigan
The Associated Press high school football rankings for the state of Michigan have been released for the week. Check out the top 10 rankings for each of the eight 11-man football divisions and two 8-man football divisions. The rankings are compiled by the Associated Press from votes of various press...
MLive.com
Vote for Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week for Sep. 28-Oct. 4
Aside from the football player of the week poll, MLive also highlights other fall athletes our Athlete of the Week poll. Voting will close at 8 p.m. on Sunday night and the winners will be announced on Monday morning. If you want to nominate someone for athlete of the week...
See the 19 Flint-area football teams holding down playoff spots entering Week 7
FLINT – With three weeks remaining in the high school football season, 19 Flint-area teams are holding down playoff spots. The top 32 teams in each division advance to the postseason. In 8-player football, the top 16 teams qualify. Here’s a look at which Flint-area teams would be playoff...
MLive.com
Orchard View football forfeits game against Oakridge due to lack of available players
MUSKEGON – The Orchard View football program’s return to varsity football this fall after canceling the 2021 season due to low participation numbers has been filled with growing pains. The Cardinals have started off the year 0-6 overall and 0-3 in their first season in the West Michigan...
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
MLive.com
New No. 1 in Michigan high school boys soccer rankings
For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 in Division 1. Troy, which has lived at No. 2 behind Detroit Catholic Central during the season, jumped past Catholic Central in Week 5 of the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association poll.
MLive.com
5 Kalamazoo-area high school football teams on the rise heading into Week 7
KALAMAZOO, MI – The leaves are changing colors and the intensity is ramping up on high school football field around Michigan. With just three games left, teams don’t have much time to turn their seasons around, but some squads have already begun their ascent heading into the home stretch.
MLive.com
Michigan prep football playoff picture includes coin-flip scenario heading into Week 7
Michigan’s 2022 high school football season closed its sixth chapter over the weekend, giving teams just three more weeks to earn a playoff berth. The Michigan High School Athletic Association rolled out a new playoff format last season, which rewards teams for their own wins and victories from their opponents.
MLive.com
Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 7
Livonia Franklin hops into the Metro Detroit top 10 for the first time this week while River Rouge reappears as well. Here are the top 10 football teams in the Metro Detroit coverage area, along with the top 10 in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
MLive.com
Bay County roundup: Garber finds its form to go out in style
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Oct. 4, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. TENNIS: DUKES DELIVER FANTASTIC FINISH. The Essexville Garber tennis team took...
MLive.com
Top 2022 high school girls cross country times in Michigan as of Oct. 3
Here are the top girls cross country times in the state through Oct. 3 competition, according to athletic.net. Look for weekly Monday updates on MLive.com for the rest of the season. OVERALL TOP 10. (Rank. Grade, Name, Time (Personal Record), School) 1. 10, Helen Sachs, 17:01.6PR, Holland West Ottawa. 2....
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Is ‘miracle’ win the greatest football upset ever?
(CORRECTION: Midland was incorrectly named as the team that was upset by Bay City Central. It has been corrected to Mt. Pleasant.) Every once in a while, a shocking upset captures the attention of high school football team around the state. Anytime a highly-ranked team gets taken down, it’s cause for attention.
MLive.com
2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list heading into Week 7
Multiple times throughout the season, West Bloomfield wide receiver Semaj Morgan has shown why he is considered to be one of the top high school football players in Michigan. The University of Michigan wide receiver commit has been on the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list all season.
Michigan Prep Football Poll
Others receiving votes: Davison 2. Detroit Catholic Central 1. Others receiving votes: Battle Creek Central 2. Port Huron Northern 2. South Lyon East 1. Others receiving votes: Cadillac 2. Trenton 1. Division 4. School Record Points. 1. Grand Rapids South Christian (5) (6-0) 50. 2. Whitehall (6-0) 45. 3. Riverview...
Sault Ste. Marie Tops Alpena in Four Sets
SAULT STE. MARIE – The Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils celebrated senior night with a victory over Alpena in four sets. Sault Ste. Marie won the first two sets 25-15, 25-16. Alpena responded with a 25-16 win in the third set before Sault Ste. Marie closed the deal in set four, 25-21.
MLive.com
Spotlighting top performers on Bay City Player of the Week poll for Week 6
BAY CITY, MI – On the night that we reached the two-thirds point of the season, the action wasn’t half bad. Now we take a look at some of the players who gave it their all in Week 6. We spotlight some of the top performers from the...
These 5 Ann Arbor-area football teams are trending up after Week 6
ANN ARBOR – As the regular season of the Michigan high school football season continues to dwindle down, it’s time again to look at which Ann Arbor area teams are in good shape. We’ve put a list together of teams that are on the rise, and we also...
MLive.com
Gull Lake boys basketball coach steps down after 5 years, 2 SMAC titles
RICHLAND, MI – Richland Gull Lake emerged as one of the best boys basketball teams in Southwest Michigan during Bryan Dutton’s five seasons atop the program, but the Blue Devils will need to continue that success under new leadership this season. Dutton announced his decision to step down...
MLive.com
Otsego sophomore setting the pace for defending boys cross country state champs
OTSEGO, MI – Cross country is a uniquely individual sport that requires a lot of mental toughness from runners as they traverse the 5K course. When you’re part of a perennially strong program aiming for its second consecutive state championship, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the pressure of maintaining that standard, but Otsego sophomore runner Caleb Wesseldyk has shown a calmness beyond his years.
MLive.com
Vote for Grand Rapids Player of the Week 6
Another week is in the book for the 2022 Grand Rapids area high school football season. Week 6 was an interesting chapter.
