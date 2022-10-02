ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Vote for Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week for Sep. 28-Oct. 4

Aside from the football player of the week poll, MLive also highlights other fall athletes our Athlete of the Week poll. Voting will close at 8 p.m. on Sunday night and the winners will be announced on Monday morning. If you want to nominate someone for athlete of the week...
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?

Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
New No. 1 in Michigan high school boys soccer rankings

For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 in Division 1. Troy, which has lived at No. 2 behind Detroit Catholic Central during the season, jumped past Catholic Central in Week 5 of the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association poll.
Bay County roundup: Garber finds its form to go out in style

BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Oct. 4, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. TENNIS: DUKES DELIVER FANTASTIC FINISH. The Essexville Garber tennis team took...
Top 2022 high school girls cross country times in Michigan as of Oct. 3

Here are the top girls cross country times in the state through Oct. 3 competition, according to athletic.net. Look for weekly Monday updates on MLive.com for the rest of the season. OVERALL TOP 10. (Rank. Grade, Name, Time (Personal Record), School) 1. 10, Helen Sachs, 17:01.6PR, Holland West Ottawa. 2....
Michigan Prep Football Poll

Others receiving votes: Davison 2. Detroit Catholic Central 1. Others receiving votes: Battle Creek Central 2. Port Huron Northern 2. South Lyon East 1. Others receiving votes: Cadillac 2. Trenton 1. Division 4. School Record Points. 1. Grand Rapids South Christian (5) (6-0) 50. 2. Whitehall (6-0) 45. 3. Riverview...
Sault Ste. Marie Tops Alpena in Four Sets

SAULT STE. MARIE – The Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils celebrated senior night with a victory over Alpena in four sets. Sault Ste. Marie won the first two sets 25-15, 25-16. Alpena responded with a 25-16 win in the third set before Sault Ste. Marie closed the deal in set four, 25-21.
Gull Lake boys basketball coach steps down after 5 years, 2 SMAC titles

RICHLAND, MI – Richland Gull Lake emerged as one of the best boys basketball teams in Southwest Michigan during Bryan Dutton’s five seasons atop the program, but the Blue Devils will need to continue that success under new leadership this season. Dutton announced his decision to step down...
Otsego sophomore setting the pace for defending boys cross country state champs

OTSEGO, MI – Cross country is a uniquely individual sport that requires a lot of mental toughness from runners as they traverse the 5K course. When you’re part of a perennially strong program aiming for its second consecutive state championship, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the pressure of maintaining that standard, but Otsego sophomore runner Caleb Wesseldyk has shown a calmness beyond his years.
