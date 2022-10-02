ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WATCH: Falcons CB Dee Alford Makes Game-Winning Interception vs. Browns

By Daniel Flick
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZG0h_0iJFSlH800

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford fought from Division II and the CFL to make the NFL, and while his journey was more than validated in the preseason, he proved he's right where he belongs against the Cleveland Browns.

It's no secret that the Atlanta Falcons have struggled closing games over the last few years.

In the first two games, the same fatal flaws reared its ugly head in the fourth quarter, but the previous two weeks have been an entirely different story - in some ways.

In last week's victory over the Seattle Seahawks, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett sacked quarterback Geno Smith before safety Richie Grant intercepted a 4th and long pass to all but seal the game.

This week, Jarrett sacked Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett before cornerback Dee Alford snatched a game-winning interception on 3rd and long.

Alford, who signed with the Falcons in January after starring in the CFL, allowed two receptions for chunk plays, but was in good position both times - it simply came down to making a play on the ball.

When the game mattered most, he did just that, sealing the Falcons' 23-20 victory.

Brissett's pass was intended for rookie receiver David Bell, who made a contested catch against Alford for a first down earlier in the drive.

However, the veteran signal caller went to the well one too many times, and Atlanta will leave Mercedes-Benz Stadium with its first home victory of the season and the owners of a .500 record, thanks in large part to a newfound late-game confidence and arsenal of playmakers poised to make plays in big moments.

