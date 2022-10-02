ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State report card: Sun Devils make progress despite loss at No. 6 USC

By Michelle Gardner, Arizona Republic
Arizona State (1-4, 0-2) tackled a third nationally ranked foe in the span of four weeks but was dealt a 42-25 loss by No. 6 USC on Saturday night at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

It marked the second game for Shaun Aguano who took over the team on an interim basis when the school parted ways with Herm Edwards.

Aguano praised his team's effort and the obvious progress while still admitting disappointment at not getting in the win column. He's ready to go back to work

“I will be relentless with the detail, I will be relentless with them," he said. "We get off the plane at 2:30 a.m. I will be in the office at six o’clock. Understand they’re going to give it everything they got and they’re going to get all of me. They’re giving all of them in that locker room, so we’re going to get there. Until we win, until we win handily, I will not be satisfied at all.”

Offense

The Sun Devils registered 331 yards on 61 plays (5.4 ypp) with Jones passing for 243 on a 23-for-32 effort that included a touchdown pass and one interception. He also ran for a 6-yard score. The Sun Devils had just 88 yards on the ground (X Valladay with 64) but there were 33 yards lost due to five sacks and ASU had to pass the ball more late when it was down by multiple scores. WR Bryan Thompson had one of his better games as a Sun Devil with five receptions for 86 yards, including one highlight reel catch in which he hauled in a ball that deflected off a defender and he caught while on the ground. It went for a 16-yard gain and came on a third-and-12. Jones did a good job of  spreading the ball around, finding 10 different receivers. The offensive line held its own in the first half but USC dialed up the pressure in the second and had five of them in the second, a significant reason ASU was not able to mount a charge in the second half.  ASU was 7-for-13 on third down, 1-for-1 on fourth down and 3-for-4 on red zone scoring chances. Time of possession favored USC ever so slightly, 30:03 to 29:55.

Grade: C

Defense

Oh, what has become of the defense that led the Pac-12 in multiple categories last season. USC racked up 485 yards on 67 plays (7.2 ypp), with QB Caleb Williams throwing for 348. Yes, it's a high-caliber opponent but there were some glaring issues, among those getting off the field on third down as the Trojans converted eight of nine tries. One of the reasons the defense couldn't get off the field was missed tackles. Williams escaped no fewer then eight times when the Sun Devils looked to have him contained. One of those came with the Trojans' back to their own goal line and Travez Moore had Williams for what should have been a safety. Instead Williams got the pass off for a first down and USC went 94 yards for a score that put them up 21-10. The line did get more pressure up front than they have in recent games but could not finish off plays. Kyle Soelle had 10 tackles, putting him in double digits for the third straight game. Khoury Bethley added seven tackles and a sack. Timarcus Davis had an interception which was USC's first turnover of the season, although ASU did not cash that in.

Grade: D

Special Teams

Kicker Carter Brown converted his only field goal try, this one from 40 yards. He's now 8-for-9 on the season, including 4-for-5 from 40 yards or longer. Punter Eddie Czaplicki  was a bit off, averaging only 38 yards on three tries and not because of a short field. Two of his four kickoffs went for touchbacks. ASU coverage units were solid with USC managing only seven yards on two punt returns and 17 yards on two kickoff returns. ASU fared will in the return game with Daniyel Ngata tallying 79 yards on three kick returns, with a long of 31 yards. He appears to have replaced D.J. Taylor as ASU's primary return man. Coverage was also stellar with USC getting only seven yards on two punt returns and 17 yards on two kick returns. Of note was an onside kick attempt that came after ASU scored to 35-24 with 6:16 left.  ASU actually executed and made the recovery. The play was then reviewed and a penalty was called on ASU's Connor Soelle for an illegal block before the ball went 10 yards. The penalty was not originally called however.

Grade: B-

What happened:3 Takeaways from Arizona State's Pac-12 loss to No. 6 USC

Greg Moore:Things can turn around quickly for ASU football after USC loss

Coaching

Glenn Thomas is still early in his tenure as offensive coordinator, but the first half was by far the best half of play-calling this season and it was reflected in the fact that ASU scored on its first two possessions after struggling mightily in the first half of every other game this season. ASU had a nice balance of run and short passes that were high-percentage and effective plays. QB Emory Jones seemed to play a little freer and was able to make some play on the ground himself. USC obviously made some adjustments at the half, thus it became it a bit more difficult for the Sun Devils in the second. The call to go for the onside kick with six minutes left was a good one and ASU very nearly pulled that off.

Grade: B-

Personnel

The Sun Devils have gotten a few injured players back but were still without DT Omarr Norman-Lott, DL B'Ahmad Miller due to injury and twins Keon and Kejuan Markham (personal reasons). ASU continued to go with T.J. Pesefea and Nesta Jade Silvera together up front due to the absence of Norman-Lott. The two had previously rotate at nose tackle. CB Ro Torrence was back in the lineup after Isaiah Johnson stared in his place last week. S Alijhah Gammage saw action for the first time this season.

The Sun Devils return home for a 1 p.m. game against No. 21 Washington (4-1, 1-1), which lost to UCLA on Thursday. 40-32. ASU defeated the Huskies last season 35-30 in Seattle.

Reach the reporter at Michelle.Gardner@gannett.com or 602 444-4783. Follow her on Twitter @MGardnerSports.

