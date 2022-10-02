ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Former Shadow Hills teammates Tyson Miller, Taylor Ward face each other in MLB game

By Shad Powers, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wkKbK_0iJFSgrV00

The 2012 Shadow Hills High School baseball team went 10-0 in league play with junior Tyson Miller throwing to senior catcher Taylor Ward as the team's top battery.

Ten years later, Miller pitched to Ward again on Sunday. But this game wasn't at Shadow Hills High, this one was at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. And Ward wasn't trying to catch Miller's pitch. He was trying to hit it.

Miller, now a pitcher for the Texas Rangers, got the start Sunday against the Angels and faced Ward, who was batting fourth for the Angels.

It was the first-ever time that a Major League pitcher from the desert pitched to a Major League hitter from the desert.

Ward came to bat against Miller with men on first and second with one out in the first inning. The first pitch was a swing and a miss. The second pitch was a ball. But on the third pitch, the veteran Ward won the battle. Ward laced an RBI single to left field to score Mike Trout.

The first-ever desert-on-desert meeting went to Ward. It was a tough inning for Miller as the Angels jumped on him for six runs.

Miller stayed in the game and faced Ward again in the second inning. This time it was advantage Miller who got Ward to hit a lineout to left field.

During the second at-bat, the Bally Sports broadcast showed images of Miller and Ward during their Shadow Hills High School days.

They faced off one more time in the fourth inning and Ward reached out and hit a bloop single to right field.

It's been an exciting week for Miller. Called up for the third time this season by the Rangers on Tuesday, Miller pitched against the Seattle Mariners and earned his first career win at the Major League level. He threw 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball, yielding two hits and striking out three in the Rangers' 5-0 win.

It's been a bountiful year for desert products in the major leagues, as Miller and Ward have been joined by Palm Desert grad Brian Serven who is a catcher for the Colorado Rockies and Palm Desert grad Jeremiah Estrada who pitched for the Chicago Cubs at the big league level. There was a point where all four were up at the same time, an impressive feat considering there have only been eight desert Major Leaguers.

Desert Major Leaguers

These are the eight players to have graduated from a desert high school and gone on to play in the major leagues (in order of number of games played before Sunday):

Taylor Ward (290 games): Shadow Hills Grad, outfielder with Los Angeles Angels 2018-present

Chris Clapinski (70 games): Palm Desert grad, infielder with the Marlins 1999-2000

Tony Perezchica (69 games): Palm Springs grad, infielder with the Giants and Indians from 1988-1992

Brian Serven (60 games): Palm Desert grad, catcher with the Colorado Rockies 2022

Brooks Kriske (16 games): Palm Desert grad, pitcher with the Yankees in 2020-21 and Orioles in 2021, currently part of the Orioles organization

Tyson Miller (5 games): Shadow Hills grad, pitcher with the Cubs in 2020, currently on the Texas Rangers

Jeremiah Estrada (5 games): Palm Desert grad, pitcher for Chicago Cubs 2022

Anthony Claggett (3 games): Palm Springs grad, pitcher with the Yankees and Pirates in 2009

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Former Shadow Hills teammates Tyson Miller, Taylor Ward face each other in MLB game

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Here are the four candidates vying for mayor of Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Four candidates have thrown their hats in the ring to replace former embattled mayor Harry Sidhu as Mayor of Anaheim. Former city council member Lori Galloway, current council member Trevor O'Neill, former federal prosecutor Ashleigh Aitken and water systems operator Dick Lopez are all running for the head of one of Orange County's largest cities.
ANAHEIM, CA
Voice of OC

OC Sidewalk Vendors Struggle With Costly, Confusing County, City Permits Meant To Help

This story was produced by Fullerton College journalism students and was supported by funding from California Humanities Emerging Journalist Fellowship Program. It’s 4:30 a.m. and 19-year-old Víctor Hugo is walking out the door from his home. The sky is dark as he drives 15 minutes to the fruit supplier warehouse in downtown L.A. to pick up the fruit he’ll need for the day. From there, he’ll drive to Fullerton to sell his freshly cut fruit cups. It’s roughly 40 miles round trip and about one hour of traffic each way. This is a daily trip for Víctor Hugo.
FULLERTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
City
Palm Desert, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Shadow Hills, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Ward
Person
Mike Trout
NBC San Diego

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
surfcityusa.com

Why Blue Whales Migrate Through Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach, located in the heart of Southern California, is one of the best places on Earth to witness the world’s most extraordinary giant – the blue whale! From May through September, lucky whale watchers have the opportunity to encounter blue whales on their epic migration. Blue whales...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Small earthquake strikes Yorba Linda

YORBA LINDA, Calif. - A 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck Orange County overnight. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was reported at 1:24 a.m. Monday about three miles southeast of Yorba Linda with a depth of about 2 miles. Residents reported to the USGS the small temblor was felt in...
YORBA LINDA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Rangers#Major League#Rbi#Bally Sports
Voice of OC

California’s Top Cop Calls Out Anaheim For Blocking Expansion of Women’s Homeless Housing

California’s top cop says Anaheim city leaders illegally blocked Grandma’s Houses of Hope from housing more than a dozen homeless women last year. “The City of Anaheim’s effort to  limit  Grandma’s House of Hope’s  ability to provide  much-needed housing opportunities to this vulnerable group of women is a clear violation of California law,”  said Attorney General Rob Bonta in a Monday news release announcing a lawsuit against the city.
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes in Orange County

YORBA LINDA, Calif. – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported near Yorba Linda Monday at 1:24 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake’s epicenter was 3.1 miles southeast of Yorba Linda and 6.2 miles east of Placentia. It was about 2 miles deep. The quake was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
foxla.com

Two 3.1-magnitude earthquakes strike SoCal region Monday morning

YORBA LINDA, Calif. - Two separate 3.1-magnitude earthquakes struck in Orange and Riverside counties on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the first quake was reported at 1:24 a.m. Monday about three miles southeast of Yorba Linda with a depth of about 2 miles. Residents reported to the USGS...
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy