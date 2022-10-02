League play is in full swing in Week 6 of San Joaquin County high school football and that means more dynamic matchups are coming up. In a Tri-City Athletic League battle of the undefeated teams, St. Mary’s travels to Lodi and in the Trans Valley League Escalon takes on Hilmar.

Here are final scores for Week 6 games in the area. (visiting team listed first) :

East Union 13, Central Catholic 62

Escalon 20, Hilmar 21

Franklin 8, Linden 41

Manteca 55, Kimball 19

Beyer 0, Lathrop 34

Tracy 40, Lincoln 34

St. Mary’s 35, Lodi 14

Los Banos 29, at Mountain House 21

Ripon 48, Riverbank 0

Sierra 16, Oakdale 56

Weston Ranch 32, McNair 22

Ripon Christian 56, Waterford 27

Tokay 42, West 7

Edison 35, Chavez 0

Calaveras 0, Sonora 43

Millennium 7, Kennedy 24

Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: San Joaquin County high school football: Week 6 scores and more