San Joaquin County, CA

San Joaquin County high school football: Week 6 scores and more

By Record Staff
 3 days ago

League play is in full swing in Week 6 of San Joaquin County high school football and that means more dynamic matchups are coming up. In a Tri-City Athletic League battle of the undefeated teams, St. Mary’s travels to Lodi and in the Trans Valley League Escalon takes on Hilmar.

Here are final scores for Week 6 games in the area. (visiting team listed first) :

  • East Union 13, Central Catholic 62
  • Escalon 20, Hilmar 21
  • Franklin 8, Linden 41
  • Manteca 55, Kimball 19
  • Beyer 0, Lathrop 34
  • Tracy 40, Lincoln 34
  • St. Mary’s 35, Lodi 14
  • Los Banos 29, at Mountain House 21
  • Ripon 48, Riverbank 0
  • Sierra 16, Oakdale 56
  • Weston Ranch 32, McNair 22
  • Ripon Christian 56, Waterford 27
  • Tokay 42, West 7
  • Edison 35, Chavez 0
  • Calaveras 0, Sonora 43
  • Millennium 7, Kennedy 24

This article originally appeared on The Record: San Joaquin County high school football: Week 6 scores and more

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

