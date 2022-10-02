San Joaquin County high school football: Week 6 scores and more
League play is in full swing in Week 6 of San Joaquin County high school football and that means more dynamic matchups are coming up. In a Tri-City Athletic League battle of the undefeated teams, St. Mary’s travels to Lodi and in the Trans Valley League Escalon takes on Hilmar.
Here are final scores for Week 6 games in the area. (visiting team listed first) :
- East Union 13, Central Catholic 62
- Escalon 20, Hilmar 21
- Franklin 8, Linden 41
- Manteca 55, Kimball 19
- Beyer 0, Lathrop 34
- Tracy 40, Lincoln 34
- St. Mary’s 35, Lodi 14
- Los Banos 29, at Mountain House 21
- Ripon 48, Riverbank 0
- Sierra 16, Oakdale 56
- Weston Ranch 32, McNair 22
- Ripon Christian 56, Waterford 27
- Tokay 42, West 7
- Edison 35, Chavez 0
- Calaveras 0, Sonora 43
- Millennium 7, Kennedy 24
Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at recordnet.com/subscribenow.
This article originally appeared on The Record: San Joaquin County high school football: Week 6 scores and more
Comments / 0