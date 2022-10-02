ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

Police: Woman shot in Southeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot in Southeast, D.C. Officials said they received a call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday about a woman that was shot in the area of 23rd and Alabama Avenue in Southeast, D.C. The woman walked...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC Deputy Mayor Geldart accused of assaulting man in Arlington

Chris Geldart, D.C.’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice, has been charged with assault and battery after allegedly assaulting a man in an Arlington, Virginia, parking lot on Saturday. The Arlington County Police Department said Geldart is accused of grabbing a man by the throat after an argument...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
CBS Baltimore

Man killed in West Baltimore triple shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed and two others were injured overnight in a shooting in West Baltimore, police said. Officers heard gunfire around 1:49 a.m. Wednesday and found a man shot multiple times in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said two men, 22 and 24, walked into an area hospital a short time later with gunshot wounds. Investigators say they were shot on the same block. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at (410) 396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Man stabs CVS employee in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were looking for a man who stabbed someone at a CVS in Southeast DC on Tuesday. The call came in for a stabbing on Pennsylvania Avenue around 3:16 p.m. DC News Now partner DC Realtime News said that the man was trying to steal something when an employee confronted […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Virginia NAACP leader killed in Turks and Caicos ambush shooting

FOX 5 has learned that Kent Carter - a prominent community leader and realtor from Arlington - was killed while on vacation in Turks and Caicos. The Arlington County NAACP confirms Carter was killed when a vehicle he was traveling in was ambushed. Police in Turks and Caicos say the car was on its way back from an excursion when a group of men with guns opened fire on the vehicle - killing Carter - an innocent bystander.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Toddler found with bullet wounds at car crash scene in SE DC

A two-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound at the scene of a car crash in Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened in Prince George’s County. District police said that around 12:30 a.m. officers were responding to the scene of a car crash at...
fox5dc.com

18-year-old killed in Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old man was killed after a shooting Saturday night in Northeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded the 1300 block of Adams Street around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered the 18-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, who was identified...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

19-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Virginia Hairstylist

A 19-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 62-year-old man he was dating in his Loudoun County home on Friday. Lisa Ellis told News4 by phone that the news that her uncle, Carroll Davis, was stabbed to death in his house on Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg, Virginia, has been devastating.
LEESBURG, VA

