Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland NeighborhoodTravel MavenEllicott City, MD
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her NeighborhoodTom HandyTexas State
Celebrate National Taco Day with grasshopper tacos from Casa OaxacaHeather JauquetBethesda, MD
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom Handy
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Related
Police: Woman shot in Southeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot in Southeast, D.C. Officials said they received a call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday about a woman that was shot in the area of 23rd and Alabama Avenue in Southeast, D.C. The woman walked...
WJLA
Suspect slashes CVS employee's neck during attempted theft in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — A CVS employee’s neck was slashed when he tried to stop a suspect from stealing items from a store in Southeast, D.C. Tuesday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. "I'll stab you," police said the suspect stated when the employee intervened. The suspect then...
22-year-old man shot to death in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 22-year-old man was killed shortly before noon on Sunday morning in...
WTOP
DC Deputy Mayor Geldart accused of assaulting man in Arlington
Chris Geldart, D.C.’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice, has been charged with assault and battery after allegedly assaulting a man in an Arlington, Virginia, parking lot on Saturday. The Arlington County Police Department said Geldart is accused of grabbing a man by the throat after an argument...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
$55K reward offered for info on suspect in solar panel installer’s death
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Avery Miler, the man police in D.C. believe shot and killed a Baltimore solar panel installer in early August, has more than doubled to $55,000. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was shot the afternoon of Aug. 10 in...
Man killed in West Baltimore triple shooting
BALTIMORE -- A man was killed and two others were injured overnight in a shooting in West Baltimore, police said. Officers heard gunfire around 1:49 a.m. Wednesday and found a man shot multiple times in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said two men, 22 and 24, walked into an area hospital a short time later with gunshot wounds. Investigators say they were shot on the same block. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at (410) 396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Man stabs CVS employee in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were looking for a man who stabbed someone at a CVS in Southeast DC on Tuesday. The call came in for a stabbing on Pennsylvania Avenue around 3:16 p.m. DC News Now partner DC Realtime News said that the man was trying to steal something when an employee confronted […]
fox5dc.com
Virginia NAACP leader killed in Turks and Caicos ambush shooting
FOX 5 has learned that Kent Carter - a prominent community leader and realtor from Arlington - was killed while on vacation in Turks and Caicos. The Arlington County NAACP confirms Carter was killed when a vehicle he was traveling in was ambushed. Police in Turks and Caicos say the car was on its way back from an excursion when a group of men with guns opened fire on the vehicle - killing Carter - an innocent bystander.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
Person struck, killed by vehicle in northwest DC; road closures as police investigate
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a female is dead after being struck by a vehicle in northwest D.C. Wednesday morning. Police responded around 5:30 a.m. near 10th and Massachusetts Avenue. The victim was initially transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Officials say she died a short time later. Investigators...
Police break up fight at U Street Metro station, 1 detained
WASHINGTON — Metro Transit Police (MTPD) had to a break up a brawl at the U Street Metro station Tuesday afternoon. The fight resulted in one person being detained after they resisted arrest. Sherri Ly, a spokesperson for Metro, said the MTPD officers responded to a call of a...
Suspect Wanted in Attempted Robbery at White Oak Chick-fil-A
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating 21-year-old Jamara Hampton, who is wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that occurred on March 26 at the Chick-fil-A in the 12200 block of Tech Road in White Oak. “On Saturday, March 26, 2022, Jamara Hampton entered the...
DC man shot, killed on North Capitol Street in Northwest
On Sunday, October 2, in the 1200 Block of North Capitol Street, Northwest, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of gunshots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Video: Bystanders tackle, disarm gunman police say shot man in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Bystanders kicked, tackled and disarmed a gunman police say shot a man in Montgomery County over the weekend in a frantic and tense struggle that was caught on video. Authorities say they were called to the 1700 block of Mt. Pisgah Lane in Silver Spring Saturday...
WTOP
Young mother mistakenly detained by Fairfax Co. police wants apology
Watch video from WTOP’s news partners NBC Washington. A young mother, who had just undergone a C-section days earlier, is demanding an apology after police in Fairfax County, Virginia, mistakenly hit her car and handcuffed her during a felony traffic stop. It happened when Jamee Kimble was about to...
fox5dc.com
Arlington County NAACP leader killed in Turks and Caicos ambush shooting
ARLINGTON, Va. - FOX 5 has learned that Kent Carter - a prominent community leader and realtor from Arlington - was killed while on vacation in Turks and Caicos. The Arlington County NAACP confirms Carter was killed when a vehicle he was traveling in was ambushed. Police in Turks and...
WTOP
Toddler found with bullet wounds at car crash scene in SE DC
A two-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound at the scene of a car crash in Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened in Prince George’s County. District police said that around 12:30 a.m. officers were responding to the scene of a car crash at...
WJLA
SEE IT: DC Police release video of suspects in Buddy Harrison's fatal shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance video Monday showing the two people suspected in the fatal shooting of beloved trainer and boxer Buddy Harrison. Arthur Harrison, Jr.. was killed at his home in the 2700 block of 30th Street SE around 11:39 a.m on Saturday, Sept....
D.C. police seeking to identify two suspects wanted for Tuesday night shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot on Tuesday night in Northeast, D.C. Shortly before...
fox5dc.com
18-year-old killed in Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old man was killed after a shooting Saturday night in Northeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded the 1300 block of Adams Street around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered the 18-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, who was identified...
NBC Washington
19-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Virginia Hairstylist
A 19-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 62-year-old man he was dating in his Loudoun County home on Friday. Lisa Ellis told News4 by phone that the news that her uncle, Carroll Davis, was stabbed to death in his house on Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg, Virginia, has been devastating.
Comments / 2