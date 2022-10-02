Read full article on original website
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A MurphyAsheville, NC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
my40.tv
Missing monarchs: Why are the butterflies so scarce in WNC this year?
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A phenomenon that normally happens every year in Western North Carolina may not happen this year. And Hurricane Ian may be to blame. Emily Sampson, of Monarch Waystations of Black Mountain, led a tour through a pollinator garden in Black Mountain on Wednesday. Participants were hoping to find and tag migrating monarch butterflies.
luxury-houses.net
Showcasing a Classic Exterior that is Timeless with Meticulous Details, This Traditional Residence Lists for $7.49M in Asheville
The Residence in Asheville is on an exceptionally generous golf course lot offering extraordinary views of Mt Pisgah, now available for sale. This home located at 23 Eastwood Rd, Asheville, North Carolina; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,570 square feet of living spaces. Call Marilyn Wright – Premier Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 828-279-3980) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Asheville.
my40.tv
It's like starting from square one, homeless say as more camps closed in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Last week, the city of Asheville gave notice to residents of several homeless camps along Interstate 240 that they needed to relocate as the city will be cleaning up the sites by Tuesday. The few who remained at the encampments on Monday said they were...
WYFF4.com
Officials and locals share the secret behind Greenville's historic growth
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville has grown more than 16 percent in just the past decade, drawing in millions of visitors a year. According to Mayor Knox White, 70,000 people have moved to Greenville in the last ten years. He believes that growth stems from opportunity. "One...
my40.tv
Developers submit preliminary plans for boutique hotel in downtown Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Developers have submitted preliminary plans to build a five-story boutique hotel in downtown Waynesville. According to the current plans, the Marriott-branded hotel would be located on Depot Street, near the historic courthouse. It would have 75 rooms and two leased spaces for retail or restaurants.
thevalleyecho.com
Swannanoa Welcome Table announces closure
A local outreach ministry launched in direct response to the catastrophic 2003 fire that destroyed the former Beacon Manufacturing plant has closed its doors. The Swannanoa Welcome Table, originally known as Soup In the Valley, featured as many as 50 volunteers serving free, hot meals to approximately 150 people each week at its peak, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the program to temporarily close its doors in March of 2020.
my40.tv
Use that Buncombe County library card for a ticket to adventure
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Public Libraries is expanding readers' experiences. The library system is giving card holders access to free passes for local museums and attractions. It’s called a ZOOM pass, and people can check them out with their library cards. ZOOM pass has added Team...
WYFF4.com
Take a peek inside the 'Iconic castle' on sale on Lake Keowee
SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee is for sale for $2.8 million and we have a sneak peek inside. It's billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a sneak peek inside) This is the first time...
thevalleyecho.com
Black Mountain Home for Children's annual Fall Festival returns
An annual tradition is returning to the scenic campus of the Black Mountain Home for Children, Youth and Families, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, when the local nonprofit organization hosts its 2022 Fall Festival and Open House. Since 2005, this free event has provided a...
Mountain Xpress
Development roundup: Asheville proposes changes to manufactured home rules
The public will be able to provide input on two conditional rezoning requests and one proposed zoning text amendment at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in Asheville, North Carolina
Every Sunday, Macaroni KID Asheville shares five things to do with your kids in/near Asheville, North Carolina over the coming week. Here are my picks for the five things to do in the Asheville area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. Come on out...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The City of Asheville will be cleaning up several homeless camps along I-240 Tuesday after giving residents at the camps notice to relocate last week. Many had been camping behind Haywood Street Church, which has been a long-time safe haven for many who feel displaced. The church says it has experienced an increasing number of people needing a place to camp.
greenvillejournal.com
Furman University to welcome celebrated author Erik Larson at The Poinsett Club
Furman University will host bestselling author Erik Larson at an event on Oct. 20 at The Poinsett Club in Greenville. During the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at 807 E. Washington St., Larson will deliver a talk titled “The Art of Being Fearless: What Churchill Can Teach Us about Courage, Leadership and Hope in a Time of Crisis.”
my40.tv
Groundbreaking for $80 million industrial park scheduled for this week
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is set to break ground this week in Henderson County. The Blue Ridge Commerce Center groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 337 McMurray Road in Flat Rock. The Blue Ridge Commerce...
my40.tv
5 groups to split $2M in COVID relief, pending Hendersonville City Council vote
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville City Council will vote on allocating $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding Thursday night. The city received 18 applications from Hendersonville groups and non-profits, totaling more than $8 million. The city received $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds. City Manager John Connet said $2.5 million is going into the general operations budget, and $2 million was set aside for community projects.
my40.tv
St. James AME Church celebrates grand reopening after being closed several years
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local church is opening its doors once again. Saint James A.M.E. Church hosted a grand reopening service Sunday afternoon, Oct. 2 in downtown Asheville. The church closed its doors for several years due to COVID-19 and ongoing renovations. On Sunday, the church community celebrated...
my40.tv
Kids use all of their senses in this fun, after-school kitchen chemistry class
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Afterschool care at one learning center in Asheville is allowing students to use all their senses!. Kids at Zaniac recently took part in a kitchen chemistry class, one that's tailored to younger students. Students got to make sherbet one day!. After mixing together all the...
my40.tv
Buncombe County commissioners increase budget to $5 million for roof of A-B Tech building
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners made a significant budget amendment for a roof replacement at Asheville–Buncombe Technical Community College. The original budget was for $1.7 million to replace the roof on the Technology Commercialization Center. Now, that budget has gone up to more than $5 million.
my40.tv
5 farms, 1 camp up for conservation in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners will vote on six conservation easement projects this week. The projects would protect five farms in Asheville, Barnardsville, Leicester and Weaverville. Commissioners will also be voting on an easement purchase for 234 acres at Camp Woodson in Black Mountain in collaboration with Conserving Carolina.
my40.tv
Vigil for unsolved Asheville murders planned for Friday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An anti-violence group will hold a rally and vigil for unsolved murders in Asheville. The group Society Against Violence Everywhere (SAVE) is run by Teresa Mosley. In July, her son, Keith Mosley Jr, was shot and killed, and her husband was killed in 2015. She...
