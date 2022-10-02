The public will be able to provide input on two conditional rezoning requests and one proposed zoning text amendment at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO