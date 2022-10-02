ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

my40.tv

Missing monarchs: Why are the butterflies so scarce in WNC this year?

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A phenomenon that normally happens every year in Western North Carolina may not happen this year. And Hurricane Ian may be to blame. Emily Sampson, of Monarch Waystations of Black Mountain, led a tour through a pollinator garden in Black Mountain on Wednesday. Participants were hoping to find and tag migrating monarch butterflies.
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
luxury-houses.net

Showcasing a Classic Exterior that is Timeless with Meticulous Details, This Traditional Residence Lists for $7.49M in Asheville

The Residence in Asheville is on an exceptionally generous golf course lot offering extraordinary views of Mt Pisgah, now available for sale. This home located at 23 Eastwood Rd, Asheville, North Carolina; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,570 square feet of living spaces. Call Marilyn Wright – Premier Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 828-279-3980) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Hendersonville, NC
North Carolina State
Hendersonville, NC
thevalleyecho.com

Swannanoa Welcome Table announces closure

A local outreach ministry launched in direct response to the catastrophic 2003 fire that destroyed the former Beacon Manufacturing plant has closed its doors. The Swannanoa Welcome Table, originally known as Soup In the Valley, featured as many as 50 volunteers serving free, hot meals to approximately 150 people each week at its peak, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the program to temporarily close its doors in March of 2020.
SWANNANOA, NC
my40.tv

Use that Buncombe County library card for a ticket to adventure

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Public Libraries is expanding readers' experiences. The library system is giving card holders access to free passes for local museums and attractions. It’s called a ZOOM pass, and people can check them out with their library cards. ZOOM pass has added Team...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Take a peek inside the 'Iconic castle' on sale on Lake Keowee

SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee is for sale for $2.8 million and we have a sneak peek inside. It's billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a sneak peek inside) This is the first time...
SENECA, SC
thevalleyecho.com

Black Mountain Home for Children's annual Fall Festival returns

An annual tradition is returning to the scenic campus of the Black Mountain Home for Children, Youth and Families, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, when the local nonprofit organization hosts its 2022 Fall Festival and Open House. Since 2005, this free event has provided a...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
Mountain Xpress

Development roundup: Asheville proposes changes to manufactured home rules

The public will be able to provide input on two conditional rezoning requests and one proposed zoning text amendment at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
ASHEVILLE, NC
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do this Week in Asheville, North Carolina

Every Sunday, Macaroni KID Asheville shares five things to do with your kids in/near Asheville, North Carolina over the coming week. Here are my picks for the five things to do in the Asheville area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. Come on out...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The City of Asheville will be cleaning up several homeless camps along I-240 Tuesday after giving residents at the camps notice to relocate last week. Many had been camping behind Haywood Street Church, which has been a long-time safe haven for many who feel displaced. The church says it has experienced an increasing number of people needing a place to camp.
ASHEVILLE, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Furman University to welcome celebrated author Erik Larson at The Poinsett Club

Furman University will host bestselling author Erik Larson at an event on Oct. 20 at The Poinsett Club in Greenville. During the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at 807 E. Washington St., Larson will deliver a talk titled “The Art of Being Fearless: What Churchill Can Teach Us about Courage, Leadership and Hope in a Time of Crisis.”
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

Groundbreaking for $80 million industrial park scheduled for this week

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is set to break ground this week in Henderson County. The Blue Ridge Commerce Center groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 337 McMurray Road in Flat Rock. The Blue Ridge Commerce...
my40.tv

5 groups to split $2M in COVID relief, pending Hendersonville City Council vote

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville City Council will vote on allocating $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding Thursday night. The city received 18 applications from Hendersonville groups and non-profits, totaling more than $8 million. The city received $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds. City Manager John Connet said $2.5 million is going into the general operations budget, and $2 million was set aside for community projects.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

5 farms, 1 camp up for conservation in Buncombe County

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners will vote on six conservation easement projects this week. The projects would protect five farms in Asheville, Barnardsville, Leicester and Weaverville. Commissioners will also be voting on an easement purchase for 234 acres at Camp Woodson in Black Mountain in collaboration with Conserving Carolina.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Vigil for unsolved Asheville murders planned for Friday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An anti-violence group will hold a rally and vigil for unsolved murders in Asheville. The group Society Against Violence Everywhere (SAVE) is run by Teresa Mosley. In July, her son, Keith Mosley Jr, was shot and killed, and her husband was killed in 2015. She...
ASHEVILLE, NC

