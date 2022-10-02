Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A MurphyAsheville, NC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
Related
WLOS.com
Missing monarchs: Why are the butterflies so scarce in WNC this year?
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A phenomenon that normally happens every year in Western North Carolina may not happen this year. And Hurricane Ian may be to blame. Emily Sampson, of Monarch Waystations of Black Mountain, led a tour through a pollinator garden in Black Mountain on Wednesday. Participants were hoping to find and tag migrating monarch butterflies.
WLOS.com
Study to look at impacts of floating solar panels at North Fork Reservoir, Lake Julian
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Solar panels floating in two local bodies of water could become a reality in the future. The city of Asheville and Buncombe County are considering the solar energy systems at the North Fork Reservoir and at Lake Julian. The feasibility studies will look at the...
WLOS.com
McDowell students meet, speak with local professionals during monthly 'career café'
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It was career day at West McDowell Middle School, and the room was full of talent to share with students -- from a promotions manager with the Asheville Tourists to the owner of a video production business. "I'm working every single one of those...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The City of Asheville will be cleaning up several homeless camps along I-240 Tuesday after giving residents at the camps notice to relocate last week. Many had been camping behind Haywood Street Church, which has been a long-time safe haven for many who feel displaced. The church says it has experienced an increasing number of people needing a place to camp.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOS.com
Downtown Asheville abortion rally works to protect access throughout NC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Monday evening, many local leaders gathered for a Reproductive Justice Rally at The Orange Peel in downtown Asheville. The event was an effort to rally for the right to choose in North Carolina. Rally organizers said not supporting abortion access is out of touch...
WLOS.com
Veterinary Emergency Group opens pet ER on Hendersonville Road in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A pet ER opened Monday in Asheville to help furry friends in need. The Veterinary Emergency Group hospital offers 24/7 emergency care to a variety of animals, including dogs, cats, chickens, goats and more. Pet owners are allowed to stay with their animals throughout all...
WLOS.com
5 groups to split $2M in COVID relief, pending Hendersonville City Council vote
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville City Council will vote on allocating $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding Thursday night. The city received 18 applications from Hendersonville groups and non-profits, totaling more than $8 million. The city received $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds. City Manager John Connet said $2.5 million is going into the general operations budget, and $2 million was set aside for community projects.
WLOS.com
Kids use all of their senses in this fun, after-school kitchen chemistry class
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Afterschool care at one learning center in Asheville is allowing students to use all their senses!. Kids at Zaniac recently took part in a kitchen chemistry class, one that's tailored to younger students. Students got to make sherbet one day!. After mixing together all the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOS.com
Buchanan Construction
Buchanan Construction is an award-winning design + build firm with services including custom homes, renovations and commercial projects. With an all-inclusive design + build approach, on-staff interior-designers and an exclusive project management software, Buchanan provides clientele with an exceptional construction experience. Located in Asheville, Buchanan Construction serves the greater Western North Carolina region, as well as Upstate, South Carolina. For more information, please visit https://buchananconstruction.com/
WLOS.com
Haywood County relieved to be spared by Ian, sets sight on providing aid to those in need
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — As previous severe weather events --most recently the flooding from remnants of Tropical Storm Fred's in 2021 -- have kept the people of Haywood County on edge anytime it rains, its community can sleep a little sounder now that Ian has passed. Businesses and...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County commissioners increase budget to $5 million for roof of A-B Tech building
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners made a significant budget amendment for a roof replacement at Asheville–Buncombe Technical Community College. The original budget was for $1.7 million to replace the roof on the Technology Commercialization Center. Now, that budget has gone up to more than $5 million.
WLOS.com
5 farms, 1 camp up for conservation in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners will vote on six conservation easement projects this week. The projects would protect five farms in Asheville, Barnardsville, Leicester and Weaverville. Commissioners will also be voting on an easement purchase for 234 acres at Camp Woodson in Black Mountain in collaboration with Conserving Carolina.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOS.com
Manufactured or mobile homes now part of Asheville's affordable housing conversation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is considering a change to zoning regulations to allow the replacement of manufactured, or mobile homes, on sites where they previously existed. "I lived in one for a while, and it's affordable," Asheville Development Services planning coordinator Ricky Hurley said. "Affordable...
WLOS.com
6 conservation easement projects get approval of Buncombe County commissioners
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners approved a budget amendment Tuesday night establishing six conservation easements totaling about 590 acres. Commissioners approved $384,000 for the projects. The work aligns with the county’s goal of preserving farmland and environmentally sensitive tracts.
WLOS.com
Letters come to life for Upward Elementary School students
FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — In my never stop learning we visit a mountain school where letters come to life. Students at Upward Elementary School were thoroughly engaged in a recent performance. Over 17 days, the Flat Rock Playhouse 2022 apprentices will perform Letterland Alive! and Greetings from North...
WLOS.com
Winner chosen in Buncombe County's 'I Voted' sticker contest
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The votes are in and a winner has been named in Buncombe County's "I Voted" sticker design contest. Young artists were asked to submit designs for Buncombe County Election Services’ inaugural sticker contest and it was so popular that the public chose the latest design.
WLOS.com
Buncombe leaders use community feedback to develop strategies to fight opioid overdoses
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County leaders have worked to identify strategies to prioritize opioid response funding in the community. As combating the opioid crisis has been a priority for the county, leaders have looked to the community for feedback on new strategies to help lower the number of overdoses.
WLOS.com
Election Services expects record number early and absentee voters
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A record number of absentee by-mail ballots have been requested in Buncombe County for the mid-term elections. Buncombe County Election Services director Corinne Duncan Tuesday said so far, 5,319 mail-in ballots have been requested with as many as 500 returned. That’s more than was requested for the last mid-term elections in 2018.
WLOS.com
Asheville murder suspect to be featured in nationwide report
WLOS — An Asheville murder suspect will be featured on Investigation Discovery this week. In Pursuit with John Walsh will feature fugitive Diontae Whitson in its next episode, titled “A Broken Bond,” airing on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, on Investigation Discovery and streaming the same day on discovery+.
WLOS.com
Update: Missing Macon man found, transported for treatment, authorities say
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. Macon County authorities say Chester Stanley has been located by first responders and has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. ______________________. Macon County authorities are asking for help locating a missing elderly man with dementia. Authorities say 86-year-old Chester Stanley was...
Comments / 0