Hendersonville, NC

WLOS.com

Missing monarchs: Why are the butterflies so scarce in WNC this year?

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A phenomenon that normally happens every year in Western North Carolina may not happen this year. And Hurricane Ian may be to blame. Emily Sampson, of Monarch Waystations of Black Mountain, led a tour through a pollinator garden in Black Mountain on Wednesday. Participants were hoping to find and tag migrating monarch butterflies.
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The City of Asheville will be cleaning up several homeless camps along I-240 Tuesday after giving residents at the camps notice to relocate last week. Many had been camping behind Haywood Street Church, which has been a long-time safe haven for many who feel displaced. The church says it has experienced an increasing number of people needing a place to camp.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Hendersonville, NC
North Carolina State
Hendersonville, NC
WLOS.com

5 groups to split $2M in COVID relief, pending Hendersonville City Council vote

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville City Council will vote on allocating $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding Thursday night. The city received 18 applications from Hendersonville groups and non-profits, totaling more than $8 million. The city received $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds. City Manager John Connet said $2.5 million is going into the general operations budget, and $2 million was set aside for community projects.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Buchanan Construction

Buchanan Construction is an award-winning design + build firm with services including custom homes, renovations and commercial projects. With an all-inclusive design + build approach, on-staff interior-designers and an exclusive project management software, Buchanan provides clientele with an exceptional construction experience. Located in Asheville, Buchanan Construction serves the greater Western North Carolina region, as well as Upstate, South Carolina. For more information, please visit https://buchananconstruction.com/
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

5 farms, 1 camp up for conservation in Buncombe County

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners will vote on six conservation easement projects this week. The projects would protect five farms in Asheville, Barnardsville, Leicester and Weaverville. Commissioners will also be voting on an easement purchase for 234 acres at Camp Woodson in Black Mountain in collaboration with Conserving Carolina.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Letters come to life for Upward Elementary School students

FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — In my never stop learning we visit a mountain school where letters come to life. Students at Upward Elementary School were thoroughly engaged in a recent performance. Over 17 days, the Flat Rock Playhouse 2022 apprentices will perform Letterland Alive! and Greetings from North...
FLAT ROCK, NC
WLOS.com

Winner chosen in Buncombe County's 'I Voted' sticker contest

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The votes are in and a winner has been named in Buncombe County's "I Voted" sticker design contest. Young artists were asked to submit designs for Buncombe County Election Services’ inaugural sticker contest and it was so popular that the public chose the latest design.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Election Services expects record number early and absentee voters

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A record number of absentee by-mail ballots have been requested in Buncombe County for the mid-term elections. Buncombe County Election Services director Corinne Duncan Tuesday said so far, 5,319 mail-in ballots have been requested with as many as 500 returned. That’s more than was requested for the last mid-term elections in 2018.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville murder suspect to be featured in nationwide report

WLOS — An Asheville murder suspect will be featured on Investigation Discovery this week. In Pursuit with John Walsh will feature fugitive Diontae Whitson in its next episode, titled “A Broken Bond,” airing on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, on Investigation Discovery and streaming the same day on discovery+.
WLOS.com

Update: Missing Macon man found, transported for treatment, authorities say

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. Macon County authorities say Chester Stanley has been located by first responders and has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. ______________________. Macon County authorities are asking for help locating a missing elderly man with dementia. Authorities say 86-year-old Chester Stanley was...
MACON COUNTY, NC

