Wheeling, WV

Wheeling Haunts Episode One: Haunting on the Island

Are you ready for some spooky history? Weelunk and Wheeling Heritage Media are proud to present the first episode of Wheeling Haunts. Episode One: Haunting on the Island features the Phillips-McLure House, located one block south of the Wheeling Suspension Bridge on Wheeling Island. About the Phillips-McLure House. This impressive...
WBOY 12 News

New Morgantown salon looking for beauticians

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – A new salon celebrated its opening in Morgantown on Monday. Sola Salons West Virginia held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its new location at Suncrest Town Centre. It has 27 fully furnished private one- and two-chair salons for lease, 10 of which have already been rented out. That […]
WTAP

2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here are the trick-or-treat dates and times for cities and communities in the Mid-Ohio Valley for 2022. Parkersburg: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Vienna: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Williamstown: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. North Hills:...
WTAP

Lowell Octoberfest kicks off its 46th year

LOWELL, OH. (WTAP) - The Lowell Octoberfest kicked off for its 46th year today. Even in the rain, the two day event’s first day wasn’t dampened. The signature bratwurst sandwiches and fire roasted rotisserie chickens were being served, booths were set up, and music was playing. Josh Harris,...
WTOV 9

Officials battle fire in Pottery Addition

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Officials battled a fire along County Road 7G in Pottery Addition in Jefferson County on Tuesday afternoon. According to 911 Director Rob Herrington, the call came in at 12:10 p.m. as a vehicle caught fire and it spread to scrap tires and surrounding structures -- a block garage, a mobile home, and pole barn.
WTRF

Homeowner Repair Program will restore Wheeling’s historic architecture

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling City Council passed the Homeowner Repair Assistance program, which will provide a one-time financial grant of up to five thousand dollars to assist with exterior home repairs and weatherization to qualified residents. Qualified applicants must be the owner and occupant of the residence in...
WTRF

Edgington Lane Playground receiving $500,000 in renovations

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Speaking of getting out and getting active, one of Woodsdale’s most used playgrounds is finally being renovated as part of the Edgington Lane Park Improvement Project. Over the last 6 years, City Council has made parks and playgrounds a priority, and this playground is...
WTRF- 7News

Steubenville Chief adjusting well in new role

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Chief Ken Anderson has been in his new role for a little more than two weeks. He says he can’t believe the amount of support that he has gotten throughout the whole transition. He says they are going through a period of adjustment but it’s been pretty smooth. Chief Anderson says they […]
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia sues Ohio ‘Disc Jockey,’ Wedding planner￼

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed a lawsuit against a disc jockey/wedding planner for allegedly failing to provide advertised services to numerous clients. Helen Marie Nichole Smith, of Steubenville, Ohio, conducted business in West Virginia. She allegedly violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act, and the Attorney General is asking the court to […]
