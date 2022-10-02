Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mugs were filled as the rain poured at St. Joseph School Oktoberfest
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The pouring rain didn’t stop the mugs from being filled as St. Joseph the Worker School in Weirton rang in the new month. Their Oktoberfest packed the Madonna High School gym with all things fall, including caramel apples and tiny pumpkins. Even a few brave food trucks were happy to serve […]
WTOV 9
Work to begin on Edgington Lane playground, perhaps the city's crown jewel
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Six years in the making, the project to upgrade Edgington Lane's playground is ready to begin. One of Wheeling's prime playgrounds -- and one of the last playgrounds to be redone -- has been approved for work after a long process involving finances. "Roughly 30...
weelunk.com
Wheeling Haunts Episode One: Haunting on the Island
Are you ready for some spooky history? Weelunk and Wheeling Heritage Media are proud to present the first episode of Wheeling Haunts. Episode One: Haunting on the Island features the Phillips-McLure House, located one block south of the Wheeling Suspension Bridge on Wheeling Island. About the Phillips-McLure House. This impressive...
New Morgantown salon looking for beauticians
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – A new salon celebrated its opening in Morgantown on Monday. Sola Salons West Virginia held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its new location at Suncrest Town Centre. It has 27 fully furnished private one- and two-chair salons for lease, 10 of which have already been rented out. That […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTRF
Wheeling Health Right’s Health Fair will have you “Falling For Health”
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Health Right is hosting their 3rd Annual ‘Falling for Health’ Health Fair on Friday, October 7. Wheeling Health Right has 42 confirmed vendors for their Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is the most vendors they have had yet,...
Ohio Valley entertainer remembers Loretta Lynn as genuine and a born entertainer
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Country music star Loretta Lynn has died at age 90. In the Ohio Valley, fellow country singer Slim LeHart shared the Jamboree stage with her many times. He recalls talking over old times with her, every time she came to Wheeling to perform. He said she was a natural born performer. […]
WTAP
2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here are the trick-or-treat dates and times for cities and communities in the Mid-Ohio Valley for 2022. Parkersburg: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Vienna: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Williamstown: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. North Hills:...
WTAP
Lowell Octoberfest kicks off its 46th year
LOWELL, OH. (WTAP) - The Lowell Octoberfest kicked off for its 46th year today. Even in the rain, the two day event’s first day wasn’t dampened. The signature bratwurst sandwiches and fire roasted rotisserie chickens were being served, booths were set up, and music was playing. Josh Harris,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raleigh News & Observer
This mansion has a stunning number of bedrooms and bathrooms. Bet you can’t guess
A hotel-like mansion with a ton of space has managed to confuse a popular social media real estate page with its vast number of bedrooms and bathrooms. The 54,101-square-foot estate that’s listed for $3.8 million in Wellsburg, West Virginia, has a total of 61 bedrooms and 64 bathrooms. Total.
WDTV
Longtime country music band to bring ‘Holiday & Hits’ to Robinson Grand
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Longtime country music band Diamond Rio is bringing their show Holiday & Hits to the Robinson Grand in December. The show is coming to downtown Clarksburg on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. “Holidays & Hits with Diamond Rio is basically a concert in two parts,”...
WTOV 9
Officials battle fire in Pottery Addition
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Officials battled a fire along County Road 7G in Pottery Addition in Jefferson County on Tuesday afternoon. According to 911 Director Rob Herrington, the call came in at 12:10 p.m. as a vehicle caught fire and it spread to scrap tires and surrounding structures -- a block garage, a mobile home, and pole barn.
WTOV 9
City of Steubenville will resume work on hot-mix resurfacing program
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The City of Steubenville will resume work on the 2022 City Street Hot-Mix Resurfacing Program, starting on Wednesday at 7 a.m., and then continuing each day throughout the week -- weather permitting. This phase of work will involve the removal of the existing asphalt surface using...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Family welcomes first baby born at new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County family welcomed the first baby born at the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital last week. Kendi Pantojas came into the world in dramatic fashion on Thursday, Sept. 29. Kristy Pantojas, of Reedsville, fell on her stomach on Sept. 26 and went to...
WTRF
Homeowner Repair Program will restore Wheeling’s historic architecture
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling City Council passed the Homeowner Repair Assistance program, which will provide a one-time financial grant of up to five thousand dollars to assist with exterior home repairs and weatherization to qualified residents. Qualified applicants must be the owner and occupant of the residence in...
WTRF
Edgington Lane Playground receiving $500,000 in renovations
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Speaking of getting out and getting active, one of Woodsdale’s most used playgrounds is finally being renovated as part of the Edgington Lane Park Improvement Project. Over the last 6 years, City Council has made parks and playgrounds a priority, and this playground is...
Steubenville Chief adjusting well in new role
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Chief Ken Anderson has been in his new role for a little more than two weeks. He says he can’t believe the amount of support that he has gotten throughout the whole transition. He says they are going through a period of adjustment but it’s been pretty smooth. Chief Anderson says they […]
Accident brings I-79 to more than 90-minute standstill in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A late night accident shut down part I-79 northbound Saturday. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 152. Monongalia County 911 officals say it involded two cars. First responders shut down both northbound lanes for the situation. Some drivers said they were at a standstill for more than 90 minutes […]
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
West Virginia sues Ohio ‘Disc Jockey,’ Wedding planner￼
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed a lawsuit against a disc jockey/wedding planner for allegedly failing to provide advertised services to numerous clients. Helen Marie Nichole Smith, of Steubenville, Ohio, conducted business in West Virginia. She allegedly violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act, and the Attorney General is asking the court to […]
WTRF
Women’s Health Fair in Wheeling: “It’s time to prioritize YOUR health.”
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Health Plan’s Women’s Health Fair provided free opportunities for women to take back control of their health, with exams, programs, vaccines and more. ”Women tend to put their health on the back burners and prioritize other people,” said The Health Plan’s Pubic...
Comments / 0