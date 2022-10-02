Read full article on original website
Auburn trying to build on Robby Ashford’s best game yet as QB prepares for 1st road start
Robby Ashford’s first career road game might as well be trial by fire. The redshirt freshman is preparing to make his third consecutive start this season, but his first away from Jordan-Hare Stadium. The task? Go into Sanford Stadium and attempt to lead Auburn past No. 2 Georgia, the defending national champion.
Auburn expects starting linebacker back, available against Georgia
Cam Riley did not see the field on defense during Auburn’s loss to LSU last weekend, but head coach Bryan Harsin expects the junior linebacker to make the trip to Athens, Ga., this week and be available when Auburn plays No. 2 Georgia. Riley started each of Auburn’s first...
Takeaways from Bryan Harsin’s SEC Teleconference to preview UGA
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin spoke to reporters on Wednesday for the weekly Southeastern Conference teleconference, three days before the team travels to play defending National Champion Georgia. The Tigers (3-2, 1-1) are a 29.5 point underdog against (5-0, 2-0) Georgia for Saturday’s (2:30 C.T.) game on CBS at Sanford...
Auburn’s Brandon Council believes O-line can ‘demolish’ Georgia defensive front
Brandon Council isn’t lacking confidence heading into Auburn’s most difficult challenge to date — a road game against No. 2 Georgia. In fact, the Tigers’ new starting center appeared to be brimming with it Wednesday as his team prepares for its first road game of the year.
Auburn WR Landen King plans to redshirt, sit out remainder of year
Promising second-year wide receiver Landen King will sit out for the remainder of the season; a source confirmed to AL.Com after reports surfaced from WarEagleTV.com on Tuesday evening. King converted to tight end after catching five passes for 59 yards as a freshman tight end. A highlight play for King...
dawgnation.com
With Jalen Carter injured, Georgia football is going to see what Bear Alexander has learned
Georgia is going to be without its best defensive lineman in Jalen Carter for the time being. The talented defensive tackle was injured in Georgia’s 26-22 win over Missouri, exiting the game in the second quarter with an MCL injury. Carter is easily Georgia’s most talented defensive lineman, especially...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Stinchcomb points to why he has a cause for concern about Georgia
Georgia made quick work of its first 3 opponents to race to a 3-0 start. But against Kent State and Missouri, Kirby Smart’s team has put out a pair of performances that have been far from convincing. The Bulldogs held a 26-13 lead over the Golden Flashes at halftime...
Tipoff times, TV networks set for Auburn basketball’s West Coast trip
Auburn’s West Coast two-step is officially set. The program announced this week the tipoff times and TV networks for its two-game West Coast road trip in December in which Bruce Pearl’s team will travel to USC and Washington for a pair of major nonconference matchups. Auburn will take...
Auburn football: Nick Saban and Alabama can help reveal new Tigers HC candidate
Every Auburn football fan understands the uncomfortable inevitability surrounding the Tigers’ head coaching position. Bryan Harsin is essentially a dead man walking and at this point, it’s a matter of ‘when’ and not ‘if’ the Boise native will be dismissed in disgrace. After blowing...
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin defends Stetson Bennett, heaps praise on Georgia quarterback
AUBURN, Ala. — Bryan Harsin’s job is to find a way to beat Stetson Bennett next Saturday, but on Monday he was defending the Georgia quarterback. When a Birmingham television reporter began a question by suggesting Bennett was “obviously not the most athletic guy in the world,” Harsin made his stance clear.
Auburn 2024 CB: ‘I didn’t commit to the coach, I committed to the school’
So far, the transition from Alabaster to Moody couldn’t have gone better for A’mon Lane. One of the state’s premier cornerback prospects in the 2024 class, Lane transferred schools in April and made a verbal pledge to Auburn in August. Since head coach Jake Ganus took over the Blue Devils, they’re 7-0 (3-0 Class 5A, Region 6) with Lane a pillar of the secondary.
Walk-on quarterback Trey Lindsey awarded scholarship by Bryan Harsin
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin confirmed the team awarded walk-on quarterback Trey Lindsey with a scholarship during Harsin’s Monday press conference. Lindsey is from Montgomery and grew up as an Auburn fan. He had offers at an FCS school, some Division II and III, but chose to walk on at Auburn in 2019 out of Montgomery Academy. He graduated as the school leader in touchdown passes in a career (48), season (24), and game (5) and was a star on the basketball team.
Auburn at Ole Miss game time, TV set
Auburn fans wanting to enjoy tailgating at The Grove will have to get there early. The Tigers game on Oct 15 at Ole Miss will kick off at 11 am. Auburn holds a 35-10 lead in the series since 1928 and is 13-2 at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium against the Rebels. Playing...
Neck injury sidelines Alabama DL, injured DB to return Tuesday
Alabama football isn’t taking any chances with an injury to a veteran defensive lineman. Justin Eboigbe was held out of the game at Arkansas with a neck injury, Nick Saban said Monday. The senior had appeared in the four previous games but was not on the field for Alabama’s 49-26 in over the Razorbacks.
Bryce Young injury update as shoulder evaluation continues
The question of the day should be obvious. How’s Alabama quarterback Bryce Young after leaving Saturday’s win at Arkansas with a shoulder injury?. As Alabama moves on to this week’s visit from Texas A&M, the topic of the day was addressed in his Monday news conference. Essentially,...
Josh Bynes still representing Auburn in 12th NFL season
Marlon Humphrey isn’t just a cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens. He’s also the host of the interview show “Studio 44 with Marlon Humphrey” for the NFL team’s website. A recent episode featured Josh Bynes, Baltimore’s middle linebacker. · TUA TAGOVAILOA’S BROTHER GIVES UPDATE ON...
