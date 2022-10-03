We Finally Know Why Nick And Danielle From "Love Is Blind" Are Getting A Divorce

Related
Dane Cook Addressed The 27-Year Age Difference Between Him And His Fiancé, Kelsi Taylor
Dane and Kelsi got engaged this summer after a five-year relationship that reportedly began when she was 18.
WandaVision's Emma Caulfield Just Shared That She Has Multiple Sclerosis And Has Been Keeping It A Secret For More Than A Decade
"I was very, very uncomfortable and no one knew. I said nothing. And I paid the price for that."
Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Didn't Stand For Will Smith At The Oscars, And Mila Explained Why
"Not standing, to me, was a no-brainer."
RELATED PEOPLE
Dua Lipa Broke Her Silence On Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors That She And Trevor Noah Are Dating
Last week, Dua Lipa sparked romance rumors with Trevor Noah after they were seemingly spotted on a date in New York City.
"It Makes Me Gag Just Thinking About It": People Are Sharing The Jobs They Have Mad Respect For But Would NEVER Do Themselves
"Nursing. Pee, poop, snot, mucus, vomit, no thanks. Mad respect for the nurses that actually enjoy working on the painful boil that grew on my ass and had to be lanced, drained, and treated several times. I'm a grown man and could never do that job. I'm glad there are those that can."
JoJo Siwa Explained The Moment She "Immediately" Knew She Was Gay While On A Date With A Boy
JoJo shared her "gay awakening story" while participating in the viral One Thing About Me challenge on TikTok.
IN THIS ARTICLE
People Are Sharing Creepy Stories Of Things That Happened To Them, And They'll Send A Chill Up Your Spine
A few stories to get you in the Spooky Season mood.
19 Tinder Screenshots From Recently That Show How Wild Modern Dating Is
Cold/gross world out there, y'all.
This Reddit Thread Is Going Viral Because Married People Are Being Very Honest About How To Make Marriages Work
"Your single problems will be your married problems. Marriage and your spouse can't fix you. Work on yourself as much as you can before you get married."
Diddy Defended Kanye West From The Backlash Over His "White Lives Matter" Shirt
"A lot of times, what he means is misconstrued."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"We Were Both So Embarrassed": 17 Hilarious Stories Of People Going To The Emergency Room For Very Unexpected Reasons
"Explaining my situation to the plethora of intake nurses was mortifying, and by the time the doctor saw me, I was convinced I was actually dying of embarrassment."
Man, I Truly Feel Sorry For These 21 People Who Had A Really, Really, Really Really Bad Week
I would like to avoid this happening to me, if possible.
Show Us The "Gayest" Picture From Your Childhood, Like One That Screams, "Mom, The Signs Were Everywhere!!"
Dig through those photo albums and go through your Instagram grid because I want to see the cream of the crop.
A Bride Being Mad Other People Walked On "Her" Aisle Runner And 11 Other Of The "Worst Weddings" People Have Been To
"During the ceremony, he turned to my son and said, 'Do you take her as your awfully wedded wife?'"
"Here's How I Make Men Take Me Seriously": TikTok Is Living For This Woman's Tips On Commanding Respect At Work
"Don't ever be afraid to make them uncomfortable because they are never afraid to make you uncomfortable."
Skinnygirl CEO Bethenny Frankel Called Out Kylie Cosmetics For Its $175 Birthday PR Box
The founder and CEO of Skinnygirl warned, "Girl, don't do it. It's not worth it," in reference to Kylie Jenner's trendy but overpriced birthday makeup kit.
What Horror Movie Is Absolutely Brilliant, But Too Disturbing For You To Ever Rewatch?
Midsommar was fantastic, but seeing it once was enough to freak me out for a lifetime.
This Is What All The Famous DJs Real Normal-People Names Are Plus What They Looked Like Before They Were Super Famous And Rich
Thomas Pentz just doesn't have the same ring to it.
BuzzFeed
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0