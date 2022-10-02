Read full article on original website
Parking meters go digital in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. — New touch screen parking kiosks are replacing nearly 80 parking meters on Broad Street in downtown Hazleton. "Our old meters were getting obsolete. The parts were getting expensive. There was no more just repairing some of them; you had to replace the whole unit. Between if we had to replace the whole case, the mechanism, you're talking hundreds and hundreds of dollars," said Ralph Sharp, Hazleton public transit director.
Residents voice issues with road resurfacing project
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People who live, work, and drive on a busy Luzerne County roadway say a road resurfacing project is creating all types of problems. Problems that specifically include dirt, debris, and in some cases property and vehicle damage. Many reached out to the I-Team claiming their concerns were not being addressed. Eyewitness […]
Nearly 40 miles of the PA Turnpike to close this month
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) announced they will be closing 37.4 miles of Route 476 for an upcoming construction project in Lehigh and Carbon counties. Officials say Route 476, the Northeast Extension of the Turnpike, will be closed from Exit 95 to Exit 56, from Friday, October 14 until Monday, October […]
Fate of former Pocono Mountain school still unknown
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has been following a story for our readers, out of the Poconos, about the future of a former Pocono Mountain Elementary School. The Pocono Township Board of Commissioners voted in favor Monday night to get the property appraised. So officials could possibly make an offer to buy […]
Lane closure on I-81 in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bridge repair work has caused PennDOT to close one lane of Interstate 81 in lower Luzerne County Monday. According to PennDOT, one lane of the roadway has been shut down northbound at mile marker 142 near Hazleton so crews can perform bridge repair work. The work is expected to continue through […]
Two charged with Bradford County bank robbery
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars, accused of robbing a bank in Bradford County. Police say Francis Neller and Kellan Moore are responsible for holding up the Visions Federal Credit Union near Athens in September. Neller was nabbed in Wilkes-Barre over the weekend, and Moore was...
Driver crashes into convenience store
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nanticoke City Police are sorting out the details of a driver crashing a vehicle into the front of a Cocoa Hut in Nanticoke. Police were called to the scene on East Main Street and Prospect Streets at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported. There was damage to the brick […]
Walking through a work of pumpkin art in Wyoming County
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — One by one, Sherri Kukuchka stacks and arranges thousands of pumpkins of all different shapes, sizes, and colors. The end result: scenes like one spanning Creekside Gardens in Eaton Township, near Tunkhannock. "In a mosaic, you're using lots of different pieces and putting them together, like...
WOLF
High School senior dies at scene of fatal Schuylkill County crash
HUBLEY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County high school senior has been identified as the victim of a fatal weekend crash. According to Skook News, the crash happened around 3:20 PM on Saturday. Officials say 17-year-old Jozlyn Reinoeh, of Spring Glen, was driving west in the 2200 block of East Main Street in Sacramento, Hubley Township.
State charges garages, car dealers with 'title washing' fraud
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania attorney general's office has announced charges against more than a dozen businesses and individuals in a car "title washing" scheme. The businesses include a title company, garages, and used car dealers in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Carbon, and Monroe Counties. According to a release from...
Police search for missing Scranton woman
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for public help in finding a woman missing for nine days. According to the Scranton Police Department, Theresa Bautista, 42, was last seen on September 27 and has not been heard from since. Police are describing Bautista as a Hispanic woman, 5’7” 220 lbs, with black hair […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County township passes ordinance aimed at curbing the smell of marijuana
NORWEGIAN TWP., Pa. - Supervisors in a township in Schuylkill County have passed an ordinance aimed at curbing the smell of marijuana in the community. It all stems from complaints about "Doc House LLC," a marijuana growing and processing facility in Norewgian Township. Under the new rules, the facility could...
New information on Luzerne County cold case dating back to 1969
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police are releasing new information about a cold case dating back five decades. State police say remains discovered in Luzerne County are those of 14-year-old Joan Dymond of Wilkes-Barre. The teenager was last seen at Andover Street Park in Wilkes-Barre in 1969. Her remains were found...
Driver cited after truck rolls over on Giant’s Despair
LAUREL RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are citing a truck driver after he crashed on Giant’s Despair Monday morning after police say he ignored several signs to not drive on the road. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. as the driver Jason Caines, 36, of New Jersey, was navigating a […]
Yom Kippur service held at Temple Hesed in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Yom Kippur focuses on atonement and forgiveness and presents the opportunity for a fresh start. Rabbi Daniel Swartz explains the importance of coming together to observe the holiday. "It's wonderful, it's wonderful, we've all been so distant, or on zoom, and to have people here in...
Looking back at September's weather
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It is probably hard to forget the rainiest day of the month of September, especially if you found yourself trapped on "Lake Commerce" in Dickson City for hours that day. A record-breaking more than two inches of rain fell in the Scranton area on Labor Day,...
International burger chain doubling its Lehigh Valley presence
Wayback Burgers plans to soon double its footprint in the Lehigh Valley with at least one new site opening this autumn. The international burger chain has its sights on opening two more locations: at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and at the newly-constructed Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., in Lower Macungie. There’s existing Wayback Burger locations at the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, in Bethlehem Township; and along Route 309 in North Whitehall’s Schnecksville section.
Montour Township Fire Department set to close
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — The Montour Township Fire Department in Columbia County will soon be no more. In the last two years, the department has had four different fire chiefs and has endured many issues. "They are in financial distress. There has been a lot of reckless spending by...
WOLF
Fryer fire at Wise Factory in Berwick
BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Friday, September 30, 2022, 10:03 PM:. Fire crews responded to a fire at the Wise snack factory in Berwick, Columbia County Friday night. A worker says a fryer caught on fire around 8:00. We're told crews were still at the scene around 9. We...
Times News
Lehighton crews respond to gas leak
The Lehighton Fire Department responded to a reported gas leak this morning in the borough. The call came in around 10 a.m. for a gas leak at 135 South Second St. Reportedly a caretaker was preparing a meal for an elderly woman when the leak was discovered. Lehighton firefighters responded and took care of the situation.
