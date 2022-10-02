ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders DE Crosby on baby watch ahead of game vs Chiefs

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby looked as if he was in pursuit of a quarterback the way he sprinted out of the locker room with urgency on Wednesday at the team’s practice facility. Everyone in the room — teammates, staff and media members — immediately came to attention. False alarm. Crosby was just getting some water. As the Raiders (1-3) prepare for what is the biggest game of their young season, Crosby remains on baby watch.
The Associated Press

Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez finished with the lowest average for an American League batting champion since 1968, and the New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil won the National League title. The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge missed out on a Triple Crown, edged by Arraez .316 to .311 for the AL title Wednesday after sitting out the final day of the regular season. McNeil also sat out and made it first-time batting champions in both leagues, his .326 average one point ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman. Arraez’s average was the lowest for an AL batting...
