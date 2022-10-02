Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
September Prescott Valley Community Development Report
The Prescott Valley Community Development Department released the August 2022 monthly staff report featuring 337 new permits across both commercial and residential. The following is a quick overview. TypeValuationAmount (Permits) Commercial Addition (2)$190,000$1,889.27. Commercial Electrical (1)$3,500$99.55. Commercial Sign (2)$44,871$1,319.50. Commercial Zoning (4)$15,140$132.70. Commercial New (1)$620,000$7,031.84. Misc Grading (3)$18,570$1,120.22. Misc Manufactured-Mobile...
SignalsAZ
What Were the Monsoon 2022 Rainfall Totals?
October 1st marked the end of Monsoon 2022, Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona saw a lot of rainfall! US National Weather Service-Flagstaff reported a few spots recorded their wettest Monsoon on record, including Blue Ridge, Sunset Crater, and Walnut Canyon. Quite a few others made the top 5!
prescottenews.com
City of Prescott Provides PFAS Testing Update
City Drinking Water is at non-detectable levels of PFOA and PFOS. The latest results are in from the most recent testing of City wells for PFAS chemicals. The City tested the blend of Well 2 and Well 4 in Chino, known as EPDS 11. The samples taken on September 7 resulted in non-detects (<1.89) for both PFOS and PFOA in these wells.
12news.com
Monday's storms destroyed a Denny's sign, and 3 cars parked beneath it
WILLIAMS, Arizona — Mother nature kicked up quite a bit of weather activity Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado tore through a northern Arizona community. At least 10 homes were damaged by the twister that formed north of Williams, shutting down parts of state road 64...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Williams, AZ: National Weather Service in Flagstaff, Arizona confirms EF-1 tornado ripped through the Junipine Estates community.
Source: National Weather Service in Flagstaff, Arizona (Information) Picture: National Weather Service in Flagstaff, Arizona (Courtesy) Williams, Arizona: The National Weather Service in Flagstaff, Arizona has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado ripped through the Junipine Estates community on Monday, October 3rd, 2022. Picture: Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) According...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai Trails Association Awarded Funding from ACF
Yavapai Trails Association (YTA) has been awarded funding to complete a project that will utilize private donations, Back Country Horseman of Central Arizona (BCHCAZ) partnership funding, volunteer resources, and Forest Service Great American Outdoors Act funding. The $15,000 grant award will be utilized to fund a critical backlog of maintenance on the Almosta Trail System in the Prescott National Forest. The total restoration project budget is valued at over $50,000 worth of trail improvements.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – October 3rd, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
Tornado strikes in northern Arizona, near Williams, Monday afternoon
Storms developed in the high country Monday morning and continued through the afternoon, from Lake Havasu City up north to the Flagstaff area.
SignalsAZ
Trunk-or-Treat Returns to Cottonwood
On Monday, October 31, 2022, Cottonwood’s annual Trunk-or-Treat returns to haunt Brian Mickelsen Parkway from 4 pm to 7 pm. The event is free to the public, and all ghouls and ghosts are invited to take part in the event. Stroll through the decorated trunks if you dare, but attendees beware you are in for a magical treat with this year’s theme of Disney Villains.
knau.org
Northern Arizona monsoon season wetter than average
Most of Northern Arizona saw an above-average monsoon season. The National Weather Service says the Flagstaff Airport received 10.63 inches of rain — about 3 inches more than usual — making it the 15th wettest season on record. Sunset Crater and Walnut Canyon national parks both report the...
SignalsAZ
Appointment Made to Sedona Oak Creek School District
Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Price, to the Sedona Oak Creek Joint Unified School District Governing Board. The appointment will be effective October 2, 2022 and will expire on December 31, 2024. This non-partisan seat was vacant due to the...
SignalsAZ
Mike Tyson, Halloween in Prescott Area, Munchausen’s Syndrome, Monsoon 2022, Gardening | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on Cast11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona...
12news.com
Already? Flagstaff sees its first snow of the season
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monday was a wild weather day in the Grand Canyon State. It started with an EF-1 tornado that touched down north of Williams, causing damage to several homes in the Junipine community. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. And then, just days after the monsoon season was...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Recognizes Crime Prevention Month
Prescott Valley Police announced that October is Crime Prevention Month. As families are starting to make plans for the holidays, the Prescott Valley Police Department would like to remind our citizens of ways to protect themselves from being victims during the holiday season. • Lock your vehicle as well as...
SignalsAZ
Navajo Master Weaver Donates Weaving to Sharlot Hall
At the Prescott Indian Art Market on September 17, Navajo master weaver Nanabah Aragon took the stage and stole everyone’s hearts as she presented one of her weavings as a gift to the Sharlot Hall Museum. Nanabah has participated in the Prescott Indian Art Market since its inception in...
Nine Arizona restaurants make 'Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in America’ list
Restaurants from Flagstaff, Sierra Vista, Williams, and Phoenix made it to ‘Yelp’s top 100 Taco spots in America’ list. Here’s how the Arizona spots ranked.
SignalsAZ
October 3rd Mondays with the Mayor
Mayor Kell Palguta provides a weekly update on the happenings in Prescott Valley, in a video series titled: “Mondays with the Mayor.”. Watch the “Mondays with the Mayor” video, posted on the Town of Prescott Valley Facebook page:. In this segment, Mayor Palguta covered a few topics...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Department Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Theft Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in a credit card theft. On 09/19/2022 at approximately 2:30PM, three unknown male subjects committed theft at Wal-Mart on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. One of the subjects dropped a $20 dollar bill near the victim and told the victim about the money. The victim picked up the money and began to place it into a purse. A male subject assisted the victim in putting the money into the purse and quickly grabbed the victim’s debit card. During the incident, two other males kept a lookout and distracted the employees while the theft occurred.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona woman accused of fatally shooting husband, young son
KAIBETO, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son on Sept. 28, according to authorities. The FBI said 28-year-old Lydia Carol King is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. According to a...
arizonasuntimes.com
As Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Alleges Maricopa County Broke the Law in the 2022 Primary Election, Groups Launch Drop Box-Watching Operations
The Arizona Legislature was unable to get a bill passed this year clearly banning unmonitored absentee ballot drop boxes, so local activists are organizing schedules of volunteers to watch them, concerned after reports of unusual activity during the primary election this year. Existing law, A.R.S. 16-1005(E), prohibits absentee ballot drop boxes operated by entities other than the government, but legal disputes remain over how much the government is required to monitor them.
