Tom Brady Shares Hilarious Warning to ‘Anyone Who Dates’ His Daughter in the Future

Over the weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady shared a hilarious warning to any future suitors that might want to date his daughter. Thankfully, Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen should have years left before having to worry about that. Vivian is only nine years old right now, but the 7-time Super Bowl winner is getting ahead of the curve with his Halloween-themed warning.
Outsider.com

Jerry Jones Speaks Out About Cowboys QB Cooper Rush After 3rd Straight Win

As Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott nears his return after suffering an injury, backup Cooper Rush is taking full advantage of his opportunity on the gridiron. After Sunday’s 25-10 win against the Washington Commanders, Rush has now led “America’s Team” to their third straight win. Owner Jerry Jones hasn’t committed to keeping Rush as the starter upon Prescott’s return. But following another victory, Jones praised Rush for his performance once again.
The Detroit Free Press

Rookie DT Demetrius Taylor will make NFL debut Sunday for Detroit Lions in new role

Dan Campbell said personnel changes were coming to his league-worst defense this week. One of those changes involves moving players around on the defensive line. Undrafted rookie defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor is in line to make his NFL debut Sunday when the Detroit Lions visit the New England Patriots. And after playing inside at defensive tackle all training camp, Taylor is moving to the Lions' big defensive end spot. ...
DETROIT, MI
Outsider.com

RGIII’s ‘D’ Tweet About Antonio Brown Has Twitter Cringing

Days after Antonio Brown reportedly exposed himself at a Dubai hotel’s indoor swimming pool, RGIII now has Twitter in a collective cringe with his response to the situation. In the tweet, RGIII used Antonio Brown’s situation as part of his joke about the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks defense. “AB showed more D than the Seahawks and Lions did today,” RGIII tweeted after the Seahawks won against the Lions 48-45.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

