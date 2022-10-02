Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers’ Wild Haircut Draws Hilarious Comparisons: PHOTO
Aaron Rodgers was the talk of Week 4 in the NFL. Very little of the conversation related to his play on the field or the fact that he led the Green Bay Packers to a 27-24 overtime win over the New England Patriots. Fans appeared pretty infatuated with Rodgers’ haircut...
Sunday Night Football Fans Fed Up With Cris Collinsworth’s Constant Praise of Patrick Mahomes
Tonight’s Sunday Night Football game has NFL fans tuning in for the Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady battle, but Cris Collinsworth is drawing fans’ ire again. Viewers are just uncomfortable and a little frustrated with the constant praise he’s giving the Chief’s quarterback. Tampa Bay and...
Tom Brady Shares Hilarious Warning to ‘Anyone Who Dates’ His Daughter in the Future
Over the weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady shared a hilarious warning to any future suitors that might want to date his daughter. Thankfully, Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen should have years left before having to worry about that. Vivian is only nine years old right now, but the 7-time Super Bowl winner is getting ahead of the curve with his Halloween-themed warning.
WATCH: Peyton Manning Has Hilarious Reaction to Bobby Wagner Taking Down Fan During Rams-49ers
Peyton Manning had perhaps the best reaction to Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveling a rogue fan on the field of Levi’s Stadium during “Monday Night Football.”. The incident was shown on the “ManningCast” alternate broadcast, in which the fan was eluding security while waving a pink...
Jerry Jones Speaks Out About Cowboys QB Cooper Rush After 3rd Straight Win
As Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott nears his return after suffering an injury, backup Cooper Rush is taking full advantage of his opportunity on the gridiron. After Sunday’s 25-10 win against the Washington Commanders, Rush has now led “America’s Team” to their third straight win. Owner Jerry Jones hasn’t committed to keeping Rush as the starter upon Prescott’s return. But following another victory, Jones praised Rush for his performance once again.
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
Rookie DT Demetrius Taylor will make NFL debut Sunday for Detroit Lions in new role
Dan Campbell said personnel changes were coming to his league-worst defense this week. One of those changes involves moving players around on the defensive line. Undrafted rookie defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor is in line to make his NFL debut Sunday when the Detroit Lions visit the New England Patriots. And after playing inside at defensive tackle all training camp, Taylor is moving to the Lions' big defensive end spot. ...
Cole Beasley Announces NFL Retirement After Joining Bucs Only Two Weeks Ago
On Wednesday, veteran NFL wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement from the league after just signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers only two weeks ago. The 33-year-old’s agent addressed multiple media outlets today and shared the news that the former Dallas Cowboys receiver is bringing an end to his 11-season pro career.
49ers' Kyle Shanahan sends message to NFL, calls for end to holds against Nick Bosa
Defensive end Nick Bosa is putting together a strong season and already has six sacks. But Kyle Shanahan says he is being hampered by offensive linemen illegally holding him.
Kansas City Mayor Tells Tom Brady to Retire During Sunday Night Football Game
When it comes to sports grudges, they are hard to quit. Apparently, the mayor of Kansas City is still upset at Tom Brady for Super Bowl LV. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs traveled to Tampa Bay for the first time since the 2021 Super Bowl. It felt like the visiting team had something to prove all night.
Man files police report after Rams' Bobby Wagner tackled him on 49ers' field
A man filed a report with the Santa Clara Police Department, which has an active investigation surrounding the person who ran onto the 49ers' field Monday and was tackled by the Rams' Bobby Wagner.
Protester who was tackled on field by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police complaint
A protester who ran onto the field during the Rams-49ers game and was tackled by Bobby Wagner has filed a police complaint against the Rams linebacker.
Blake Bortles, Former Jacksonville Jaguars QB, Announces NFL Retirement
On Wednesday, former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles officially announced his retirement from the NFL.… The post Blake Bortles, Former Jacksonville Jaguars QB, Announces NFL Retirement appeared first on Outsider.
Joe Burrow Admits He’s Forgotten Games Due to Head Injuries
In light of the NFL‘s concussion protocols being put under a microscope, Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) quarterback Joe Burrow revealed that he has dealt with some head injuries of his own. Making his weekly appearance on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast” on Monday, Burrow said he does not have any long-term...
RGIII’s ‘D’ Tweet About Antonio Brown Has Twitter Cringing
Days after Antonio Brown reportedly exposed himself at a Dubai hotel’s indoor swimming pool, RGIII now has Twitter in a collective cringe with his response to the situation. In the tweet, RGIII used Antonio Brown’s situation as part of his joke about the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks defense. “AB showed more D than the Seahawks and Lions did today,” RGIII tweeted after the Seahawks won against the Lions 48-45.
